Just when I thought he couldn’t top the last one, Raskin goes right at Massie and his dumb ass Ray Epps conspiracy. pic.twitter.com/RC2vD1arBb — Ron Filipkowski ???? (@RonFilipkowski) September 21, 2022

Massie got a degree from MIT; he’s not dumb enough to believe that Ray Epps was a mastermind double agent, instead of just another hapless middle-aged authoritarian out of his depth. Massie and his cronies are desperately flinging spaghetti (with ketchup) at the walls, hoping that something will stick — or at least provide enough of a distraction they can escape in the ensuing chaos.

Back among the sane people:

Under temporary changes made by the Biden-Harris Administration to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, it’s easier than ever for public servants – including veterans and servicemembers – to get loan forgiveness. Apply by October 31. Visit https://t.co/EA6BlglRy5. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 21, 2022

Another job for the internet defense squads!

Basically, the impeachment cohort. https://t.co/zmgF5yoKZs — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) September 21, 2022

Details of the Senate legislation 👇 It’s headed for committee markup next week. Unclear when a floor vote would be but the expectation is lame duck.https://t.co/QpHGqoNHuU — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 21, 2022

95% of Republicans oppose making coups harder, which is both not surprising and also very distressing https://t.co/bvV83HrjrH — Reconstructionist (@un_a_valeable) September 21, 2022

Please, Murphy, let this be a overdue, party-wide extinction burst…