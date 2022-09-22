Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Oh Dearie!

This Dearie fella isn’t working out so well for Team Shitgibbon:


Trump opened his big fat yap on the Hannity show last night and again suggested the FBI planted docs during the search of his tacky Florida dump. Sounds like Judge Dearie was unamused.

Trump also said presidents can telepathically declassify documents. Seriously — all they have to do is think it, and the documents are declassified, according to Trump.

That suggests Biden could telepathically reclassify them too. Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

When the DOJ accepted Trump pick Dearie in the “special master” matter, some legal analysts said have no fear, Dearie is a nonpartisan straight shooter. I was skeptical because a lot of establishment types said the some of Barr, who turned out to be worse than the bullet-headed hot tub salesman.

But so far, it looks like they were right about Dearie. The Trump lawyer who recommended him must be covered in tantrum ketchup.

Open thread.

    59Comments

    6. 6.

      LeftCoastYankee

      “Tantrum Ketchup” sounds like one of those trending double entendre phrases where you’re sorry you asked when someone explains it, because it’s way more icky than you were imagining.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Immanentize

      Dearie also set out the costs Trump’s team would be wracking up and included the fact that failure to pay w/in 7 calendar days of final invoices would be considered sanctionable conduct. I am thinking the Trump team might be considering dismissing this suit.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MomSense

      On the one hand this is entertaining. On the other – there are some serious national security concerns as a result of TFG’s behavior.

      The interesting times curse is like a new WTF every day. I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MattF

      The judicial branch has, lately, been quite close to unanimous in doing the right thing on Trump-related cases. There have been exceptions, but they are rare. I think Dearie + the two Trump-appointed judges on the three-person appeals panel that skewered Cannon are good examples of this.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      LeftCoastYankee

      @trollhattan:

      I can’t confirm or deny that, because now I really don’t want to know what “wedding tackle” is.

      ETA: damn I googled it, although it is close to what I thought.  The Urban Dictionary says its a “class term…”.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Westyny

      Trump:  Do you know who I am?  I am Vader.  Darth.  Vader.  I can kill you with a thought!

      Dearie:  Well, you’ll still need a tray.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      PAM Dirac

      @Immanentize:

       

      I am thinking the Trump team might be considering dismissing this suit.

      With drumpf who knows what the goal is, and even if you think you know, 10 minutes later you can’t be sure it is the same goal, but I’m not sure what they think they can get that the DOJ would even object to. It looks like the chance he gets access to the classified documents is vanishingly small. What is left? His favorite fake Time cover?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Dangerman

      I wonder how many times he telepathically asked Hope Hicks to assist him with his pants problem?

      Speaking if pants problems, I’ll toss in to get out Special Blog Master an emergency bag for the car. Emergency flares. First aid kit. Water. And, of course, pants.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      geg6

      @MattF:

      Here’s what I think is going on with this (because you’re right).  I think some of these judges are not really Trumpers as much as they are McConnell picks.  And if they are McConnell picks, they are Federalist Society types who see themselves as serious judicial minds and they don’t like how Trump and his clown car of legal idiots are making them look.  They’re insulted that the Trumpers see them as partners in arms and not just as allies of convenience.  I could be wrong, but it seems right to me.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      LAO

      FWIW, I’ve appeared before Dearie many times and  I couldn’t understand why Trump put him on his list. I know about the FISA court warrants re: Carter Page but Dearie is an old school, no BS, district court judge; he is evenhanded, fair, respectful and has a decent sense of humor.  He’s a real joy to appear before (even when I know I’m going to get my ass kicked).

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ken

      Will this have any consequences beyond the special master? Like, if they try to make this claim at a (hypothetical) future trial, it will be slapped down because they didn’t provide evidence at this time?

      I’m assuming they won’t provide anything. I’m also assuming there’s a good chance of Trump’s entire legal team quitting in the next week, citing “differences with the client” — which I will take as meaning “we aren’t going to commit perjury for him”.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Betty Cracker

      More good news:

      WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a Nazi sympathizer who served in the Army reserves to four years in prison for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, saying his “racist and antisemitic motivation” for trying to halt the election certification process set his case apart from dozens of other rioters who have been charged.

      The defendant, Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 32, was working as a security guard at a naval station in New Jersey when he joined the pro-Trump mob that broke into the Capitol.

