Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Let there be snark.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

This really is a full service blog.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread / Judge Dearie at 2pm Eastern

Open Thread / Judge Dearie at 2pm Eastern

by | 32 Comments

This post is in: 

 

Update: President Biden spoke for less than 5 minutes.  This is now an open thread.

The DISCLOSE Act:

The Democracy Is Strengthened by Casting Light On Spending in Elections Act or DISCLOSE Act is a federal campaign finance reform bill that has been introduced in the United States Congress since 2010.

The DISCLOSE Act will be up for a vote this week.  I wouldn’t have known about this if Biden hadn’t spoken about it  Will there be enough Republican votes?

Open thread.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anonymous At Work
  • Betty Cracker
  • Brent
  • CaseyL
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Ken
  • Layer8Problem
  • Parfigliano
  • rikyrah
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Steeplejack
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    32Comments

    3. 3.

      CaseyL

      Somewhat OT: I tried calling in to the Preliminary Hearing with Special Master Dearie, and the call doesn’t go through. I don’t know if that’s because too many people have already dialed in or because the phone line won’t open until 2:00 ET on the dot.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Steeplejack

      This is starting well.

      HAPPENING NOW: I have dialed in to Judge Dearie’s courtroom, and apparently the system has left every single caller unmuted—so it sounds roughly like midtown at rush hour, but with the added benefit of dozens of people screaming at each other to shut up.

      — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 20, 2022

      Reply
    6. 6.

      CaseyL

      @WaterGirl: They posted a phone number, 571-353-2301 Access Code 620191294.  I get nothing but empty air, though.

      ETA: A lot of Trumpies have called in using screams, music, and random noise to try disrupting the proceedings.  The court is going to mute everyone.

      @joshgerstein appears to be livetweeting the hearing; I may just follow that.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Betty Cracker

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I had a unique situation with a work Zoom yesterday. One person’s dog freaked out because someone came to the door, and that freaked my dog out, so he started barking too. I quickly plugged in a headset and quelled the problem on my end, but the other person’s dog continued to erupt periodically. It was funny, really.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      @Steeplejack:   All I see is this tweet, and nothing more than a discussion of MUTING.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Anonymous At Work

      Question for Adam tonight: The new Russian laws about desertion/surrendering as well as failure to obey an order.  What good do these new “laws” actually accomplish?  Especially since both enlisted and officer quality is, to put it mildly, “done scrapping the bottom of the barrel and in the process of digging a hole.”
      To make it into a joke, are we about to see a bunch of 18 year old junior officers tell troops, “The order is to fight until you’re dead,” with a convicted serial killer reply, “Right.  We’ll fight until you’re dead, sir.”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Steeplejack

      I thought the “host” of a Zoom meeting (if that is what this hearing is) has the ability to mute everybody. Is that not the case? That would presumably be the court’s IT minions.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Steeplejack

      @WaterGirl:

      On my computer, at least, this is the first reply (from Kyle Cheney), and if you click that you get Cheney’s thread—which is not very long because the event is just getting started.

      Sometimes Twitter’s live threads can be a little glitchy. Usual advice is to click/highlight the most recent one or the penultimate one.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      CaseyL

      From joshgerstein’s thread:

      Judge: I follow directions. I do what I’m told….We are going to proceed with what I call responsible dispatch.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.