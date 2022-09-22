This Dearie fella isn’t working out so well for Team Shitgibbon:

Oh Dearie! Mar-a-Lago special master orders Trump team to back up any claims of FBI ‘planting’ evidencehttps://t.co/qQrDptkJXU — Betty Cracker 🐊 (@bettycrackerfl) September 22, 2022



Trump opened his big fat yap on the Hannity show last night and again suggested the FBI planted docs during the search of his tacky Florida dump. Sounds like Judge Dearie was unamused.

Trump also said presidents can telepathically declassify documents. Seriously — all they have to do is think it, and the documents are declassified, according to Trump.

That suggests Biden could telepathically reclassify them too. Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

When the DOJ accepted Trump pick Dearie in the “special master” matter, some legal analysts said have no fear, Dearie is a nonpartisan straight shooter. I was skeptical because a lot of establishment types said the some of Barr, who turned out to be worse than the bullet-headed hot tub salesman.

But so far, it looks like they were right about Dearie. The Trump lawyer who recommended him must be covered in tantrum ketchup.

