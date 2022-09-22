Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

We still have time to mess this up!

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Bark louder, little dog.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Everybody saw this coming.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

This fight is for everything.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / Kabecoo Botswana / On The Road – Kabecoo – Botswana 9

On The Road – Kabecoo – Botswana 9

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: , ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Kabecoo

This post concludes this series on the animals of Botswana. It has been quite fun searching the photos and putting these together, and I’m glad folks have enjoyed them.

About half way through our trip, we camped one night in an area with wifi. Also, I took a painkiller that night, forgetting that it would keep me awake.

I still hike and backpack as much as I can, so I read a few posts on a backpacking bulletin board. One post included photos of a pack of wolves hunting a deer, and there was some negative reaction. (I was also listening to the footsteps of something wandering through our campsite, hoping that it wasn’t a carnivore. The sound of grass tearing told me that it was an elephant.)

But the food chain was obvious every day in Botswana. Seemed that every animal except the pure herbivores were hunting something, and some of those herbivores were still quite dangerous.

On The Road - Kabecoo - Botswana 9 10
Central Kalahari, BotswanaMay 20, 2022

A beautiful, striking bird, this goshawk flew low looking for food we could not see. But it might be:

On The Road - Kabecoo - Botswana 9 9
Central Kalahari, BotswanaMay 21, 2022

One of these, a ground squirrel. Always close to a hole in case of danger.

On The Road - Kabecoo - Botswana 9 8
Central Kalahari, BotswanaMay 21, 2022

Safety in numbers.

On The Road - Kabecoo - Botswana 9 7
Chobe National Park, BotswanaMay 30, 2022

Where there are predators there are scavengers like the hyena.

On The Road - Kabecoo - Botswana 9 6
Chobe National Park, BotswanaMay 30, 2022

I brought along equipment to take a few night photos, with Botswana nights being so clear. I intended to set up the camera, take a sample shot or two after dark, then operate it from the relative safety of my tent. Our guide really did not want anyone unnecessarily outside their tent after he extinguished the main campsite light, but thought that the five minutes it would take to take the sample shots was acceptable.

 

So my daughter helped me set things up. We plan three or four samples, each one to take about 30 seconds. We take two, then hear the cook say, “You have a visitor!”

On The Road - Kabecoo - Botswana 9 5
Chobe National Park, BotswanaMay 30, 2022

Turning around we see two  huge eyes moving through the trees about forty feet away. “It’s just a hyena!” he says. Just.

 

We were in our tents in 15 seconds.

On The Road - Kabecoo - Botswana 9 4
Chobe National Park, BotswanaMay 31, 2022

This Yellow Billed Stork successfully caught a fish, only to have the Gray Heron drop by. Off camera, another stork and a spoonbill are watching. The black wing feathers are largely hidden when the stork isn’t flying.

On The Road - Kabecoo - Botswana 9 3
Chobe National Park, BotswanaMay 31, 2022

Though the stork won the fight, the heron got points for looking cool about it.

On The Road - Kabecoo - Botswana 9 2
Central Kalahari, BotswanaMay 20, 2022

Most days were spent with the beloved Black Backed Jackal……a scavenger at times.

On The Road - Kabecoo - Botswana 9 1
Central Kalahari, BotswanaMay 21, 2022

And, as there was some mention before about the beauty of the Lilac Breasted Roller, here’s a final shot. Beautiful bird.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • SiubhanDuinne

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Baud:

      Baud, you beat me to it — I was just going to suggest that! Lovely animal.

      Kabecoo, this has been a splendid series of photos and commentary. Thank you so much for sharing your experiences with the rest of us!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.