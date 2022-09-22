Just when I thought he couldn’t top the last one, Raskin goes right at Massie and his dumb ass Ray Epps conspiracy. pic.twitter.com/RC2vD1arBb
— Ron Filipkowski ???? (@RonFilipkowski) September 21, 2022
Massie got a degree from MIT; he’s not dumb enough to believe that Ray Epps was a mastermind double agent, instead of just another hapless middle-aged authoritarian out of his depth. Massie and his cronies are desperately flinging spaghetti (with ketchup) at the walls, hoping that something will stick — or at least provide enough of a distraction they can escape in the ensuing chaos.
Back among the sane people:
Under temporary changes made by the Biden-Harris Administration to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, it’s easier than ever for public servants – including veterans and servicemembers – to get loan forgiveness.
Apply by October 31. Visit https://t.co/EA6BlglRy5.
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 21, 2022
Another job for the internet defense squads!
— Elise Joshi (@EliseJoshi) September 21, 2022
Basically, the impeachment cohort. https://t.co/zmgF5yoKZs
— Robert A George (@RobGeorge) September 21, 2022
Details of the Senate legislation 👇
It’s headed for committee markup next week. Unclear when a floor vote would be but the expectation is lame duck.https://t.co/QpHGqoNHuU
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 21, 2022
95% of Republicans oppose making coups harder, which is both not surprising and also very distressing https://t.co/bvV83HrjrH
— Reconstructionist (@un_a_valeable) September 21, 2022
Please, Murphy, let this be a overdue, party-wide extinction burst…
The Obama years stripped Republican of their already questionable reason, the Trump years stripped them of shame, & Biden has so far stripped them of power. All that's left now is noise.
— chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) September 19, 2022
