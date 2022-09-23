Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Good News-Bad News Open Thread

Good News-Bad News Open Thread

by | 44 Comments

This post is in: 

The wheels of justice turn slowly, and sometimes the vigil is like waiting for Godot. But it’s encouraging that some of the worst people in the country got mauled in court this week, including Donald J. Trump, Alex Jones, Mike “Pillow” Lindell and James O’Keefe. To recap:

  • Team Shitgibbon got kneed in the groin by its hand-picked “special master,*” Judge Dearie, and the Trumpified 11th Circuit Court of Appeals vaporized the special treatment Trump received from Trump-appointed Judge Cannon.
  • The squat, poisonous toad Jones lost his shit on the stand in a Connecticut court yesterday, and in a Houston courtroom, a bankruptcy judge barred Jones’ corrupt henchmen from overseeing InfoWars operations and ferreting out its assets.
  • Citing the 11th’s ruling against Trump, a Trump-appointed judge in Minnesota rejected Lindell’s motion for a restraining order, allowing the DOJ to continue its criminal investigation into the coup attempt and telling Lindell to go scream into one of his crappy pillows. (Okay, I made that last part up.)
  • A jury in DC found that O’Keefe’s Project Veritas violated wiretapping laws and fraudulently misrepresented itself during one of its “sting” operations, awarding its victim $120K.

In not-so-encouraging news, it looks like Matt Gaetz might get away with whatever grotesque shit he was up to (for which he begged Trump for a pardon):

(WaPo) Career prosecutors have recommended against charging Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) in a long-running sex-trafficking investigation — telling Justice Department superiors that a conviction is unlikely in part because of credibility questions with the two central witnesses, according to people familiar with the matter.

The witnesses in question were former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg and Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend. So, Gaetz will probably skate for sex trafficking a minor. That’s what usually happens when people with rich and powerful families commit crimes.

And Joel Greenberg, also the frat-boy shithead scion of a rich and powerful family, will do time but probably not nearly as much as a regular person would for his many crimes since he cooperated, even though ultimately he proved too much of a scumbag to be useful. That sucks.

Anyhoo, I plan to focus on the positive. Open thread.

*Can we please find another term for the person who fulfills this function? Principal Expert? Document Doyen? Due Diligence Dude?  

  • Alison Rose 💙🌻💛
  • Anonymous At Work
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • brantl
  • cain
  • Cameron
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • cope
  • Geminid
  • gene108
  • JCJ
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Ken
  • kindness
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • matt
  • MattF
  • misterpuff
  • oatler
  • Ohio Mom
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Tony G
  • trollhattan
  • waspuppet
  • WaterGirl
  • WereBear

    44Comments

    1. 1.

      kindness

      I have a hard time with the ‘good Christians’ of Gaetz’s district continuing to support such an ugly predator.  Then I remind myself these people’s views of Christianity are essentially the anti-Christ versions and the MSM plays along ignoring it all.  The whole of the Republican party has gone tribal.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      @Tony G: Yep. Fake Christian DeSantis is putting religious fanatics in charge of public school education in the name of protecting children from LGBTQ “groomers” at schools. I want to ask every Florida voter if they had to leave their children with a random evangelical preacher / Catholic priest or a random school teacher, which would they choose?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      cope

      Having taken so long to get to this point vis-a-vis Gaetz, I was feeling less and less hopeful that he would be charged.  He’s just another horrible human whom I will have to accept is unlikely to suffer legal retribution for vile actions.

      On the positive side, though, it does seem that Jones is likely to suffer some rather severe punishments, though probably more financial than incarceratory.

      O’Keefe I prefer not to even think about so, OK, good that he has to cough up what probably amounts to a week’s worth of Koch money.

      TFG…who knows?  He reminds me of the Bismarck.  He can take a lot of punishment but I can’t imagine that he won’t go down.

      The Pillow Guy is just a joke so HA HA.

      Off topic but get ready for whatever name is given to TD 9.  We just put our central Florida home on the market a week ago and things do not bode well for mid-week.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Geminid

      The second witness in the Gaetz matter might be a Greenberg associate with the DJ name of “Big Mike.” When “Big Mike” pled guilty to two federal felonies, including illegal distribution of Adderall, his attorney reportedly told journalists that his client could incriminate Gaetz. “Big Mike’s” sentencing was in the hands of the same judge as Greenberg’s.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Betty Cracker

      @matt: I’m not sure how it works, but prosecutors dropped more than two dozen charges against Greenberg to secure his cooperation, and he cooperated. Can they walk that back because he’s such a scumbag that a jury would discount his testimony? They knew that going in.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      waspuppet

      So, Gaetz will probably skate for sex trafficking a minor. That’s what usually happens when people with rich and powerful families commit crimes.

