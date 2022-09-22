Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

The willow is too close to the house.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

You cannot shame the shameless.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

This really is a full service blog.

This fight is for everything.

No one could have predicted…

“But what about the lurkers?”

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Thursday Morning Open Thread: Repubs in Disarray!…

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Repubs in Disarray!…

by | 80 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

Massie got a degree from MIT; he’s not dumb enough to believe that Ray Epps was a mastermind double agent, instead of just another hapless middle-aged authoritarian out of his depth. Massie and his cronies are desperately flinging spaghetti (with ketchup) at the walls, hoping that something will stick — or at least provide enough of a distraction they can escape in the ensuing chaos.

Back among the sane people:

Another job for the internet defense squads!

Please, Murphy, let this be a overdue, party-wide extinction burst

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • BellyCat
  • BenCisco 🇺🇸🎖️🖥️♦️
  • Betty Cracker
  • Cameron
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • evap
  • eversor
  • Geminid
  • germy shoemangler
  • jonas
  • Ken
  • Kropacetic
  • Lapassionara
  • Layer8Problem
  • Low Key Swagger
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MattF
  • Nora
  • p.a.
  • prostratedragon
  • rikyrah
  • satby
  • Soprano2
  • Starfish
  • Tony G
  • topclimber
  • WereBear
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    80Comments

    3. 3.

      Chief Oshkosh

      It is truly crazy how the “suddenly” part is going, and we’re not done yet. An entire major political party completely divorced from reality.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      p.a.

      chatham harrison is tending his garden
      @chathamharrison

      The Obama years stripped Republican of their already questionable reason, the Trump years stripped them of shame, & Biden has so far stripped them of power. All that’s left now is noise.

      No: noise, and guns🤬

      Reply
    6. 6.

      evap

      I filled out the “is student loan forgiveness unfair” form, listing my state as Denial and using a fake name from the National Lampoon high school yearbook.   It gave me a giggle anyway.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      lowtechcyclist

      Heads up. Republicans are recruiting plaintiffs for a lawsuit to stop student debt relief. Definitely DO NOT take 30 seconds fill this out with fake information to make it impossible for the GOP to move forward on this

      I was happy to take the hint and fill it out.  Under the name Rufus Firefly, and I gave the zip code for Fredonia, NY as my zip.  Hail, hail Fre(e)donia!  I even quoted a Groucho line from Duck Soup as my reason for being ‘frustrated’ (in the words of their form) with student debt relief.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      BellyCat

      The Obama years stripped Republican of their already questionable reason, the Trump years stripped them of shame, & Biden has so far stripped them of power. All that’s left now is noise.

      True, but desperate times call for desperate measures. The next two elections will either make or break authoritarianism. Collective public insight/intelligence will be the balance point (providing measure 1), with judicial integrity serving as the backstop (providing measure number 2) because these two elections (and possibly every future election ) will no doubt be bitterly litigated regardless of voter results.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      germy shoemangler

      For weeks, Bernie Sanders and Tim Kaine have searched for a GOP senator to join their resolution declaring the US won't recognize a Bolsonaro coup in Brazil.

      Not one Republican has joined, Sanders tells us.

      Now it may not get any vote at all.https://t.co/gzU58RylBQ

      — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) September 21, 2022

      Reply
    25. 25.

      lowtechcyclist

      2010 was the tipping point where the GOP’s new blood proved legitimately ungovernable & uninterested in governing (even for their own sake,) though that wasn’t clear until 2014.

      Oh, that was clear in the spring of 2011, when they kept threatening to shut down the government for no apparent reason.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      germy shoemangler

      As Trump has been out of office over the last 20 mos, a rotating cast of aides has been tasked with following him around the golf course at the club he’s at and giving him positive reinforcement from Twitter and wherever else they find it on the web, per ppl told of the practice.

      — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 20, 2022

      How do you like the job so far?

      — You can’t order democracy like it’s instacart (@GregProops) September 20, 2022

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Kropacetic

      @germy shoemangler: “We’ve not been able to get one Republican member of the Senate to make it clear that there must be free and fair elections in Brazil,” Sanders told us.

      Or the US, for that matter…

      Reply
    38. 38.

      eversor

      Funny that Raskin seems to have more compassion and understanding for Epps than team R does.  These fuckers eat their own.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Low Key Swagger

      Throwing this out there for the smarter than me crowd, (which is comprised of an awful lot of people, btw) about the midterms. Seems pretty obvious that there will be attempts to suppress by intimidation, particularly in the swing states.  Under what conditions can the President deploy the National Guard to protect voters as they go to the polls?  A single act of violence?  Can he do it as a precaution?   If so, should he?  Lots at stake and the hard core MAGAs are desperate.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Kropacetic

      @jonas: HIs Plan B if the banks ever cut him off was to go to the Russians. That’s….a little more complicated these days.

      Trump shouldn’t have called so much attention to his own grift.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Baud

      @satby:

      I got that.  What was unclear was whether this was exposed prematurely, or whether it was always intended to be secret so that the GOP could say one thing to the zealots and another to the normies.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      eversor

      @Low Key Swagger:

      POTUS can invoke the insurrection act and deploy the nastyguard, this has been done before by president Grant.  So it’s a done deal.  Usually though governors are the ones that deploy them and that’s a whole nother issue.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      So yesterday afternoon I got this email from a person I didn’t know: “Hi, I am a student at UIC and I am taking a writing class. It is required to do an interview so would you be open to doing an interview?”

