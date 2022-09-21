Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Biden Addresses the UN General Assembly & NY AG Major Announcement (LIVE) 10:30 am

by | 3 Comments

Biden Addresses the UN General Assembly & NY AG Major Announcement (LIVE) 10:30 am

Slow morning!

Letitia James (LIVE) at 10:30 with a  M A J O R   A N N O U N C E M E N T!   I wonder what that’s about. :-)

If she is announcing that it’s her birthday or that she is stepping down or that they are dropping their investigation into Donald J. Trump, I am going to regret taking the time to add all those colors above!

President Biden addresses the UN General Assembly 5 minutes later, at 10:35.

 

New York Attorney General Tish James “Major Announcement”    (click here to watch)

5  minutes  later …

President Biden addresses the UN General Assembly at 10:35 Eastern.

I am guessing that we will hear something from him about Ukraine?  Will he also talk about the threat to democracy here at home and the threat of autocracies all over the world? I would like to see him do that.  Anyone think he will?  What do you think he will say besides America’s back, baby!

Open thread.

  • The Moar You Know
  • WereBear
  • zhena gogolia

    1. 1.

      The Moar You Know

      President Biden is, hopefully, going to address the nuclear threat Russia put on the table this morning.  And the only way to address that is to make it very clear that any such use will be responded to in kind.

      The stakes have just gotten a lot higher today.

      Reply

