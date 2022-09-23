Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let there be snark.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Friday Evening Softballs Open Thread: Point! Mock!

Friday Evening Softballs Open Thread: Point! Mock!

by | 39 Comments

This post is in: , , ,


Win the morning!

… “Here’s how you can spread the word and help make this a huge success,” the memo read, before suggesting that employees post a photo of the book on social media with the hashtag #axiossmartbrevity, write (presumably positive) reviews of the book on Amazon and Goodreads, and buy six copies, each, of the book. The memo stressed that employees could expense the cost of those six copies to the company itself. With around 500 employees, and books at $24.30 a piece, this puts the company on the hook for about $72,500 if every employee decides to follow the memo’s instructions…

Sweaty attempts to juice book sales and get on bestseller lists are nothing new in publishing… Politics writers-cum-media barons attempting to astroturf support for their book by turning their own workers into an army of lightly coerced marketers, however, is a neat twist on the theme. Axios said in its post launching the book that all proceeds from sales will go to the Axios fellowship program. Of course, writing a bestseller doesn’t just mean making more money in sales; it also affords authors more opportunities, prestige, and influence. It’s clear that the better the Axios book sells, the better things are for the people who wrote it. Less clear is what exactly Axios employees have to gain from the book doing well.

In response to Defector’s questions about the employee-centered marketing push and the amount of money the company set aside to buy copies of books for itself, Axios spokesperson Yolanda Brignoni said the book was a “team effort” and emphasized the fellowship program for journalists from underrepresented groups. “We, of course, wanted the team to have books for themselves and family,” she added. Defector followed up to ask how the company decided on six (6) books per employee, and if the amount of money the company set aside to buy these books was greater than what it expected to earn from book sales (and then put towards the fellowship program). Brignoni said: “We are extremely invested in equipping this next generation of journalists with the skills and expertise to take their careers to the next level. So, we hope to sell a lot of books this week and moving forward.”…

Defector also excerpts some reviews of Smart Brevity, which are — like Defector — not kind!

Meanwhile: At a rally far, far (not far enough) away: Wrestlemania!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • cain
  • Cameron
  • Citizen Alan
  • dm
  • dmsilev
  • eclare
  • Eolirin
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Geoduck
  • Gin & Tonic
  • hells littlest angel
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jeffro
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • RSA
  • Ruckus
  • scav
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • SpaceUnit
  • Spanky
  • Steeplejack
  • Tom Levenson
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    39Comments

    2. 2.

      cain

      Someone who self identifies as smart and wears a Trump supporting t-shirt are just called trolls where I come from.

      ETA – MFs you know what I got right here? #2 Heading into the weekend, yo!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      hells littlest angel

      Less clear is what exactly Axios employees have to gain from the book doing well.

       

      After going through a wood chipper, books are a terrific mulch.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      bbleh

      Okay, this is good, but I want an entire aerobics routine.  “And point, and mock, and hands on hips and laugh, hahaha!  And toss head and turn dismissively. Turn back, arms up, and shame, shame shame! Hands down and forward and shake that head no no no! And point, and mock …”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dmsilev

      It ain’t the way I wanted it! I can handle things! I’m smart! Not like everybody says… like dumb… I’m smart and I want respect!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      bbleh

      @hells littlest angel: this clever move could pump up sales by as much as … 3000 copies!

      Why it’s important: these 3000 buyers are the most informed people in Washington.  Not only do they think it’s a smart buy, but they think it’s a smarter buy than everything else on the shelves.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      RSA

      @cain:  If someone says, “I’m smart and I’m for Trump,” that means they can’t blame stupidity; some kind of obvious moral failing is the next most likely explanation.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ruckus

      @Matt McIrvin:

      I have a relative that is how shall I say it, emersed in scientology. Buried would be another word. Stupefied could apply. Dumbfounded works. But anyway you say it, it is an idiotolgy. Yeah I made up a new word, sue me. I have, in the past had to visit this person at scientology. They like books. Big ones with an oversized price tag and a lot of made up big words seems to be the norm. And the deeper you are emersed in this whatever the hell it is, the more you have to dig to find a higher level of stupid so that you can make less sense of the bullshit.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      dm

      “I identify as smart” is a Cretan paradox (“All Cretans are liars”, according to Epimenides the Cretan).

      Presumably, this whole “I identify as…” on the right is sarcasm to mock the phrase’s use in gender-identity contexts.  So, for the wearer, “I identify as smart” is an assertion that the wearer only pretends to think they’re smart.

      Well, okay.  If you say so….

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Baud

      @Ruckus:

      And the deeper you are emersed in this whatever the hell it is, the more you have to dig to find a higher level of stupid so that you can make less sense of the bullshit.

       

      Probably too long for a rotating tag.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Jeffro

      The trumpies are SOOO aching for someone to give them that same white supremacist thrill and validation without all the cognitive dissonance of having to get behind such obvious corruption, stupidity,   incompetence, and constant blaring in their ears.

      Well, most of them are, anyway.

      I can’t imagine being a Republican and feeling like my choices going forward are trump, DeSantis, Cruz, Pompeo, Cotton, Hawley, or any of the others.  No wonder they’re so cranky and hateful!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Sister Golden Bear

      This is what happens when Christofascists take over public schools.

      2100 Louisiana public school students were told they were going to a career fair, but were instead taken to a church service where girls were told to forgive rapists and reject transgender identities and boys competed in push-up contests for money. It gets worst….

      “They talked about rape (and) forgiving the offender, suicide, prayer leadership, and many more dark controversial topics. We had females in the bathrooms crying due to the topics of discussion,” Bryant wrote.

      Her transgender child, who identifies as “he,” tried to walk out as the “girl talk” started and was initially barred from leaving, the mother said. Bryant said she also heard that other transgender students were bullied Tuesday.

      “Other students poured water on top of transgender students’ heads without any repercussions by any of the adults present,” Bryant wrote….

      “It kind of felt more like a spiritual event than a career and college fair,” Holiday said.

      And he said he too was struck by the difference in what he heard later from the female students who attended.

      “We boys all we did was do push-ups, we played games, we got money for the games we played,” he said. “It was a bunch of things that were very different, very sexist (compared to what the girls experienced).”

      More reporting here.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jeffro

      @SpaceUnit: somewhere, there HAS to be a MAGAt who super-glued his trump hat to his head years ago and it’s still there.

      Like, where are the medical professionals?  Where’s the human interest story about the dangers of super-gluing a cheap hat to your head for years?  Has anyone thought to ask THAT question in various midwestern diners?

      Y’all know I’m right, too.  =)

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Citizen Alan

      If I ever heard someone suggest in my presence that a woman should forgive her rapist, I would immediately ask that person how many people hes raped. Because I would be certain it had been at least a few.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.