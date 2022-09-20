Marco Rubio is a boring, incurious, unprincipled hack who first gained state-level political office in South Florida by telling big fat lies about his family history. He slithered into the U.S. Senate only because of some epically dumb fuckery from opponents. Once in office, he hoovered up millions in NRA money and then cynically used the tragedy at the Pulse Nightclub to renege on his promise not to run for reelection after Trump curb-stomped his ass in the 2016 GOP presidential primary.

His conversion from snarly Trump critic to obsequious Trump boot-licker is perhaps second only to Lindsey Graham’s for spit-take inducing shamelessness, and that’s in a very crowded field. Rubio is an empty suit, a phony Christian and completely useless in every sense except maybe one: he’s a flaccid windsock who reliably reveals which way the wind is blowing in mainstream Republican Party politics. And he recently confirmed it’s blowing in a dangerous direction. From Florida Politics:

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has largely expressed faith in America’s electoral system, but recent comments he’s made — and declined to make — indicate he might be thinking of adopting rhetoric similar to that of former President Donald Trump if things go poorly for Republicans this November. Rubio, Florida’s senior U.S. Senator, is facing his stiffest test in years in Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings. Polling shows the two candidates are in a statistical tie. When asked Sunday by the Washington Post if he’d accept the outcome of the Nov. 8 election, Rubio joined 11 other GOP candidates — including Gov. Ron DeSantis — declining to answer the question.

As we discussed in a thread downstairs, Trump seems to be fading as a political force, which is perhaps why he’s openly embracing the loony cult he inspired. That’s dangerous because according to a 2021 PRRI survey, approximately 17% of Americans are in the Qanon cult. That’s more than 50 million people!

The survey says a quarter of Republicans are in the cult, which is a problem in a country with just two viable political parties. We all hope this lunacy redounds to the benefit of the one party that isn’t living in a delusional fascist cuckoo world, i.e., Democrats. But if milquetoast Republican nonentities like Rubio are now embracing lies about stolen elections in the year of some people’s lord 2022, it’s hard to see how the country continues to function as a going concern.

Joe Biden knows this, which is why he’s trying to divide Republicans into MAGA and non-MAGA factions to see if the latter can prevail over the former. Nancy Pelosi knows this, which is why she underscored the need for a strong opposition party in much-misinterpreted remarks and urged Republicans to “take back your party from this cult.” Rubio’s slide tells me only another consecutive whupping will do the trick.

Open thread.