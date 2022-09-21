Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Prosocial Calendar

The overall history makes Biden look pretty good. But I think there’s one additional point to be made here. The rail unions are notoriously conservative and have been for over a century. Biden didn’t do this because he necessarily expected the rail unions to repay Democrats in the fall. This is MAGA union country, and for a lot of rail workers, listening to their NRA propaganda means a heck of a lot more than anything Joe Biden does. Some might vote against the agreement just because they hate Biden so much.

No, Biden did this because he believes in union power, even if those unions don’t necessarily support him. That’s been at the core of Biden’s actions toward unions through his entire presidency. That’s what motivated him to engage in an unprecedented intervention in the 2021 Amazon election in Alabama by sending a public message reminding that workers have the choice for a union and calling out Amazon by name. That’s what has motivated him to empower Walsh and Vice President Kamala Harris to chair a taskforce to see how the administration can increase union power through executive action, which is necessary given the hostility of Congress and rightwing courts…

    36Comments

    1. 1.

      PST

      Good morning. I am an early riser, and in nice weather I usually sit on my balcony and read for a couple of hours. Among other things , it insulates me from my wife’s Morning Joe addiction. Every day, at about 5:30, a young man rides past on his bicycle, no hands, at a remarkably slow pace, holding his phone in front of him with both hands, and listening to very loud music, with variations in genre from day to day. I sometimes long to hear his story.

    2. 2.

      Betty Cracker

      Biden is definitely the most pro-union president I can remember, and I wanted to cheer into my Cheerios when I read the tweet about trickle down economics, which was the Reagan version of pissing on our heads while telling us it’s raining.

    3. 3.

      Ken

      All excellent news, though I can’t help worrying that Elton John has written a new song, or possibly a few new verses of “Candle in the Wind”, for Queen Elizabeth.

    4. 4.

      SFAW

      Biden “pro-union”? What a crock. Next they’ll be trying to tell us that he appointed a pro-union Secretary of Labor.
      Third! Fifth!

    6. 6.

      Geminid

      President Biden will address the UN’s General Assembly this morning at 10:35am. Later he will have bilateral meetings with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and British PM Liz Truss.

      The President and Jill Biden will then host a “Members Reception” this evening at the National Museum of Natural History, 7pm.

      From Politico Playbook.

    7. 7.

      satby

      Thundering but still sunny in the east this morning.  Guess I won’t be doing any yard work after all 😂 Was hoping to get some stuff cleaned up before the leaves really start falling.

    8. 8.

      Baud

      I’ll admit, it’s hard having sympathy for the working condition of Republican workers.  But free riders are a constant issue for a lot of liberal Democratic priorities.

    9. 9.

      Betty Cracker

      @Ken: Elton John turned down Trump’s invitation to play at his inauguration, citing his British citizenship. And now he’s playing at Biden’s White House. LOL! That must chap Trump’s ass to no end because he’s a huge EJ fan but had to make do with tacky, no-talent shitheads like Kid Rock. Reminds me of Springsteen’s epic snubs of Chris Christie. :-)

    13. 13.

      Tony Jay

      I am sick and tired of trickle-down economics. It has never worked. We’re building an economy from the bottom up and middle out.

      Always nice to see the Leader of the the Free World cracking open a can of frosty ‘Go Fuck Yourself’ and pouring the contents over Liz Truss’ empty little bobble-head.

      ‘Trickle-Down’ is the new ‘Levelling Up’ over here. Just another strangulated euphemism for robbing from the Poors to give to the Rich.

      Sadly, making a statement like that would get Smiling Joe kicked right out of the NuNew Labour Party. Dirty little socialist trot that he is.

    15. 15.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Same. If I ran the zoo, right-wing shitheads who consistently vote for the plutocracy party to own the libs would only receive workplace protections, wages and benefits approved by the surviving Koch and would therefore live in Dickensian squalor. So it’s a good thing I don’t run the zoo.

    18. 18.

      eversor

      My friend took his life last night.  I don’t blame him for it.  This was a long time in the waiting and he didn’t have any family, he had me.  Old military buddy.  For a long time his lungs were filled with fluid, also a swollen abdomen with fluid around his heart and kidney issues.  Service related.  I’m just, sad I wasn’t there when he did it?  I wouldn’t have stopped him, hell I would have done it if he’d asked.

      I’m not sure how I process this, I’m also not sure I can.  I think it’s just going to take some time.  I’d rather have done it myself, or at least been there for it, rather than some off the wall text and showing up after. That there are no kids or wife to speak to makes it easier I guess, but for those of us that showed up probably not?  Maybe we all could have seen some people cry and scream and feel better?  Maybe it’s best he did it this way and saved us all that?  Maybe I don’t know?  What I hope is that he did what was right for him, and saved us all having to watch the fiasco.  That I’d be happy with and it would oddly be his final “fuck you you fucking fucks” way of going out, which I can be more than happy with, and get a laugh out of.

      Would have appreciated a note, but yeah you weren’t the type.

    23. 23.

      AM in NC

      @eversor: I’m so so sorry for your loss. I know this peace is what your friend wanted, but I am sorry for what you and his other friends are now going through.  Sending you strength.

    30. 30.

      RandomMonster

      @Betty Cracker: RandomMrs shared with me an article about Dump’s nightly ritual at Merde-a-Lardo where he gets a laptop and plays disc jockey for the drunken crowd. Apparently he plays the same set of songs pretty much every night. I hope there’s an Elton John song on that list and it’s ruined for him forever.

    33. 33.

      Soprano2

      @Geminid:  There must be some massive front coming through the U.S. this week. It’s going to be in the mid-90’s (!) here today; they say we might break the record. Then a high of 65 (!) tomorrow with a slight chance of rain. Talk about whiplash! We need rain, it’s harder to tell because the grass isn’t getting brown and burned up but it’s dry dry dry here. Just checked – we ‘ve had 1.08″ of rain so far in September, normal is almost 3″, plus we had a really dry June and July.

    36. 36.

      eversor

      @rikyrah:

      I’ll be fine.  The question over the why will stop, I know they why I’m just not ready to fully deal with it.  I know it’s not my fault to and that my being involved would not have hade things in anyway better.  He’d just feel like shit having me there.  I cannot change that.  And it was really, as much as I hate to say it, the correct choice.

      I don’t get why people are so scared about death here.  Cause sure as you are born you will die.  You have some limited choice into the how, but not that much.  I think that, he took his life freely, and willingly, and he wanted to spare us all that pain.  The issue for me is I’d rather have felt that pain with him.  I didn’t need to be saved from it, it would have helped me.  But in the end, not my choice.  We both read each other wrong, despite being friends of 20+ years.  I’d be there with you, I’d in an odd way enjoy it, I sure as shit wouldn’t want to not be there.  You could have called me, I wasn’t going to stop you.  You, more than anyone, were my friend.

