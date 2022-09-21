Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Mayday! Mayday! Is DeSantis's plane stunt going down?

I sincerely hope DeSantis’s performative cruelty toward the asylum seekers he relocated from Texas to Massachusetts costs him the governorship in November because we really need that fascist motherfucker to be a one-term governor and zero-term president. I don’t trust my fellow Floridians enough to be confident that will happen, but it’s possible. Even shitheads who don’t object to the plane stunt on humanitarian grounds might be disgusted by the lies and waste of resources.

It’s awful to listen the hideous pumpkin-head’s whiny, adenoidal voice and watch him ape Trump’s mannerisms, but endure it for 43 seconds if you can so you can hear the absurd explanation he gives for spending hundreds of thousands of Florida taxpayer dollars to bamboozle 48 vulnerable people (including children) for a Fox News bit:

Utter nonsense, and, as Josh Marshall notes at TPM, DeSantis seems pretty desperate to avoid a conversation about the “vendors” who are allegedly profiling asylum seekers in Texas and lying to get them onto the planes, probably because those vendors are shady as fuck (my guess is it’s some rabid wingnut anti-immigration group, but who knows?) and got paid untold amounts out of taxpayer funds for a program that does absolutely nothing to address the border crisis.

The truth is, he’s lighting bales of Florida taxpayer money on fire for the 2024 GOP primary campaign. Maybe DeSantis should have thought of how the stunt might play for normies before flying those folks from the jurisdiction of the county sheriff who serves San Antonio and into a stronghold of smart liberal attorneys. That’s a problem for people who live entirely in the right-wing media ecosystem. Here’s hoping it all blows up in his ugly face as coverage leaks out of the Fox News bubble.

Open thread.

PS: Y’all might have heard DeSantis chartered another plane yesterday, which filed flight plans for Delaware and then Teterboro in New Jersey. But the flight left later than originally scheduled, made a stop in Nashville and arrived in Teterboro with the crew only. Apparently there were never any immigrants on it, just the crew. Sounds like a big fat waste of money, but at least no humans were trafficked.

NBC News had the worst possible take on yesterday’s stunt-let, which is unsurprising because the article was co-reported by noxious hack Marc Caputo:

‘Punked’: DeSantis keeps White House, Delaware and media guessing on migrant flight plans

Never mind human beings used in a taxpayer-funded stunt, wasted assets and time and potentially criminal behavior. That loveable scamp DeSantis really punked the libs, woohoo! Meanwhile, I think valued commenter Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to Kalini provided the likeliest explanation on Twitter:

That sounds about right.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Anonymous At Work

      TPM is also correct that, and worth emphasizing, HARVARD-TRAINED ATTORNEY DESANTIS, was picking his words carefully but gave away the game.  “Vendors” and “contractors” he called them, so there MUST be a paper trail for some FOIA requests to uncover.  Contracts signed to break the law are invalid as well.  All of this would have been covered in DeSanitis’s CONTRACTS 101 CLASS AT HARVARD LAW SCHOOL, which mean he’s betting on “they won’t dare charge a sitting governor” with crimes.
      cough cough TFG cough
      This story’s got legs.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      JoyceH

      Some reporter needs to ask DeSantis why a state governor has intelligence operatives in another state. It’s bizarre and kinda dystopian.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      a million damn dollars to fly an empty plane up to the Yankees? and again from Texas.

      Daniel Uhlfelder @DWUhlfelderLaw. 3h

      DeSantis won’t say why Florida paid his hand-picked vendor Vertol Systems Company $950,000 to charter plane from Texas to Teterboro yesterday with only crew on board.

      and finally: “onesie-twosies”?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      bbleh

      Absolutely second the from D.U.K.K. because I had the same thought, especially after word got out about the Rehoboth stunt ahead of time.  Like, “hmm, wonder who else besides migrant assistance groups might be waiting to meet the plane …”

      And as to “vendors,” seems like we got one identified already, to wit, the charter company.  And I’d be willing to guess that at a minimum seizure, and possibly even forfeiture, statutes might come into play when it comes to, y’know, kidnapping and interstate human trafficking …

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ken

      It does occur, and perhaps only means I have a criminal mind, but — if you’re renting these planes anyway, and the crew’s not asking questions, why not throw a few other things in the cargo compartment? Maybe the second flight wasn’t that empty when it made the stop in Tennessee.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Wapiti

      So how much in campaign donations kickbacks has DeSantis gotten from these vendors co-conspirators? Is he converting Florida taxpayer money into money in his own pocket?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      rikyrah

      Utter nonsense, and, as Josh Marshall notes at TPM, DeSantis seems pretty desperate to avoid a conversation about the “vendors” who are allegedly profiling asylum seekers in Texas and lying to get them onto the planes, probably because those vendors are shady as fuck (my guess is it’s some rabid wingnut anti-immigration group, but who knows?)

       

      They are shady as phuck, and don’t like to be asked questions. A few inquiries, and their entire web presence was taken down.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      rikyrah

      Maybe DeSantis should have thought of how the stunt might play for normies before flying those folks from the jurisdiction of the county sheriff who serves San Antonio

       

      I think he did it to preempt the Feds from coming in and investigating Abbott too. No way DeSantis did this all on his own.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      lee

      Probably got some decent legal advice, not of the “hurr-durr, sticking’ it to them libtards” type.

      Apparently you can’t count on your enemies to always be mouth-breathing stupid, sometimes they raise to the level of standard idiot.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      HumboldtBlue

      @rikyrah:

      I think he did it to preempt the Feds from coming in and investigating Abbott too. No way DeSantis did this all on his own.

      Oh, you know Abbot was in on it, that’s why he started yelping the day after DeSantis sent the plane to MV.

      Also, the Sheriff is now getting death threats.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      patrick II

      The reason DeSantis gives for gaming and illegally transporting migrants:

      Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), when asked why the state paid to transport migrants from Texas instead of from Florida:

      “The problem is we’re not seeing mass movements of them into Florida … It’s just coming in onesie-twosies.”

      The justification DeSantis gives for the necessity of transporting migrants illegally:
      There are vast hordes of migrants coming through Texas and invading Florida.

      The reason vs justification doesn’t line up.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Barbara

      The tweet has it exactly right — Every air carrier in the U.S. is subject to federal law, especially so when they are flying interstate, and once it became public that individuals were being tricked into getting on the plane, they could be accused of being part of a conspiracy to illegally transport people across state lines.  A plane used for such purposes could very well be subject to seizure.  And these are not small planes if they can carry 25-30 passengers plus crew.  It’s going to be hard for DeSantis or anyone else to keep this up.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      lowtechcyclist

      Meanwhile, I think valued commenter Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to Kalini provided the likeliest explanation on Twitter:

      Probably true, but the story the Dems should be pushing is that DeSantis changed his mind the moment it became clear that the occupants of the plane were going to be treated like human beings when they got off the plane, and he just couldn’t bear that thought.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      in other news…. Marcy Kaptur’s opponent

      WASHINGTON (AP) — Campaigning for a northwestern Ohio congressional seat, Republican J.R. Majewski presents himself as an Air Force combat veteran who deployed to Afghanistan after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, once describing “tough” conditions including a lack of running water that forced him to go more than 40 days without a shower.
      Military documents obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request tell a different story.
      They indicate Majewski never deployed to Afghanistan but instead completed a six-month stint helping to load planes at an air base in Qatar, a longtime U.S. ally that is a safe distance from the fighting.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Barbara:

      once it became public that individuals were being tricked into getting on the plane, they could be accused of being part of a conspiracy to illegally transport people across state lines.

      And they could have claimed the first time that they had no idea about the trickery involved, but after the publicity the Martha’s Vineyard run got, that excuse wasn’t going to, um, fly a second time.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      cain

      @bbleh: Did he follow the laws about making sure there was proper bids and everything? Oh wait.. no? oopsies (unless Florida doesn’t do that kind of shit, maybe already a preferred vendor)

      Reply
    28. 28.

      lee

      @Barbara: The part I chuckle at is that the vendor might have seen how this was going to play out and realized that there would be exactly one flight full of immigrants. So they bid on 5 flights (or whatever the number was) betting that there would only be 1 with passengers.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      also, Tom Keane Jr didn’t learn the right lessons about campaigning with two separate platforms– to wit, you gotta keep ’em separated

      The Tom Kean Jr. for Congress campaign website includes a hard-to-find, seemingly hidden-away page that outlines staunchly conservative positions on voting issues — in stark contrast to more moderate views the Congressional candidate promotes on the rest of the site. […]

      On that page, Kean Jr. says he wants to stop critical race theory in schools. He laments criminals and drugs coming across the border. And he takes a stand on abortion.

      “Tom is a fierce defender of the sanctity of life, fighting every step of the way to protect the unborn from egregious abortion laws proposed in New Jersey, and will continue to do so in Congress,” the hidden page says.

      the hidden page….

