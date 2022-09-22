Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Winnable House Races in Purple Districts (NY-19 Added)

One of our Bj peeps has made the case for Josh Riley (NY-19) to be added to our Winnable House Races in Purple Districts thermometer.   Unless you customize the amounts, donations to this thermometer will be split 6 ways.

Marcy Kaptur  (OH-09)
Sharice Davids  (KS-03)
Gabe Vasquez  (NM-02)
Elaine Luria  (VA-02)
Susan Wild (PA-07)
Josh Riley  (NY-19)

 Winnable House Races Purple Districts

Josh Riley is about even in dollars with his opponent, with most of his funding coming from out of state. I can’t find any polling data, but the race is considered a toss-up.

Josh Riley on Choice:

The Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v Jackson, which overturned Roe v Wade, is an affront to progress, liberty, and women’s rights. We must not allow it to stand. (You can read Josh’s op-ed on this issue here.) Josh will take the following steps to fight back:

First, Josh will sponsor the Women’s Health Protection Act to codify Roe’s protections in federal statute. The bill states that a health care provider has a right to provide abortion services, and the provider’s patient has a right to receive them—and that’s exactly the way the law should be.

Second, because it is not enough for Congress simply to codify Roe, Josh will also work to close the loopholes that states have used to create “bounty programs” to circumvent Roe’s protections. Congress should update jurisdictional and procedural statutes to make clear that the Justice Department and aggrieved individuals have recourse in the courts when their freedom is infringed.

Third, we must ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. In Dobbs, the Supreme Court concluded that the 14th Amendment’s protections for liberty do not cover abortion. Instead of relying on the 14th Amendment—and the Supreme Court’s incorrect interpretation of it—we should enact a new amendment making women’s reproductive freedom crystal clear. As an attorney, Josh submitted a federal court briefing arguing for ratification of the ERA, and he will continue that fight in Congress.

Fourth, the federal government should do everything it can to protect and expand women’s access to FDA-approved abortion medications, which are approved for the first ten weeks and are used for about 50% of abortions today. After a draft of the Dobbs decision was leaked in May, Josh sent a letter to the Justice Department, urging it to file lawsuits against states that try to ban those medications. Under the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause, the federal government’s ruling authorizing the use of abortion medications takes precedence over state laws prohibiting them – so women have a legal right to abortion medications today even with Roe being overturned. The Justice Department must enforce that right. In addition, Josh has written a letter to the FDA, urging it to extend its approval for these medications from 10 weeks to 12.

Fifth, Josh will use the congressional appropriations process to fight back against the Dobbs decision. A few years after Roe was decided, anti-choice lawmakers attached the Hyde Amendment to government funding bills to prohibit the use of federal funds for abortion services, thereby denying necessary medical care to low-income women. Now, in response to Dobbs, it is time for pro-choice lawmakers to turn the tables by attaching amendments to appropriations bills to withhold certain funding from states that restrict women’s access to reproductive healthcare.

Reminder: all of the targeted fundraising thermometers for this fall are in the sidebar, and available right here and through the link in the sidebar. Besides this one, there are thermometers for the AZ Executives (Firewall) and one for Charlie Crist so we can give DeSantis the boot, and make him a one-term governor and a zero-term president!

All Targeted Fundraising Thermometers

Totally open thread!

  • Barbara
  • evap
  • Geminid
  • H.E.Wolf
  • WaterGirl
  • WereBear

      WereBear

      I saw Castorelli signs in the red area I drove through yesterday. He’s our pick in the primary and we’ve donated. Going after Elise Stefanik.

      Not seeing as many of her signs this year.

      Those who haven’t clicked on my nym lately will find I’ve added a new feature to the cat blog. The Cat Shelter Project. Articles aimed at car newbies. Feel free to share them. With anyone who needs the help.

      evap

      I hope that when the dust is settled after election day someone will let us know how these candidates did.  I will of course know what happens in the senate and governor races, but I might not remember to check these house races.   My own house district is dark blue, so no surprises there.

      WaterGirl

      @evap: So, given that we will share the outcomes of all the races we are supporting… what would you consider a “win” for us on BJ?

      Half the seats go our way?  1/4 of the seats go our way?  All of the seats go our way?

      WaterGirl

      @WereBear: From Stefanik’s website:

      I want to show you all the latest NBC poll that shows that voters trust Republicans more than Democrats to address America’s crime crisis, economic crisis, and our historic border crisis by double digits: border security, Republicans lead with 36 points; crime, GOP plus 23; immigration, GOP plus 19; economy, GOP plus 19; cost of living, GOP plus 14; protecting rights, GOP plus nine; uniting the country, GOP plus six.

      Can this possibly be correct?  The results seem absurd to me.

      WaterGirl

      @WereBear:

      21ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT During his victory speech at a Glens Falls tavern Tuesday night, Matt Castelli declared his newly minted one-on-one showdown with U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik to be the most important political contest in America.

      “Tonight, whether you’re aware of it or not, this just became the most important race in the country,” said the 41-year-old Castelli, who was clad in boots, blue jeans and a blue blazer. He called the race for New York’s 21st Congressional District, “the frontline battle for the soul of America.”

      While Castelli insists Stefanik’s actions and party stature are what give the race its national significance, his framing of the race in national terms makes sense to political science professors, pollsters and fellow politicians. After all, Castelli’s underdog campaign against the U.S. House of Representatives’ third-ranking Republican, who has been in office since 2015, may very well depend on Castelli’s ability to draw broad attention ahead of this November’s election. For her part, Stefanik, 38, this week was quick to frame the campaign for the 21st as a local election.

      Castelli, who relocated to Glens Falls from the town of Saratoga, currently faces long odds in the remapped North Country district, which added Republican-leaning territory in Montgomery and Schoharie counties that could shore up Stefanik’s already strong chances. As of Friday, FiveThirtyEight had Castelli’s victory odds at about one in 100 in the district that now includes Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, Montgomery, St. Lawrence, Schoharie, Warren and Washington counties, as well as parts of Jefferson, Otsego and Rensselaer counties.

      To have a chance, Castelli will have to improve his poll numbers and raise money quickly – two necessities that go hand-in-hand, political science professors say. Out of the gate, it’s clear part of Castelli’s strategy in both these efforts is to nationalize the race.

      WaterGirl

      @WereBear:  from the Daily Gazette in NY

      But as fundraising totals come in over the next few weeks, voters will start to get a clearer picture regarding how competitive the race will actually become.

      “He’s raised about $1.1 million. That’s a lot for a challenger at this stage — but it’s not nearly as much as what a successful challenger raises to win,” Malbin said. Still, Castelli has “already shown he can raise money against a strong candidate in a primary. But at this point, it’s going to be political momentum and fundraising feeding off each other.”

      Castelli said he hasn’t had fundraising conversations with state or national Democratic party leaders.

      Jay S. Jacobs, chair of the New York State Democratic Committee, told WAMC this week: “If we can see some polling that demonstrates that Stefanik’s got weaknesses that can be used against her and we might win that seat, then, yeah, we’ll spend some money there. Sure.”

      Is there anyone who wants to do some research and let us know what the money situation is now, nearly a month after that was written?

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: You may have to wait for a few days after November 8. In 2020 it took three days for Abigail Spanberger to be declared the winner in the VA 7th CD. I think it took 4 days for Lauren Underwood’s win to be confirmed. There is a good chance we still won’t know on November 9 if the Democrats have held tbe House.

