The small Delaware town of Rehoboth Beach, where President Joe Biden has a vacation home, appears to be the landing spot for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ next round of expensive migrant flights, according to flight plans.https://t.co/xdfWoci9ko
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 20, 2022
The element of surprise only works when it’s surprising:
The small Delaware town of Rehoboth Beach, where President Joe Biden has a vacation home, scrambled Tuesday to prepare for the expected arrival of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ next round of expensive migrant flights—but the day only ended with more confusion in the Diamond State.
Instead, confusion swirled as the chartered plane that was scheduled to leave Texas on Tuesday morning, filled with migrants, departed hours late and bound for a different city—Nashville, Tennessee—with no passengers on board.
Delaware officials had sprung into action on Monday night after word got out that the same plane DeSantis used to fly migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard last week was listed on a public schedule to fly to Delaware, via Florida, on Tuesday morning. There was also a $950,000 payment made by Florida to Vertol Systems Company Inc, the same charter company that flew migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.
Once word spread, however, DeSantis lost the element of surprise that marked his Martha’s Vineyard stunt. This time, city, state and federal officials immediately began preparing for a possible arrival.
“We are aware of the situation and are working with state and local partners to compassionately address this situation and take care of the migrants who may arrive,” a spokesperson for Rehoboth Beach, a city of 1,108 people, said in a statement to The Daily Beast on Tuesday morning.
Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) told CNN on Tuesday that he spent much of Monday night on the phone, coordinating with community leaders “to make sure that we provide an appropriate, welcoming and supportive reception in Delaware.”…
The White House also indicated that federal agencies had reached out to coordinate with Delaware Gov. John Carney and service providers in a bid to prevent a repeat of the Martha’s Vineyard episode…
The Republican mantra has been that any publicity is good publicity, but I’m not sure these stories look good to those not already part of the GOP Death Cult…
The San Antonio sheriff is launching a criminal probe into DeSantis’s kidnapping operation:
“What infuriates me most in this case is that we have 48 people who are already on hard times, they are here legally…and I believe they were preyed upon.” pic.twitter.com/CC33Em7BGT
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) September 19, 2022
Venezuelan migrants flown to the upscale Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his transportation secretary Tuesday for engaging in a "fraudulent and discriminatory scheme" to relocate them. https://t.co/yItYqwzCc8
— The Associated Press (@AP) September 20, 2022
Earned media, the flip side!
Ron DeSantis thinks using millions in taxpayer dollars to run a state sponsored human trafficking scheme is a good way to spend Floridians money.
Remember that on November 8th.
— Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) September 20, 2022
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings