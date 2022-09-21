Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Activist Judges! / Trump Crime Cartel Open Thread: “11th Circuit” Trending on Twitter…

Trump Crime Cartel Open Thread: “11th Circuit” Trending on Twitter…

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: , , ,


    13Comments

    1. 1.

      LAO

      The decision is very well written (and I think ) easy for non-lawyers to understand, there’s a link at politico.  (I can’t remember how to link because I’ve reverted back to lurking)

      ETA: having appeared before Dearie for years, I wasn’t surprised by how he conducted the hearing yesterday and I can’t imagine why he was on Trump’s list for SM.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Renie

      Can someone clarify for me the STAY part of the Opinion.  Does it mean the hand over of the classified documents to the Special Master does not happen?  The beginning of the statement says “The District Court order is STAYED” but then refers to two separate items.  I don’t recall if the original order covered the gov’t use of the docs & giving them to the Special Master.  I thought that was two separate orders.  Thanks.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      SiubhanDuinne

      O/T (because it’s an O/T): Asking the Jackaltariat, is there somewhere (easy to access) a list of all the different “hat” nyms that Popehat has used on Twitter?

      If it matters, I don’t have a Twitter account. But maybe (she said hopefully) someone has compiled them?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @Renie:

      Can someone clarify for me the STAY part of the Opinion.  Does it mean the hand over of the classified documents to the Special Master does not happen?

      Correct.  The Special Master does not get the classified documents and the US government can now get back to their investigation – they are no longer prohibited from investigating.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @LAO: ​
        I have obviously never appeared before him but his rep seemed too straight shooter for the Trumpies. No wonder the DOJ said “Okay, fine, sure” to his name.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mike in NC

      Years ago somebody did a fake TIME magazine cover that showed Trump, Ivanka, Jared, and Shithead Jr all wearing orange jumpsuits and handcuffs. Hopefully that person was prescient.

      Reply

