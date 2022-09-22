Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread

So today, I had to go to Kroger to get some produce, and dad wanted a wedge of parm for something he was cooking and mom wanted bananas. It was a nice day for a drive and I had not left the house for four days, so I was excited to go out and about. Hopped in the grocery getter and drove to the store, undid my seatbelt, and it was only then that I realized I was not wearing pants.

All I had on were a pair of duluth trading company boxers, which is all I wear, but here is the catch- it’s so expensive that I only buy it on sale. A lot of the time, when they have their sales, what they are selling are holiday themed underwear. I have the St. Patrick’s day boxers, Christmas boxers, and so on.

Today I was rocking the pink Valentines Day boxers with various red hearts.

Like I said, it was a nice day for a drive, so I put the seatbelt back on, drove the 8 miles back home, got some shorts, and went back.

    29Comments

    2. 2.

      Phylllis

      I’m reaching the stage of frumpy, no fucks left to give old lady-hood where I have seriously considered going out without a bra on. I think I would remember to wear a shirt or britches tho.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Chetan Murthy

      See now, that’s why I tend to wear gym shorts at home, even though I regularly go around without a shirt on.  B/c it’s hard to leave the house without remembering to put on a shirt, but I can imagine doing as you did, if I were wearing boxers.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I’m a couple of years older than our landlord. Most of my clothes these days come from Target (that in large part due to Covid (and personality) related isolation). I told my sister the other day that I plan to go to my grave without ever putting on a tie again (don’t know if I’ll be able to pull that off). But I feel a little cheap and dirty if I run to the Food’N’Stuff in my sweatpants or wearing socks and sandals (my slippers are my most comfortable footwear, they weren’t cheap, I won’t wear them outside)

      ETA: and my original point, that I came here to make: Maybe Prevagen isn’t just a scam?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      BigJimSlade

      This is why we love you, John.

      My big apparel faux pas this week was going to the gym in a cotton t-shirt. Yes, I had gym shorts and all that, but I forgot to change into one of those wonderful, moisture-wicking workout shirts for the first time in a bunch of years. I survived, a bit extra-sweaty.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Chetan Murthy

      @BigJimSlade: whoa.  OK, so I basically always go to the gym wearing a (black) cotton t-shirt, work out in it, and usually come home wearing it.  Yeah, kinda fragrant on a hot day.  Sometimes I take a spare shirt and shower before coming home.  But …. moisture-wicking?  Luuuuuuugggggsury!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      btom89

      Did anyone hear about the 11th Circuit ruling overturning that dumb ruling by the Trump appointed judge that enables the DOJ to access the classified documents now?

      (Sorry, noticed it was commented on in an earlier post.  Only just checked Twitter now.)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      HumboldtBlue

      Twice, in the past year, I have gone outside to take out the trash and realized within three steps, I was wearing just my boxers.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      cain

      Lol this is why I love this blog .. only you John would make a post like this.

      It’s been a good news day. Hell it’s been a good day overall.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Steeplejack

      @Cole:

      The tactical gear—pants!—is such a hassle sometimes.

      I’m a big fan of Duluth Trading underwear. I like the Free Range (short) boxer briefs—94% cotton, 6% spandex. Very comfortable. Recently got a pair of the Free Range boxers and am giving those a try.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      BigJimSlade

      @Chetan Murthy: Lol, my wife and I’ve seen a guy (maybe in his early 60s) spend like 2 hours on an elliptical machine with his cotton t-shirt soaked at least 2 square feet. We’re can’t understand why he doesn’t make the jump to a workout shirt. They’re like $10 or $15 dollars in a bunch of places (Amazon, Costco, wherever).  We know money’s not an issue. It just maybe hasn’t occurred to him, or it’s too different ?

      Also, people who go outside in robes must have movie from the 50s playing in their heads telling them that it’s normal ;-)

      Reply
    23. 23.

      TS

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      I told my sister the other day that I plan to go to my grave without ever putting on a tie again

      Husband worked for the public service & threw away his ties the day the rules changed and it was no longer compulsory to wear a tie (40 or more years ago). He had to appear in court one day (as an “expert” witness) and arriving without a tie, was given one he had to wear with an open neck shirt.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Dangerman

      This reminds me of one of my pet peeves; the guys that don’t pull up their pants and belt them right above the knees. Surely, that fashion trend should have run it’s course by now. I don’t care about fashion choices but, cmon, don’t make me look at your underwear (and it’s never boxers, always briefs).

      Other pet peeves … honking your horn a millisecond after the light goes green if you are behind someone, taking phone calls in restaurants, red MAGA hats (you could have guessed that one)

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Chetan Murthy

      @BigJimSlade: Well, in theory money’s not an issue for me either.  But no way am I putting out $15 for a workout shirt.  I used to use t-shirts from trade shows, and then when those ran out, I got  a dozen shirts at $7 a pop, and that’s what I use now.

      I mean, what’s the *point* of pricey gym clothes?  That is to say, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QaNwQAT5I9U

      [watch the video]

      Reply