      I asked what they wanted to interview me about and they said my writing. OK. Fine. Students being what they are, I assumed they needed to do this soon, so I gave them a bunch of available times over the next week. They write back: “I’m sorry, but it’s due Friday.”

      LOL. I love college students. I miss them. We’re doing the interview tonight at 7pm. So plenty of time before it has to be turned in.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Kropacetic

      @Low Key Swagger:Under what conditions can the President deploy the National Guard to protect voters as they go to the polls?

      That seems like it would be a contentious solution and may be held up as an example of voter intimidation itself.

      Unfortunately, I don’t think this is a solution to be taken proactively.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: I agree. When I auditioned, they said my tweets were too nasty, and they were right. :-(

      (Kidding, though it’s true my tweets can be pretty nasty.)

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Low Key Swagger

      @Kropacetic: Good point but I am on the fence about it.  There is a good chance that there will be armed people standing “watch”, and so much potential for bloodshed that it seems prudent to have more than just a local police presence to counter it.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      rikyrah

       

      Nope. Don’t trust them
       The Feds need to be investigating.😡😡

      A.J. Perez (@byajperez) tweeted at 0:12 AM on Thu, Sep 22, 2022:
      BREAKING: The former head of Mississippi’s welfare agency entered into a plea agreement with federal and state prosecutors — a huge turn in the scandal that could spell major trouble for Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. https://t.co/IsalUezzCj
      (https://twitter.com/byajperez/status/1572816191378309120?t=LIMWjV-Bq6enA6WCGTshwA&s=03)

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Betty Cracker

      @germy shoemangler: I saw that the other day and laughed out loud. Love those deadpan zingers! One of my favorite tweets ever was during Trump’s accursed term and he tweet-announced he was sending Ivanka to some global meeting to rep the U.S. and said “we couldn’t send anyone smarter,” and some rando replied, “Why not?” LOL!

      Reply
    69. 69.

      eversor

      @Baud:

      The normies don’t pay attention to politics.   I know a lot of upper middle class team R voters who do it because they own a business.   These people are all basically democrats on all social issues but really hate taxes and regulations.   They view democrats as dangerous to capitalism and that’s all they need to know.   I also know a ton of military officers who robotically punch for team R because the republicans are good for the military.

      None of this works out in reality when you look at crashed economies and bad wars but these people are checked out.  They go do their jobs and go home to their families and live in liberal ass greater DC area but something somethinig muh bidness taxes.

      You also have to keep in mind that generally Republicans in places like the DC to Boston corrodor are often sane.  So people here see governor Hogan doing well and being not a crazy a person and assume governor Abbot is just some lunatic Texan religious nutter.

      It’s starting to hit critical mass though in that the democratic party is now openly pro upper class and business so you can vote for them, and team R keeps nominating raving religious lunatics.  Which has sort of put a mark of shame on voting R, that’s what white trash does.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      jonas

      @rikyrah: ​
        This whole shipping migrants to blue states to pwn the libs is a huge own goal for the GOP. For two years, they’ve been going on Fox and any other media venue that will have them crying hysterically about the hordes of vicious orcs overrunnung the southern border, looking about frantically for white women to violate, etc. This narrative was actually starting to stick, namely that we don’t have an ongoing refugee crisis triggered by violence and chaos in Latin America, but Biden is just throwing the gates open to every cantaloupe-calved malcontent in the southern hemisphere.

      So they take the one successful talking point they have in the post-Dodds campaign landscape and decide to go to 11 with it. But now, thanks to sending these migrants to huge media markets in blue cities, people across the country are getting a first-hand look at these fearsome criminals and they’re… actually poor, scared people with children looking to escape violence and poverty and being exploited as political pawns by asshole Republican governors. The MAGAts are obviously thrilled with this performative cruelty — if anything, they’re annoyed DeSantis flew them on a nice jet rather than locking them in an airless truck trailer for the ride — but I think most people see this and even if they don’t like Biden’s border policy, feel it’s really wrong.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Ken

      @rikyrah: There may also be some trouble for the Mississippi governor and other top officials, but Favre is the only reason the media’s paying any attention to this, so I’ll live with it.

      The good news for Favre is this makes him a shoo-in for that website that does an annual all-felon fantasy football team. They’re never short of choices, but “multimillion dollar fraud” is a nice change of pace from the usual murder, aggravated assault, domestic violence, and rape charges. That differentiation is what earned Michael “Dogfighting” Vick the QB slot a few years ago.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      jonas

      @Amir Khalid: That Fat Leonard saga is something else. Someone should make a movie about it. I presume they took his passport after he was given house arrest — how the hell did he get all the way down to Venezuela? (Or, given how the rest of this story has played out: “Now Fred, you remembered to seize his passport after putting the ankle bracelet on him, right? Right? Godammit!”)

      Reply
    79. 79.

      eversor

      @Cameron:

      They weren’t always on our shit list and other than a few head cases on both sides of this mess nobody likes the current situation.

      They are still a member of the OAS.  Also there are people there named usnavy because of Navy sailors in the past.  They’d much rather go back to the way things were and frankly we need the oil and for all their faults they aren’t the Saudis or Russians.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Betty Cracker

      I am somewhat encouraged by how the DeSantis stunt plane fiasco is playing here in Florida. The local dailies I read (Tampa Bay Times, Orlando Sun Sentinel and Miami Herald) have been mostly scathing in their coverage, correctly identifying the trafficking scheme as a cruel and wasteful stunt. Even the right-wing rag in my county featured several letters to the editor that sound like they could have been written by commenters here (minus the swears).

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.