      Go directly to jail, Nazi motherfucker!

      PS: Does the mobile interface suck for everyone, or is it just me?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Math Guy

      Following the news is like watching two sea monsters in a life or death battle just below the water’s surface. All you see are sudden swells in the water – maybe a fin or tail briefly breaks the surface – but most of the details are hidden from view. I cannot help but wonder if there is a hidden level of political and financial power brokers fighting this out or making deals that we may never see.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      MomSense

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      GREEN BALLOONS GREEN BALLOONS GREEN BALLOONS.

      I also clicked my heels three times but it isn’t working. Rusty trombone while still picturing TFG throwing ketchup is too much.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Tony G

      @Tony G: I think that Trump’s problem now is that establishment lawyers/judges who might have seen some value in sucking up to him a couple of years ago, now understand that he’s yesterday’s man.  They can kick him to the curb now and suck up to somebody else who has power.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Math Guy:

      What, about Trump’s documents prosecution?  I seriously doubt it.  If it got to the Supreme Court, I could see some conservative groups trying to influence the judges, but even that’s just ‘believable’.

      I don’t know if this is true, but I read that because Cannon just reversed herself on the issue of the 100 classified documents and said they’re not the special master’s problem and the government can go ahead with those, there is now nothing to appeal and the Supreme Court is at least temporarily not a factor.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      No, no, telepathic declassification is a thing. I remember the first time I was looking at a document and all of a sudden all the markings got all wavy and vanished. I was so surprised but my supervisor pointed to the front cover and how it now said DECLASSIFIED BY: telepathy.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Jeffro

      @Math Guy:I cannot help but wonder if there is a hidden level of political and financial power brokers fighting this out or making deals that we may never see.

      This.

      I have to believe that part of what’s taking so long to prosecute these guys are all the trumpies in places like DOJ, SDNY, etc.

      That, and all of the various elected officials/bureaucrats/reporters/other folks who’ve been either been blackmailed all these years, been receiving Russian $$$, or both.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      hotshoe

      @Immanentize:

      That’s good. I’m still left with the uncomfortable idea that Dumpster can’t pay, Dumpster lawyers won’t pay, and won’t care about sanctions. Unless the sanctions include actually being disbarred for the lawyers? That might get some shitwad’s attention.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Betty Cracker:

      Not sure what it’s doing to you, but for the past few days every time I open the BJ site (iPhone, Safari, mobile interface) the screen jumps up and down and around for the first couple of minutes like a sleep-deprived Tigger on crack.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Renie

      Dearie’s order states trump has to state why any document falls under atty-client, or executive privilege status.  I can’t wait to read those reasons.  The word salads are going to be unbelievable.  And I love that Dearie wants sworn declarations about trump’s allegations about planted evidence.  Finally someone is pushing back against trump’s bullshit.

      Any lawyer here ever heard of a US District Judge walking back their own order?  Is this common?

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Ken

      Via Popehat twitter, Mike Lindell’s request to get his phone back has been denied, the court citing the just-published 11th circuit ruling in Trump’s case.

      Something I hadn’t realized was that case is Trump v. United States. I find that confusing, since the last seven years of his life has been Trump v. United States.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Betty Cracker

      @SiubhanDuinne: Yikes, that sounds worse than my problem, which isn’t new; I was just annoyed enough to comment about it instead of suffering in silence. I think it’s probably a WP issue. The interface is clunky AF, as in devilishly hard to select copy to put in quotes, etc. Posting via mobile is even worse, like they never updated the original 2003 release.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Roger Moore

      @geg6:

      I think one of the issues is that with all these things there’s a problem that you never know exactly what you’ll get until it’s too late to change your mind.  You can’t be sure if someone buys every bit of the spiel or if they’re just saying what you want to hear until you nominate them.  I’m not saying we should expect someone to completely fake it with the Federalist society only to let their liberal flag fly once they’re on the bench, but I can completely believe someone who’s moderately conservative could sell themselves as a conservative rubber stamp in hope of getting that big promotion and life tenure.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Ishiyama

      @Tony G: That is the saving grace of an independent judiciary. They will follow their own agenda with no loyalty for past favors granted, and they are jealous of their power versus the executive. Protect an ex-President? What’s in it for them?

      Reply

