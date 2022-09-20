Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Red Lights Blinking

Marco Rubio is a boring, incurious, unprincipled hack who first gained state-level political office in South Florida by telling big fat lies about his family history. He slithered into the U.S. Senate only because of some epically dumb fuckery from opponents. Once in office, he hoovered up millions in NRA money and then cynically used the tragedy at the Pulse Nightclub to renege on his promise not to run for reelection after Trump curb-stomped his ass in the 2016 GOP presidential primary.

His conversion from snarly Trump critic to obsequious Trump boot-licker is perhaps second only to Lindsey Graham’s for spit-take inducing shamelessness, and that’s in a very crowded field. Rubio is an empty suit, a phony Christian and completely useless in every sense except maybe one: he’s a flaccid windsock who reliably reveals which way the wind is blowing in mainstream Republican Party politics. And he recently confirmed it’s blowing in a dangerous direction. From Florida Politics:

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has largely expressed faith in America’s electoral system, but recent comments he’s made — and declined to make — indicate he might be thinking of adopting rhetoric similar to that of former President Donald Trump if things go poorly for Republicans this November.

Rubio, Florida’s senior U.S. Senator, is facing his stiffest test in years in Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings. Polling shows the two candidates are in a statistical tie.

When asked Sunday by the Washington Post if he’d accept the outcome of the Nov. 8 election, Rubio joined 11 other GOP candidates — including Gov. Ron DeSantis — declining to answer the question.

As we discussed in a thread downstairs, Trump seems to be fading as a political force, which is perhaps why he’s openly embracing the loony cult he inspired. That’s dangerous because according to a 2021 PRRI survey, approximately 17% of Americans are in the Qanon cult. That’s more than 50 million people!

The survey says a quarter of Republicans are in the cult, which is a problem in a country with just two viable political parties. We all hope this lunacy redounds to the benefit of the one party that isn’t living in a delusional fascist cuckoo world, i.e., Democrats. But if milquetoast Republican nonentities like Rubio are now embracing lies about stolen elections in the year of some people’s lord 2022, it’s hard to see how the country continues to function as a going concern.

Joe Biden knows this, which is why he’s trying to divide Republicans into MAGA and non-MAGA factions to see if the latter can prevail over the former. Nancy Pelosi knows this, which is why she underscored the need for a strong opposition party in much-misinterpreted remarks and urged Republicans to “take back your party from this cult.” Rubio’s slide tells me only another consecutive whupping will do the trick.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      rikyrah

      When asked Sunday by the Washington Post if he’d accept the outcome of the Nov. 8 election, Rubio joined 11 other GOP candidates — including Gov. Ron DeSantis — declining to answer the question.

       

      UH HUH

      UH HUH

      Kropacetic

      @rikyrah: When asked Sunday by the Washington Post if he’d accept the outcome of the Nov. 8 election, Rubio joined 11 other GOP candidates — including Gov. Ron DeSantis — declining to answer the question.

      So then no.

      Only Republican wins are legitimate, after all…

      The Pale Scot

      Little Marco comes from a family of cocaine dealers. As a teenager he lived in a stash house. And when the Feds closed in 27 million dollars that had been IDed as narcotic profits it disappeared before it could be seized

       

      Marco Rubio cocaine dealer

      SFAW

      TPM tells me that TFG’s “reasoning” presented to the 11CA re: the classified docs at Mar-a-Lardo is that “they’re MINE MINE MINE!!!!” Someone should ask Little Marco how he feels about that.

      With a different SCOTUS, I’d be semi-laughing. In a rational world, I’d be laughing a lot.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Rubio’s slide tells me only another consecutive whupping will do the trick.

      Yes, but going by the fall of The Klan in the 1920s it won’t be because of an election. Something that the base isn’t expecting and doesn’t and hasn’t been conditioned to ignore like the do with sex scandals and election loses.

      ian

      That’s dangerous because according to a 2021 PRRI survey, approximately 17% of Americans are in the Qanon cult. That’s more than 50 million people!

