With so much news yesterday, many of us weren’t able to watch/follow everything.

Two great speeches, two great leaders.

I watched Biden’s speech yesterday. Very impressive. I am watching Zelenskyy’s speech right now. I am two minutes in and I am blown away.

Pairing this with the fundraising thread so to give folks an obvious spot for conversation.

We are lucky to have both at this particular point in history.

Totally open thread.