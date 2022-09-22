Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We still have time to mess this up!

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Bark louder, little dog.

This really is a full service blog.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Good luck with your asparagus.

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

In my day, never was longer.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

The words do not have to be perfect.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

The revolution will be supervised.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / 98L heads up

98L heads up

by | 38 Comments

This post is in: 

This is just a heads up.  There is a potential tropical system currently near South America’s northeast coast called 98L.  If, as likely, it develops, it will get a name, either Hermine or Ian, depending on what another tropical system just off of Africa does.  98L has the potential to be a big, powerful storm that could plausibly enter the Gulf of Mexico in a week or so.

 

The cone of uncertainty is huge — basically Houston to Miami at the moment.  But this might be a good time to re-inventory your plans and start the easy, low cost, reversible prep steps. Cleaning up your yard of tree debris, demucking gutters and putting some of the unused lawn furniture away are tasks that have to get done, but doing them sooner rather than later might be helpful. Checking to make sure that you have adequate prescriptions on hand and that the cat food bin is full would also be a simple prep step.  If I lived closer to the Gulf of Mexico, I would have a few two thirds full 2 liter soda bottles filled with water going into the freezer tonight to act as both a deep cold reserve and a clean water reserve.  Worse comes to worse, it increases the thermal mass in the freezer and makes it run more efficiently.

Right now, 98L is at the keep an eye on it stage.  By the end of the weekend, a lot more information will have been revealed, and much more active and expensive localized preparations should kick in then.

 

Open Thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Anonymous At Work
  • ARoomWithAMoose
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • eversor
  • gvg
  • Joe Falco
  • jonas
  • JPL
  • Ken
  • Kristine
  • Math Guy
  • Michael Cain
  • MikefromArlington
  • nclurker
  • Ohio Mom
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Paul in KY
  • RaflW
  • Rainy Day
  • raven
  • The Moar You Know
  • WaterGirl
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    38Comments

    2. 2.

      Kristine

      It’s around this time of year that a writers’ org I belong to has their annual conference on the Gulf Coast of Florida. I haven’t attended for a few years, but when I went, checking the locations of various tropical disturbances a week or so prior became a thing.

      The conference is taking place this week, but it looks like folks should be home well before 98L becomes an issue.

      I grew up in Florida. Hurricane season is one thing I don’t miss.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Math Guy

      It is a good idea to have several gallons of fresh water tucked away in some corner. Several years ago, back in Missouri, we had a week of unusually cold weather and one morning we woke up to find we had no water pressure. Water lines there are buried about three feet underground so I went to the basement where the line came into the house. Got a hair dryer, put it on incinerate, and started trying to warm the pipe. After 45 minutes of this – off and on – we still had no water pressure. I walked outside to the point where the line came in and saw that there was a gap of two or three inches between the house and the ground allowing cold air to get down to the water line. (We had had a drought that summer and the very clay heavy soil had shrunk and contracted, pulling away from the foundation.) Fortunately, I kept several 5-gallon jugs of water stored for emergencies: I boiled a few gallons and poured it down the gap outside the house and almost immediately the water pressure came back up. Moral of the story: Climate change is going to bite us in the ass in ways we never anticipated.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      nclurker

      posso of big storms in the gulf always get my attention.

      they ,quite often,bring huge flooding rains up the appalachians

      to my part of the mountains.

      time to prep extra dog food and scotch.

      thanks for a heads up.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Rainy Day

      I use windy.com to track hurricanes.  They’ve currently got this one moving up western Cuba to western Florida, making landfall near Cedar Key next Thursday around noon.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Anonymous At Work

      Been tracking 98L for almost a week now, from South Florida.  Starting too far east means it might not hit land or the poor SOBs in North Carolina.  Starting near Venezuela and curling north is the danger zone.

      Separate news, apparently a big-shot Russian PM, Gennady Zyuganov, an old school Soviet imperialist/Communist (even today) is saying that troops will be given around 2 weeks of training and shipped to front lines.  How true, dunno.  How effective, not very.  Given the Russians are grabbing anyone with a pulse on any excuse, though, they could be shipping the rawest batch of recruits to the front lines ever.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Thanx for the heads up. Hurricane season has been so quiet this year I haven’t been checking in with the NHC near as often as I usually do. I’ll have to call the NOLA son.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ken

      @Baud: I’m just glad there currently aren’t any federal officials who are debating the pros and cons of nuking 98L.

