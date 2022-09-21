Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Donnie’s Doll Hands Caught In Cookie Jar

by

Letitia James, the Attorney General this country needs, has nailed fuckboy’s finances to the wall for everyone to see, and it ain’t pretty\:

For 20 years, Donald Trump and his family enriched themselves through “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentations,” New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges in a new lawsuit that accuses the Trumps of “grossly” inflating the former president’s net worth by billions of dollars and cheating lenders and others with false and misleading financial statements.

The civil lawsuit, filed Wednesday in State Supreme Court in Manhattan, seeks a $250 million judgment and a prohibition on any of the Trumps leading a company in the state of New York.

“We found that Mr, Trump, his children, and the corporation used more than 200 false asset valuations over a ten year period,” James said at a press conference announcing the charges.

I’m sure inflating assets is par for the norm, but you know this fucking douchebag did whatever the norm is times one hundred and was careless in the way he did it.

Truth Social is going to be a hoot today, I bet.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    109Comments

    6. 6.

      bbleh

      Is it just me, or does it all have the feel of a long-foreshadowed dénouement?  Like, it’s as bad as everyone knew it would be, but not really worse, and it was all just a question of when not whether.

      They say revenge is a dish best served cold, but this feels kinda room-temp.  Still, as one or another headline put it, this is only the “first shoe.”  What will really count as dessert is when a judgment is entered against him and he has to fire-sale some properties, &/or is barred from doing certain business in New York.  (I think prison time is too much to hope for, although he might be willing to trade Eric for a lower fine…)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      germy shoemangler

      E. Jean Carroll, the journalist who claims she was raped by Donald Trump decades ago in a New York department store, is planning to sue him for sexual battery under the state’s new “survivors” law later this year—and her attorneys now want to question Trump under oath. In an August letter to a New York federal judge that was just made public Tuesday, Carroll’s lawyer notified the court that severe legal action was on the horizon.
      https://www.thedailybeast.com/donald-trump-to-face-sexual-battery-suit-under-new-survivors-law-e-jean-carroll?ref=home

      Reply
    13. 13.

      lollipopguild

      If dumblefart had stayed a private citizen most of this kind of stuff would have stayed on the downlow. He wanted to be Emperor of all he Surveys(TM) so now he gets to see his “business” (lying, cheating,stealing) empire exposed for all to see.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      cain

      and this time – there isn’t going to be any  bullshit about executive privilege or any other nonsense he can hide behind. No federal judge to protect him.

      That won’t stop him from taking this all the way to the SCOTUS though. He’ll find a way to get to a judge that will be friendly to him.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      bbleh

      @cain: Yabbut it’s a state suit.  Unless there’s some federal constitutional issue in play, I don’t know that SCOTUS would even have jurisdiction.  (Except under Calvinball rules, of course.)

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Frankensteinbeck

      So, Alex Jones’ bankruptcy case?  The judge just fired Jones’ team and installed someone independent to run Infowars until the money situation is sorted out.  With the power to hire a whole team that has nothing to do with Jones until now.  Apparently that’s an option in extreme cases of disclosure malfeasance.  The judge said he hopes he never has to do this again as long as he’s on the bench.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      cain

      @HumboldtBlue:

      It’s about fucking time that the White House just calls it out. In the past, our politicians would keep our mouth shut because the end result was what matters. JFC – fuck Cruz, and let’s make sure that Texas conservatives don’t bother to show up because of all the bullshit.

      Democrats are delivering – and the GOP don’t show up. That’s the messaging. Join on the winning side. The American side!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Steeplejack

      Bill Barr tells Fox that NYAG Letitia James “grossly overreaches when she tries to drag the children into this” because Eric, Don Jr. and Ivanka are not “expected in the real world to do their own due diligence.”
      pic.twitter.com/dIyFhe9XrO

      — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) September 21, 2022

      Scott Lynch:

      Mother of fucking god they are 38, 40, and 44. They’ve all been executive vice-presidents of the Trump Organization. They’re all millionaires because of it. Ivanka was a fucking presidential advisor.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @lollipopguild:

      Richard M. Nixon. @dick_nixon 4h

      Put it this way: if you make a little money and lead a quiet life, it’s easy to cheat on your taxes. It’s even fairly easy if you make a lot of money. But if you paint your house a funny color and write threatening letters to the Mayor, it becomes a lot more difficult.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      cain

      @bbleh: They say revenge is a dish best served cold, but this feels kinda room-temp. Still, as one or another headline put it, this is only the “first shoe.” What will really count as dessert is when a judgment is entered against him and he has to fire-sale some properties, &/or is barred from doing certain business in New York. (I think prison time is too much to hope for, although he might be willing to trade Eric for a lower fine…)

       

      If it helps ‘Tiiisssh’ is the sound I usually make when I touch my cold hands on my wife’s shoulder making her yelp. (This was years ago before I even heard of Tish)

      Reply
    28. 28.

      cain

      @bbleh: I can just see the SCOTUS saying “hey, there might be a constitutional question here.. let’s hear it”

      I suppose Trump will want a special master to look at his tax returns next.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      bbleh

      @Steeplejack: Hey, hey now, Barr said “in the real world.”  So that pretty much lets the Royal Family off the hook.  They haven’t had to live in the real world for a single day of their privileged lives.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Steeplejack:

      Ivanka was a fucking presidential advisor.

