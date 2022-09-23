Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Sept. 22-23

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Sept. 22-23

People have decided the pandemic should be over, unfortunately:

The White House said more than 5 million people received the new boosters by its own estimate that accounts for reporting lags in states.

Health experts said it is too early to predict whether demand would match up with the 171 million doses of the new boosters the U.S. ordered for the fall…

A temporary shortage of Moderna vaccine caused some pharmacies to cancel appointments while encouraging people to reschedule for a Pfizer vaccine. The issue was expected to resolve as government regulators wrapped up an inspection and cleared batches of vaccine doses for distribution.

“I do expect this to pick up in the weeks ahead,” said White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha. “We’ve been thinking and talking about this as an annual vaccine like the flu vaccine. Flu vaccine season picks up in late September and early October. We’re just getting our education campaign going. So we expect to see, despite the fact that this was a strong start, we actually expect this to ramp up stronger.”…

Some Americans who plan to get the shot, designed to target the most common omicron strains, said they are waiting because they either had COVID-19 recently or another booster. They are following public health advice to wait several months to get the full benefit of their existing virus-fighting antibodies.

Others are scheduling shots closer to holiday gatherings and winter months when respiratory viruses spread more easily…

Dr. Anthony Fauci, asked Thursday by a panel of biodefense experts what still keeps him up at night, noted that half of vaccinated Americans never got an initial booster dose.

“We have a vulnerability in our population that will continue to have us in a mode of potential disruption of our social order,” Fauci said. “I think that we have to do better as a nation.”…

Bad news for the country, and the world. But before you panic, keep in mind it’s a (depressingly) large increase in a small percentage of cases:

The year-long study, published in Nature Medicine, assessed brain health across 44 different disorders using medical records without patient identifiers from millions of U.S. veterans.

Brain and other neurological disorders occurred in 7% more of those who had been infected with COVID compared with a similar group of veterans who had never been infected. That translates into roughly 6.6 million Americans who had brain impairments linked with their COVID infections, the team said…

Memory impairments, commonly referred to as brain fog, were the most common symptom. Compared with the control groups, people infected with COVID had a 77% higher risk of developing memory problems.

People infected with the virus also were 50% more likely to have an ischemic stroke, which is caused by blood clots, compared with the never infected group.

Those who had COVID were 80% more likely to have seizures, 43% more likely to have mental health issues, such as anxiety or depression, 35% more likely to have headaches and 42% more likely to suffer movement disorders, such as tremors, compared with the control groups…

From a long, very technical thread:
COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Sept. 22-23 6

      Baud

      Others are scheduling shots closer to holiday gatherings and winter months when respiratory viruses spread more easily…

      That’s what I’m doing.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 2,245 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, for a cumulative reported total of 4,826,220 cases. It also reported 12 deaths for an adjusted cumulative total of 36,342 deaths – 0.75% of the cumulative reported total, 0.76% of resolved cases.

      35,269 Covid-19 tests were conducted on 20th September, with a positivity rate of 6.8%.

      There were 25,659 active cases yesterday, 332 more than the day before. 1,163 were in hospital. 55 confirmed cases were in ICU; of these patients, 35 confirmed cases were on ventilators. Meanwhile, 1,901 more patients recovered, for a cumulative total of 4,764,219 patients recovered – 98.7% of the cumulative reported total.

      2,239 new cases reported yesterday were local infections. Six new cases were imported.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 3,092 doses of vaccine on 22nd September: 257 first doses, 416 second doses, 995 first booster doses, and 1,424 second booster doses. The cumulative total is 72,333,758 doses administered: 28,099,960 first doses, 27,505,345 second doses, 16,232,241 first booster doses, and 496,212 second booster doses. 86.0% of the population have received their first dose, 84.2% their second dose, 49.7% their first booster dose, and 1.5% their second booster dose.

      OzarkHillbilly

      a bunch of doctors at rich hospitals and clinics are publicly mocking ongoing mask use and loudly calling for its discontinuation in clinical contexts,

      Masks are still required at my physical therapists.

      Mimi

      I work for a medical school affiliated with a rich hospital in Chicago and I ‘m unaware of anyone I work with mocking anyone in healthcare for anything.

      Princess

      I didn’t know about the Moderna shortage. That’s the one I’m hoping to get. Not sure if I’ll wait or just go with Pfizer again.