      The survey says a quarter of Republicans are in the cult,

      Something in the math is wrong.  Either there are massive numbers of Qanon people who don’t even bother to vote, or the Republicans number around 200 million Americans.

      Other surveys have found higher % of Republicans believe in Q shit.  This is from fulcrum

       survey conducted by Citizen Data found that 62 percent of conservatives believe in at least one core conspiracy theory born from the movement

      lowtechcyclist

      Rubio’s slide tells me only another consecutive whupping will do the trick.

      I really think we’d have to kick their asses in 2022, 2024, and 2026, minimum, before they might get a clue.

      Maximum? They might not get a clue before the heat death of the Universe.

      And I’d tell Pelosi that we don’t need a strong opposition party. We need a sane one.

      Mike S (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!)

      The denial of Democratic wins is where the GOP, now the GQP, has been headed since Bill Clinton* was elected. This denial of reality by their fiery belief** that democrats cheat massively was enriched with oxygen by Newt and Rush and their ilk.

      *Maybe even since Richard Nixon’s loss to JFK and Blaming Mayor Daley for it.

      **Whether or not N and R really believed, they pushed that article of faith to their acolytes and followers and now here we are looking at people who want to dismantle and crush American Democracy for their own power.

      FelonyGovt

      Amazing. They do every single thing they can to make it difficult for us to vote, then STILL won’t accept the results of any election they lose.

      WereBear

      @ian: That was the spookiest part of the article. How so many conservative had no idea something they believe is a conspiracy theory, even though they would answer the poll as being negative about Qanon.

      Too late. The more irrational things, the more the sky is apparently the limit.

      trollhattan

      Can I add Ted Cruz to a Trifecta of Trump Targets who have been converted to obsequious lapdogs?

      Nobodies who stand for nothing and yet, wield power far beyond their personal capabilities.

      feebog

      Let’s assume Rubio loses his election.  How does he claim it’s rigged when the state is run top to bottom by Republicans?  Or will it only be rigged in heavily democratic counties?

      Hoodie

      That PRRI survey is scary.   “Qanon doubters” mostly disagree that the country is run by a group of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who run a global sex trafficking ring.  What the hell part of that is even remotely believable?  42 percent of these supposed doubters also support Trump.   Tells me that many of those doubters are like Roy Edroso’s “just the tip” Trumpers, and the problem is bigger than the 17%.

      ian

      @feebog:

       How does he claim it’s rigged when the state is run top to bottom by Republicans?

      See also- Georgia 2020.  I heard an NPR report on the radio that Ohio county election boards are paying thousands and thousands of dollars in FOI requests from conservative activists to verify their results, even though TFG won Ohio.  The fraud must be everywhere, even in places they control and won.

      UncleEbeneezer

      “Joe Biden knows this, which is why he’s trying to divide Republicans into MAGA and non-MAGA factions to see if the latter can prevail over the former. Nancy Pelosi knows this, which is why she underscored the need for a strong opposition party in much-misinterpreted remarks and urged Republicans to “take back your party from this cult.” Rubio’s slide tells me only another consecutive whupping will do the trick.”

      This is why I really hate, the very common, reflexive response by our side to bash Biden, Pelosi etc., because they won’t come out and shout that ALL REPUBLICANS ARE BAD!!1! at the top of their lungs.  I  have no love for even moderate Republicans, as they still support a bunch of shit that I find abhorrent.  But I would much rather have the opposing party consist of *Cheney/Kinzinger-style Republicans rather than the absolute psychopaths that are currently controlling the GOP.