      IIRC trump had to be dissuaded form nominating her to head the World Bank

      ETA: and we were regularly assured that teh two Fredos were running the business all by themselves!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      CaseyL

      Very OT, but this just happened and I’m freaking out:

      Jeannie is my older cat, who just went through a medical crisis requiring emergency dental surgery. Among the things they noticed was that her jaw bone just under one of her teeth had “dissolved.”

      They took a sample and sent it off for biopsy. The results just came back: squamous cell cancer.

      I’m told this is very bad, that there are few effective treatments available, and that I need to prepare myself to see her go downhill fast in the next few weeks or months.

      Jeannie is 15, and not in the greatest of shape, but she has been doing much better since her dental surgery.  For me, the main – the only – consideration will be quality of life.  I will not put her through chemo/radiation if it will only gain her a few months of life at the cost of being miserable for most of them.

      Has anyone here ever had this happen to one of their cats?  Can you give me any advice or information?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Brachiator

      @matt:

      As I understand it Trump’s defense is ‘Letitia James is black and ugly.

      And nasty. Women who oppose Trump are always “nasty.”

      I hope she nails his ass to the wall.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Spanky

      I’m rather disappointed that Golden Boy Jared didn’t feel any of Ms. James’ love today. Hopefully that’s only love deferred and not love denied.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      hueyplong

      @Spanky: Haven’t read the complaint, but it’s possible that Jared really hasn’t had anything to do with Trump Org.

      The fun part is that Trump will suspect that anyone close to him who wasn’t charged is a squealer.  Which is kind of fun.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      JoyceH

      @Grace: I noticed the extending of youth during all the bloviating around QE II. She was “so YOUNG!” when she became Queen at 25, with a husband and two kids. Victoria was 18, Henry VII was 17, back when monarchs could actually declare wars and do stuff.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      narya

      @Frankensteinbeck: Interesting. I was following along on Popehat’s podcast, and they noted that the thing that happened in the other case was super-duper unusual as well, and that judges HATE to take steps like this.

      @CaseyL: I’m so sorry. I have no advice for you; just sending virtual hugs to you and Jeannie.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      HumboldtBlue

      @cain:

      That’s the messaging. Join on the winning side. The American side!

      Agreed. Someone mentioned yesterday the Dems need a war room where Repubs are called out immediately for pulling this shit, taking credit for bills they vehemently opposed as well as every other issue they lie, mislead or deflect about.

      @Ben Cisco🎖️🖥️♦️:

      I hope he has a hard time mustarding up a defense

      Boooooooooo!

      Reply
    51. 51.

      hueyplong

      Republicans love it when a 16 year old is charged as an adult, yet Trump’s middle-aged spawn are “children” improperly “dragged” into this case, when Trump’s defense is going to be that he left the boys in charge of the company when he was sworn into office.

      These RW hacks literally don’t give a shit whether a single thing they say makes any objective sense at all, so long as it carries its weight in rage or sneering.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Trollhattan

      TBogg:

      Today would be a good day for Melania to serve Trump with divorce papers, tell him about the $50 million advance on a tell-all book she landed, admit she called the FBI about the Mar-a-Lago docs and confess that Barron is actually Don Jr’s son.

      Then go get a massage.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Wow, this dude is under so much scrutiny and litigation. Has anyone been sued or investigated as much as this guy?

      He’s being investigated for stealing classified documents by the DOJ and his real estate deals in NY. He’s also being sued in court by the NYAG for the same real estate scams. What else is there? At this rate the guy is going to be buried in lawsuits and investigations for the rest of his life

      Reply
    61. 61.

      HeleninEire

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I absolutely LOVE that Twitter account.

      Nixon is correct. Rich white men can do anything they want in America. There are only 2 rules.

      1. Do not steal from other rich white men.

      2. Keep your head down.

      That’s it.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Baud

      @Steeplejack:

      Eric, Don Jr. and Ivanka are not “expected in the real world to do their own due diligence.”

       

      That would have more play in a criminal trial. In the civil context, if you sign your name, you’re responsible.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @HumboldtBlue: I don’t ‘think that math works, but I bet Melanie would love to give him the chance to make a Viscount or Landgraf

      (actually I always thought trump picked that name cause he had massive Hilton envy, but he couldn’t handle a son people would call Connie)

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Geminid

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I believe that trump is being sued by police injured in the January 6 Insurrection. The lawsuits could be patterned on the one brought by people injured at the Charllotesvile Unite the Right rally. Last year they finally won judgements against people and organizations that staged the rally.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Oklahomo

      @CaseyL:  We had a cat with this; she was 23, and she made it to 24.  We did what we could for her, up to the point where the cancer in her jaw bone made it impossible to eat, but we couldn’t see putting her through chemo at that age.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      ALurkSupreme

      @CaseyL: Our cat had cancer in her jaw.  She was about 15 as well.  In her case, the vet was very worried that surgery could do more harm than good.

