White House says @POTUS called Puerto Rico governor Pierluisi from Air Force One:

"President Biden described the surge of Federal support to the island, where more than 300 Federal personnel are already working to assist with response and recovery." — Nandita Bose (@nanditab1) September 19, 2022

I am sick and tired of trickle-down economics. It has never worked. We're building an economy from the bottom up and middle out. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 20, 2022





I'm not quite prepared to say that Biden is definitely the most pro-union president in US history but you can make the case and I made it here. And other than FDR, I have no idea who you could make the case for as #2. Not Truman or LBJ anyway. https://t.co/1zXf97xLKQ — Erik Loomis (@ErikLoomis) September 20, 2022

… The overall history makes Biden look pretty good. But I think there’s one additional point to be made here. The rail unions are notoriously conservative and have been for over a century. Biden didn’t do this because he necessarily expected the rail unions to repay Democrats in the fall. This is MAGA union country, and for a lot of rail workers, listening to their NRA propaganda means a heck of a lot more than anything Joe Biden does. Some might vote against the agreement just because they hate Biden so much. No, Biden did this because he believes in union power, even if those unions don’t necessarily support him. That’s been at the core of Biden’s actions toward unions through his entire presidency. That’s what motivated him to engage in an unprecedented intervention in the 2021 Amazon election in Alabama by sending a public message reminding that workers have the choice for a union and calling out Amazon by name. That’s what has motivated him to empower Walsh and Vice President Kamala Harris to chair a taskforce to see how the administration can increase union power through executive action, which is necessary given the hostility of Congress and rightwing courts…

BREAKING: NYAG Tish James will make a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow at 10:30 AM ET. Ooooh, I bet I know what it is! https://t.co/KKRPMmMF9K — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) September 20, 2022

JUST IN: the next public hearing of the @January6thCmte will take place on September 28, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET. https://t.co/xYiUPTZjFW — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) September 20, 2022