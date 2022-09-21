On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Kabecoo

With the possible exception of the crocodile, it seemed that every animal showed us some form of family or group structure.

We were five tourists thrown together for 17 days. Two members of the group were a delightful Dutch couple with whom we are still in touch. The value of having young, sharp eyes became evident on Day 2, when one of them spied a set of “Mickey Mouse” ears in the distance.