      So, we monitored the poor thing as best we could and consistently reported our findings to the vet.   We tried to keep her as comfortable as possible but finally had to take her to the vet after a few more weeks and have her put down.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @CaseyL:

      Oh, I’m really sorry. That’s a rough thing to hear and to come to terms with. I know you’ll do what’s right and compassionate for Jeannie, and make sure the time that remains to her is happy and comfortable, but it’s hard. It’s hard.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      raven

      @CaseyL: My experience is not with the jaw nor a cat. Do the best you can and try not to second guess yourself. After what raven went through I would not put another elderly pet through the brutal treatment cancer requires.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Geminid:

      Oh yeah, I forgot all about that one. Did you hear that Q-Tips and other assorted right wingers are questioning the suicides among the Capitol police as a result of the riot?

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Burnspbesq

      I’d actually prefer that IRS bring a civil fraud case. Burden of proof is less (clear and convincing < beyond a reasonable doubt) and there is no statute of limitations. The civil fraud penalty is 75 percent of the underpaid tax.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Tokyokie

      @cain: The horrible Phil Gramm was notorious for taking credit with constituents for bills he opposed, so Rafael is merely following established protocol.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Emily B.

      @CaseyL: I’m so sorry for this horrible news about Jeannie. I don’t know anything about this kind of cancer, but having had a cat with mammary cancer, I think you are right to prioritize her well-being.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Oklahomo

      @CaseyL: Some how I lost a comment along the line, but yes pain meds, coddling, anitbiotics at some points, special foods.  But no 2 are going to do the same.  Last year I lost a 10yr cat to brat cancer; vet had never seen one with it in every gland.  She made it about 45 days after surgery.  About a month after she was gone, someone dumped five tiny kittens on my back porch.  2 have thrived and are spoiled monsters.  The other three had feline infectious peritonitis and it’s almost impossible to get rid of, so we lost those 3.  I know what you’re going through: almost all of our animals are special needs (including a one eyed cat) so we know it’s just one day at a time.

       

      ETA also seconding what raven said and others.  The chemo is just horrible.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      CaseyL

      @HumboldtBlue: That was apparently an attempt to disrupt the House vote on the Electoral Act Reform bill.  There’s been an all-clear since the first tweet.

      @Oklahomo: Antibiotics – for secondary infections? And what kind of special food? I’ve been feeding her regular canned food, just watered down to mush.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Gravenstone:

      i.e. they’re expected to take Daddy’s word for everything?

      I’m sure that will be one line of defence.

      Which would be ironic as hell, because Don Jr. used to relate a story dating back to when he was a little kid, maybe 6 or 7 years old? His father would tell him again and again that he shouldn’t trust people, and made Jr. promise that he’d never trust anybody. So one morning he’s leaving for school, and Daddy says “Hey Don, do you trust me?” and kid says “Of course I trust you! You’re my Daddy!”

      And TFG jumps up and starts screaming “I TOLD YOU NEVER TO TRUST ANYBODY!!”

      So it would be kind of a hoot if the [clears throat] “children” are in this mess because they took Daddy’s word that everything was legal and perfect. Heh.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Villago Delenda Est

      The actual legal eagle members of the juicitariat can correct me if I’m wrong, but if James is successful in the civil action, does this open the way to criminal action on the same allegations?

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Mike in NC

      The Fat Orange Clown needs to schedule an emergency hate rally to appeal to his MAGA cultists. Maybe in Tallahassee, with invites to Ron DeSatan and Matt Gaetz, fellow sexual predator. Pass the hat like they do at evangelical mega churches. Winning!

      Reply
    102. 102.

      The Moar You Know

      Has anyone here ever had this happen to one of their cats?  Can you give me any advice or information?

      @CaseyL: not that exactly, but I have had a cat abruptly come down with something terminal where I could have squeezed a few more weeks of life out of her by doing something I knew she hated.

      I took the rest of the week off instead, stayed home with her 24 hours a day, and had her put down that Friday.  I did the right thing and would do it exactly the same way today with no hesitation.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Oklahomo:

      Last year I lost a 10yr cat to brat cancer

      Forgive me; I have no idea whether this is a typo or an actual thing. If the first, I’m not sure what you meant. If the second, I’ve never heard of it.

      If you don’t mind, please say a little bit more about “brat cancer.” Thanks.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      danielx

      @CaseyL: ​
       
      I feel for you. Our late household queen Zoey was diagnosed with liver cancer. She’d lost over a third of her body weight and was turning yellow under her fur. We gave her all the love we could and ended up getting her put down before she started to feel pain, per an excellent and compassionate vet’s advice. Sometimes there are no good answers, just picking the least bad alternative.

      Reply