      Not that you know of.

      I am hoping for the sake of Florida’s residents that no major hurricanes hit the state before November. I suspect DeSantis would refuse all federal aid, fearing it would soil his MAGA credentials.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Michael Cain

      I started looking yesterday when it became clear that NASA was going to get the SLS fueled and then started making noises about really, really wanting to go for the Sept 27 launch. This morning the GFS (American) model has a big storm well out in the Gulf, heading for Louisiana on that date. The ECMWF has a big storm moving onto Florida at that point.

      I’m hoping that the Eastern Range operators tell NASA they won’t grant another waiver for the flight termination system, so NASA has no choice but to put the rocket back in the assembly building. They’re already years late, another month won’t matter. Don’t take chances with the $4.1B rocket, please.

      Note: this is the new GFS model, written after the previous American model missed Sandy’s turn into the Long Island Sound until the last minute, while the ECMWF had been predicting it for days.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      ARoomWithAMoose

      Been watching what ECMWF and GFS models are doing with 98L (windy.com is a cool interactive visualization of the produced datasets).  Those two models are quite divergent right now (ECMWF takes the notional storm into Florida’s big bend, GFS is trending towards Texas).  The rule right now is that none of these computer models they use perform well more than 3 days out for either storm track or predicting intensity.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Joe Falco

      @Ken: I suspect that if parts of Florida were to be severely damaged, I don’t believe there will be photo ops of DeSantis and Biden touring the damage together. DeSantis would be aware of what happened to Chris Christie’s presidential ambitions after the latter had his career “tainted” by looking buddy-buddy with Obama.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      RaflW

      I’ll definitely be watching this. My brother & SIL live in Houston. And they have Covid at the moment (she’s about done being sick 🤞🏻, he’s several days behind her). Mild, but I know from my August ‘mild’ case that I was for all practical purposes useless for 4 days, and very easily tired for another four or so.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      RaflW

      @Math Guy: “Climate change is going to bite us in the ass in ways we never anticipated” Yep.

      Same (only!) brother and his wife had their expensive, fancy on-demand water heater destroyed by the cold snap / grid failure in Texas. It’s not just the heat. It’s the gyrations (and in their area, the drastic changes in precipitation. Drought for months, then monster non-tropical-system deluges. Repeat.)

      Admittedly, in terms of the water heater, it’s the insane way builders do things down there. It was in an exterior-accessed, unheated closet!

      Reply
    31. 31.

      gvg

      @Ken: I suspect as long as he isn’t photographed hugging Biden Floridians wouldn’t notice. We are pretty practiced at hurricanes. In fact when they hit other places, we watch and say, what are you people doing? and why haven’t you learned anything from our past mistakes? Democratic Presidents normally recruit our FEMA (Florida emergency management agency) officials to head the Federal FEMA. Both Clinton and Obama headhunted us, but we keep on. Andrew in the 90’s was our total mess we learned from.

      We had this lull of nothing happening after Andrew, for years and I wondered if any of the planning was any good or would work or be forgotten. Then we had to use it finally after about 15 years and the plans worked pretty well.

      After that, it got to be kind of routine. The schools close, the businesses close, the towns have these plans to lower signs and traffic lights, give out sandbags, open shelters, people go home and prepare, people wait, there aren’t that many stupid parties.

      DeSantis just needs to not get in the way. If he gets in the way and does something we think is stupid, THAT will hurt him. The home owners insurance problem has the potential to really screw him, but it will do it by screwing a lot of regular people so I hope that doesn’t happen quite. I’d like some more publicity about the threat though.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      WereBear

      I was trying to be a good citizen and conserve, and it turns out I wasn’t driving the vehicle ENOUGH… so we have a great excuse for fall day tours with the leaves crisping up out here.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ken

      @WereBear: Do you have a hybrid?   I recently got a new car and wanted to go hybrid, but after checking my use patterns (under five miles in a typical week), it didn’t quite work out — I’d have to do unnecessary driving to keep the battery charged!

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Ohio Mom

      @Math Guy: Next time it is so dry the soil is contracting away from the foundation, start watering the soil near your house. We didn’t know to do that and spent a lot of money repairing our shifting basement walls. (Begins sobbing at this traumatic memory).

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.