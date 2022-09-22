This is just a heads up. There is a potential tropical system currently near South America’s northeast coast called 98L. If, as likely, it develops, it will get a name, either Hermine or Ian, depending on what another tropical system just off of Africa does. 98L has the potential to be a big, powerful storm that could plausibly enter the Gulf of Mexico in a week or so.

Wind shear being imparted on Invest #98L from #Fiona will continue to keep it weak over the next couple of days. By the weekend, 98L will begin to move into an area of very favorable conditions for development, with low wind shear & warm water in the NW Caribbean. pic.twitter.com/je4OA3Bs49 — KC Sherman (@KCShermanWx) September 22, 2022

The cone of uncertainty is huge — basically Houston to Miami at the moment. But this might be a good time to re-inventory your plans and start the easy, low cost, reversible prep steps. Cleaning up your yard of tree debris, demucking gutters and putting some of the unused lawn furniture away are tasks that have to get done, but doing them sooner rather than later might be helpful. Checking to make sure that you have adequate prescriptions on hand and that the cat food bin is full would also be a simple prep step. If I lived closer to the Gulf of Mexico, I would have a few two thirds full 2 liter soda bottles filled with water going into the freezer tonight to act as both a deep cold reserve and a clean water reserve. Worse comes to worse, it increases the thermal mass in the freezer and makes it run more efficiently.

Right now, 98L is at the keep an eye on it stage. By the end of the weekend, a lot more information will have been revealed, and much more active and expensive localized preparations should kick in then.

Open Thread