      Reply
    30. 30.

      sab

      Recuperating husband has said he is about to take a shower since yesterday afternoon. I am supposed to assist. So my life has been on hold ever since. Grr.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Motivated Seller

      I sincerely hope DeSantis’s performative cruelty toward the asylum seekers he relocated from Texas to Florida costs him the governorship…

      I think you meant to say, “I sincerely hope DeSantis’s performative cruelty toward the asylum seekers he relocated from Texas to Florida Massachusetts costs him the governorship…”

      Reply
    32. 32.

      cain

      @HumboldtBlue:

      Also, the Sheriff is now getting death threats.

      I guess there are exceptions to “Blue Lives Matter”, huh? Bet they all fly the blue line  American flag. Fucking terrorists.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Hoodie

      So DeSantis is saying he was worried these immigrants would make their way from Texas to Florida, presumably because of the draw of a large Venezuelan immigrant community in Florida.   Why wouldn’t they just make their way onesie-twosie down to Florida from Massachusetts?  Am I missing something?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jeffro

      I think I mentioned this already but on the day it happened, my RWNJ dad texted me out of the blue about DeSantis’ stunt, so full of glee he couldn’t contain himself.  I ignored him (since, post-J6, I no longer have the slightest of political discussions with him or my brother)

      THAT’s the kind of cretin DeSantis appealed to with this kind of performative cruelty.  The very worst of the Fox-watching crowd.

      I’ve since seen (via social media) that my dad thinks the San Antonio sheriff is a ‘hack’, the class action lawsuit will ‘go nowhere’, and he was happy that ‘the libs’ wasted their time preparing to greet migrants in Delaware.  I’ll take “what is the opposite of critical thinking skills” for $800, Alex.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      JoyceH

      @cain: anyone else suspect that some people are going to learn that threatening law enforcement is going to turn out to be less consequence-free than threatening election volunteers?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      cain

      @Jeffro:

       

      I’ve since seen (via social media) that my dad thinks the San Antonio sheriff is a ‘hack’, the class action lawsuit will ‘go nowhere’, and he was happy that ‘the libs’ wasted their time preparing to greet migrants in Delaware. I’ll take “what is the opposite of critical thinking skills” for $800, Alex.

      Clearly spending tax money to own the libs is not wasteful spending at all! After all, the people who needed to be taught a lesson got it taught, and the libs were pissed! – win!

      Reply
    43. 43.

      randy khan

      If you use airplanes large enough to hold 25 people, they’re going to have to file flight plans and in these days of instant access to information, it gets hard to hide what you’re doing after people know about it.  But clearly the DeSantis team is not clever enough to know that.

      (I was going to say Abbott apparently is smarter, but it may just be that he’s cheaper than DeSantis and knows that busses actually are more cost effective.)

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Ruckus

      @HumboldtBlue:

      He only went 40 days without a shower? Come on man, that’s not even close to a military record. I personally know of at least 300+ men that have gone almost twice as long as that without a shower, and that’s not even close to the record. And those 300+ lived/worked in some pretty close quarters. I know, I was one of them. And I had a sense of smell then, believe me, I wish I didn’t.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      cain

      @randy khan: I tried to look this up because we had this discussion yesterday and I couldn’t find any rule where you had to file a flight path if you’re going state to state. It was only for international.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      JCJ

      Just drove through the lovely shithole of Mukwonago, Wisconsin.  There was a tent selling Trump flags, Gadsden flags, and other such items set up in a parking lot.  One of the flags had TRUMP in great big letters like usual, but below that it read DESANTIS in somewhat smaller letters above the usual “make America hate again” slogan.  Perhaps that is their DreamTeam.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Kent

      @germy shoemangler: Except that they aren’t sending undocumented immigrants on these planes.  So these twitter polls are completely bullshit.  None of them are undocumented.  Every single one has the correct documents to be inside the country legally.

      If they were actually sending undocumented immigrants they would all be clearly liable for multiple felony violations of immigration laws for hauling them around the country on airplanes.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      The Moar You Know

      So DeSantis is saying he was worried these immigrants would make their way from Texas to Florida, presumably because of the draw of a large Venezuelan immigrant community in Florida.

      @Hoodie: He did not say that.  He said, flat-out, that Florida does not have an illegal immigration problem.

      “The problem is we’re not seeing mass movements of them into Florida … It’s just coming in onesie-twosies.”

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Ken

      @Jeffro: Sounds like DeSantis has locked down the votes of… people who were going to vote for him anyway?  Well, I am not a politician and do not understand the nuances of campaigning.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Ruckus

      @HumboldtBlue:

      Yep, tin can navy.

      At the end of that 75 days the chief engineer found out, talking to the engineer on another boat, that the standard manual was pure crap and if you ran the desalinators a different way they made far more fresh water than necessary. After that we had all the fresh water necessary or could store and were pumping tons of it per day over the side.

      Reply

