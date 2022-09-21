I sincerely hope DeSantis’s performative cruelty toward the asylum seekers he relocated from Texas to Massachusetts costs him the governorship in November because we really need that fascist motherfucker to be a one-term governor and zero-term president. I don’t trust my fellow Floridians enough to be confident that will happen, but it’s possible. Even shitheads who don’t object to the plane stunt on humanitarian grounds might be disgusted by the lies and waste of resources.

It’s awful to listen the hideous pumpkin-head’s whiny, adenoidal voice and watch him ape Trump’s mannerisms, but endure it for 43 seconds if you can so you can hear the absurd explanation he gives for spending hundreds of thousands of Florida taxpayer dollars to bamboozle 48 vulnerable people (including children) for a Fox News bit:

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), when asked why the state paid to transport migrants from Texas instead of from Florida: “The problem is we’re not seeing mass movements of them into Florida … It’s just coming in onesie-twosies.” pic.twitter.com/zY1Ma3cst8 — The Recount (@therecount) September 20, 2022

Utter nonsense, and, as Josh Marshall notes at TPM, DeSantis seems pretty desperate to avoid a conversation about the “vendors” who are allegedly profiling asylum seekers in Texas and lying to get them onto the planes, probably because those vendors are shady as fuck (my guess is it’s some rabid wingnut anti-immigration group, but who knows?) and got paid untold amounts out of taxpayer funds for a program that does absolutely nothing to address the border crisis.

The truth is, he’s lighting bales of Florida taxpayer money on fire for the 2024 GOP primary campaign. Maybe DeSantis should have thought of how the stunt might play for normies before flying those folks from the jurisdiction of the county sheriff who serves San Antonio and into a stronghold of smart liberal attorneys. That’s a problem for people who live entirely in the right-wing media ecosystem. Here’s hoping it all blows up in his ugly face as coverage leaks out of the Fox News bubble.

Open thread.

PS: Y’all might have heard DeSantis chartered another plane yesterday, which filed flight plans for Delaware and then Teterboro in New Jersey. But the flight left later than originally scheduled, made a stop in Nashville and arrived in Teterboro with the crew only. Apparently there were never any immigrants on it, just the crew. Sounds like a big fat waste of money, but at least no humans were trafficked.

NBC News had the worst possible take on yesterday’s stunt-let, which is unsurprising because the article was co-reported by noxious hack Marc Caputo:

‘Punked’: DeSantis keeps White House, Delaware and media guessing on migrant flight plans

Never mind human beings used in a taxpayer-funded stunt, wasted assets and time and potentially criminal behavior. That loveable scamp DeSantis really punked the libs, woohoo! Meanwhile, I think valued commenter Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to Kalini provided the likeliest explanation on Twitter:

I’m gonna guess that the vendor got cold feet on loading “passengers” and didn’t want to risk aircraft seizure and arrest of the flight crew. Probably got some decent legal advice, not of the “hurr-durr, sticking’ it to them libtards” type. — Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to Kaliningrad (@CardsFanTravel) September 21, 2022

That sounds about right.