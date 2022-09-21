Letitia James, the Attorney General this country needs, has nailed fuckboy’s finances to the wall for everyone to see, and it ain’t pretty\:

For 20 years, Donald Trump and his family enriched themselves through “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentations,” New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges in a new lawsuit that accuses the Trumps of “grossly” inflating the former president’s net worth by billions of dollars and cheating lenders and others with false and misleading financial statements. The civil lawsuit, filed Wednesday in State Supreme Court in Manhattan, seeks a $250 million judgment and a prohibition on any of the Trumps leading a company in the state of New York. “We found that Mr, Trump, his children, and the corporation used more than 200 false asset valuations over a ten year period,” James said at a press conference announcing the charges.

I’m sure inflating assets is par for the norm, but you know this fucking douchebag did whatever the norm is times one hundred and was careless in the way he did it.

Truth Social is going to be a hoot today, I bet.