      *Assume that yes, I’m fully aware of all the awful aspects of both Cheney and Kinzinger and don’t need anyone chiming in with Yeah-But-They… factoids

      UncleEbeneezer

      I haven’t done a Twitter Book Report for a while, so here we go. I finished reading Why We Did It: A Travelogue from the Republican Road to Hell,
      @Timodc
      ’s tell-all mea culpa. The book opens with a splash: 1/

      Miller’s task in writing this is to “dig through the wreckage” to understand how the GOP elites came to embrace the “unambiguously monstrous” Trump (screenshot #1). He explains that it was a game. If winning required nefarious means, well, the ends justified the means (#2). 2/

      Among other things, he and the elite Republicans told “comforting lies” that “center the mob’s feelings, their anger, their passion . . .” (Screenshot 1) They told these lies to the mob to “satiate their desire to see hot-fire slams savaging their perceived enemies.” (#2). 3/

      To inflame the mob and get them to vote Republican, the GOP elites often “advanced arguments that none of us believed.” (#1) Did any of this bother Miller? Nope, not at all. (#2) It was actually a bit unnerving how openly Miller describes how he and his friends lied. 4/

      I’ll go farther than that. It wasn’t just a bit unnerving. For someone who watched for decades as Republican leaders riled a bloodthirsty racist mob, it was disturbing. You know those moments when Shakespeare’s Richard III tells the audience, “Now watch me do evil!” 5/

      JoyceH

      @FelonyGovt: ​
       

      Amazing. They do every single thing they can to make it difficult for us to vote, then STILL won’t accept the results of any election they lose.

      Butbutbut… how can I LOSE the election that I FIXED?! Answer: they simply cannot believe that there are so many more of us than there are of them.

      On a somewhat related note – I’ve been watching Rick Steves’ Europe on Amazon Prime, just watching the eps in order, so seeing a lot of interesting things about places it never occurred to me to visit. Other day I learned that Nurnberg has a museum/education center about the rise of Naziism. It doesn’t cover the war or any of that, just Naziism itself, how it started and how it grew and took over. They do a lot of training sessions for schools and organizations, police forces, etc – know the signs, how it develops. Germans really take that stuff seriously!

      We’re going to need something like that.

      jimmiraybob

      His (Rubio’s) conversion from snarly Trump critic to obsequious Trump boot-licker….

      Or to use Trump’s description of JD Vance at the most recent Nuremberg … I mean MAGA Rally, a Trump ass kisser.  (Frankly I’m surprised this clip hasn’t gotten more traction.)

      Betty Cracker

      @feebog: You guessed it. The 2018 Democratic wave didn’t make it to Florida, but the elections were extremely close. When Rick Scott thought he was losing, he started screeching about fraud in Broward County.* When he squeaked out a win, he shut up about it.

      *To be fair even to a hostile alien from Planet Reptar who doesn’t deserve the benefit of any doubt, Broward County’s elections office was shambolic for many years and may be yet. (I’m hundreds of miles away, so I don’t follow it closely.) But I don’t think organized cheating was ever an issue, just rank incompetence and corruption.  

      jimmiraybob

      That PRRI survey is scary.   “Qanon doubters” mostly disagree that the country is run by a group of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who run a global sex trafficking ring.

      Also too, RINOs = Democrats = Satan-worshipping pedophiles who run a global sex trafficking ring.

      Tenar Arha

      @UncleEbeneezer: Thanks for linking that review thread. I like reviews bc sometimes I’m just not interested enough to give a Tim Miller my time or my money, but I was interested in hearing about his book.  👍👍 🧵

      Geminid

      @jimmiraybob: I think Ohioans are going to hear a lot of trump saying Vance “is kissing my ass,” especially over the last three weeks of the campaign. It’s too good to pass up.

      Lapassionara

      @UncleEbeneezer: I’ve been dredging up memories of the Republican cheating in presidential elections, beginning with Nixon’s   Pre-election interference in the Vietnam peace process in 1968, to Reagan’s pre-election interference in the Iran hostage release in 1980, to the Brooks Brothers riot in Miami during the 2000 Florida recount, to the “Russia, if you’re listening” brazenness of 2016. Everything they accuse Dems of doing, they have done, and worse.

      Soprano2

      @feebog: Or will it only be rigged in heavily democratic counties?

      They never think elections in conservative counties are rigged, only liberal ones. The nasty truth is that many of them seem to believe that black people in cities voting is inherently fraudulent. They’ll never say that out loud, but their actions and the places where they challenge the votes make it crystal clear.

