Slow morning!

Letitia James (LIVE) at 10:30 with a M A J O R A N N O U N C E M E N T! I wonder what that’s about. :-)

If she is announcing that it’s her birthday or that she is stepping down or that they are dropping their investigation into Donald J. Trump, I am going to regret taking the time to add all those colors above!

President Biden addresses the UN General Assembly 5 minutes later, at 10:35.

New York Attorney General Tish James to make “major announcement” tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/6TxUWGjF88 — JOSH RUSSELL (@jruss_jruss) September 20, 2022

New York Attorney General Tish James “Major Announcement” (click here to watch)

If you find this on YouTube, let me know and I’ll embed here.

⭐️

5 minutes later …

President Biden addresses the UN General Assembly at 10:35 Eastern.

I am guessing that we will hear something from him about Ukraine? Will he also talk about the threat to democracy here at home and the threat of autocracies all over the world? I would like to see him do that. Anyone think he will? What do you think he will say besides America’s back, baby!

Open thread.