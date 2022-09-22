So today, I had to go to Kroger to get some produce, and dad wanted a wedge of parm for something he was cooking and mom wanted bananas. It was a nice day for a drive and I had not left the house for four days, so I was excited to go out and about. Hopped in the grocery getter and drove to the store, undid my seatbelt, and it was only then that I realized I was not wearing pants.

All I had on were a pair of duluth trading company boxers, which is all I wear, but here is the catch- it’s so expensive that I only buy it on sale. A lot of the time, when they have their sales, what they are selling are holiday themed underwear. I have the St. Patrick’s day boxers, Christmas boxers, and so on.

Today I was rocking the pink Valentines Day boxers with various red hearts.

Like I said, it was a nice day for a drive, so I put the seatbelt back on, drove the 8 miles back home, got some shorts, and went back.