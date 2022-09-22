Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

‘Look for the Helpers’ Open Thread: What Are the Best Ways to Help Puerto Rico?

9 Comments

Praise Goddess we have an actual President in office now, but does anyone have suggestions for trustworthy relief / self-help organizations that could put individual donations to best use immediately?

(Mild) readership capture:

I swear to my fellow Olds, this headline from the Washington Post makes sense in context — “Bad Bunny wants you to stop ignoring Puerto Rico”:

On Friday, less than 48 hours before Fiona, another catastrophic hurricane, made landfall in Puerto Rico — knocking out power across the island — Bad Bunny released a stunning 22-minute documentary/music video for “El Apagón” (“The Blackout”), a pointed track from his latest album, “Un Verano Sin Ti” (“A Summer Without You”), which has been atop the Billboard 200 chart for 11 weeks. Over the song’s jubilant, club-ready beat, Bad Bunny raps about his love for the island, ticking off a list of hometown treasures, including J.J. Barea, one of only a handful of Puerto Ricans to play for the NBA (“a champion before LeBron,” BB boasts), and reggaeton pioneer Tego Calderón. “Maldita sea, otro apagón,” Bad Bunny says, briefly interrupting his joyful ode: “Damn, another blackout.”

In the video, verses of “El Apagón” are interspersed with reporting by Bianca Graulau, an independent journalist who has been documenting inequities in the U.S. territory, whose residents lack representation in Congress and are unable to vote on a federal level. Five years after Maria, persistent blackouts continue to plague the more than 3 million U.S. citizens who call the island home. As Graulau explains in the video, the documentary portion of which is titled “Aquí Vive Gente” (“People Live Here”), Puerto Rico’s billion-dollar effort to privatize the electrical grid — through a controversial contract with Luma Energy — has done little to quell the problem. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, whose administration hired Luma, publicly criticized the energy consortium for the first time last month after a report by Puerto Rico’s Energy Bureau showed that outages have actually increased in duration this year…

“El Apagón” references displacement in a bridge sung by Bad Bunny’s girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri. “I don’t want to leave here / I don’t want to leave here,” she sings in Spanish, while urging that the developers and crypto bros do. “This is my beach, this is my sun. This is my land, this is me.”

For Graulau, the impact of Bad Bunny’s song is both professional and personal. “It’s a music video that turns into a news documentary,” the reporter told her followers on TikTok, where she regularly posts videos breaking down issues in Puerto Rico that have historically gone unnoticed on the mainland. “I am so honored that you guys think of me when you think of these issues. I’m honored Bad Bunny thought of me and that he had the crazy idea to give us this platform.”

      PPCLI

      OK, Biden is doing all this stuff to get Puerto Rico back on track as quickly as possible. But a real president would fly down and throw rolls of paper towels at them.

    5. 5.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      @Jeffro: It’s amazing to me too how they seem to be literally everywhere they’re needed, and thinking of how many people they must have working/volunteering for the organization. It does my soul a lot of good to be reminded that there are a lot of wonderful people out there.

    6. 6.

      Mike in NC

      Apple TV has a five-part miniseries about Hurricane Katrina called “Five Days at Memorial”, concerning power outage at a New Orleans hospital where many people died. Scary as hell.

    7. 7.

      Mike in NC

      As a slumlord from Queens, Trump deliberately withheld millions of relief dollars from Puerto Rico. He should have been impeached for that alone.