      It’s also what happens when they only associate with creeps and crooks — “You’re gonna trust HIM?! He’s a crook!” — and they totally know that. That’s why they associate with them.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      cain

      @Betty Cracker: Gaetz is going to continue doing stupid shit, there will be another opportunity.

      Look at Project Veritas, we finally got something on that asshole – we still haven’t sent him to prison where he belongs. His ilk for some reason get special treatment from the justice system.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ohio Mom

      I maintain hope that justice will catch up with Matt Gaetz eventually. Because he’s not walking away thinking, “Whew, I just scraped by this time, better straighten up and fly right, next time I may not be so lucky.”

      He’s thinking, “Yup, I’m bullet proof, yee haw! Full speed ahead!”

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Mai Naem mobile

      They may not get Gaetz this time but from what I’ve seen something like this happening usually empowers people like Gaetz to do more stupid stuff. Stuff that he will eventually get in trouble for.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Betty, I’m not criticising, but I wonder why you didn’t include the Tish James NYState lawsuit against TFG, the TFG Organization, Don TFG Jr, Ivanka TFG, and Eric TFG. Surely that’s something to celebrate as well

      ETA: Oh, on rereading the OP, I see you were referring only to court actions and decisions. My bad.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      oatler

      I get a heapin’ spoonful of Mypillow ads every morning on MeTV. Supposedly it’s not MeTV but the AZ affiliate. The price I pay to see Tex Avery and the GOOD Tom & Jerrys. MeTV is all Shemp and no Curly, literally.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Geminid

      @cain: I’m not sure I was implying anything. Ms. Cracker said the shaky second witness against Gaetz was his former girlfriend, and I said it might be an associate of Greenberg’s. I guess my saying that sentencing of this “Big Mike” was in the hands of the same judge as Greenberg’s implied that “Big Mike” figured in the Gaetz case, but I’d already said that.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      WaterGirl

      @cain:

      Gaetz is going to continue doing stupid shit, there will be another opportunity.

      That was my first thought, too, except that where you put stupid shit, I had sexual activities with underage girls.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      gene108

      As a sitting member of Congress, Gaetz’s position offers a patina of legitimacy that wouldn’t be given to others.

      Second, his BIL is a billionaire. If he’s on decent terms with BIL, he’ll get the money to really challenge the prosecutors.

      None of the women/girls, who were getting paid want to be a part of any trial. I can’t blame them.

      They’re the only other people who can corroborate any of the allegations Gaetz is accused of.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Anonymous At Work

      Reading the Jones saga as an attorney, he’s hurting himself continually with these games and any money he makes he either has to disclose to a fed-up bankruptcy judge (Reuters article is very neutral but the judge’s words are harsh) and get factored into each subsequent trial.  Plus having an independent third-party running his finances for a decent stretch is likely to uncover further malfeasance.  Not a stretch, given his history and having lost 3 separate lawsuits for non-compliance with judges’ orders.  Taken to the next level, malfeasance in bankruptcy and attempting to shift assets to a LLC run by his parents will get your corporation dissolved and your corporate liability shield pierced.

      Anyone here know if Connecticut has damage caps?  If not, the potential is there to lose everything.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @WaterGirl: It’s not the stupid shit that’s the problem with Gaetz, it’s proof beyond a reasonable doubt.  The concern is that jurors will say, “ I am pretty sure the sleazebag did it, but I can’t believe a word these sleazebags who rolled on him say.”  That is not an unreasonable position.

      ETA:  It’s the OJ Simpson situation.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Wildly OT but (a) I’m a little fatigued by all the political / criminal news and (b) it is an open thread. So here’s a distraction.

      This question came up in a French language forum. Someone asked whether French had any phrases that could be conveyed by merely singing the intonation, as we can and frequently do with “I don’t know”.

      My question since I know we have lots of non-Americans here is whether that’s even universal for English. Is that just true for us Americans and our monotone English, so only a few phrases have a strong characteristic intonation and can be conveyed by humming?

      The French answer was “no phrase we can think of.”

      Reply
    42. 42.

      misterpuff

      @WereBear:

      I found my Scribd account has a four part Ludlum series that starts with The Hades Factor.

      I need to rest this weekend and imaginary crises sound just right.

       

      Enjoy the Expunging!

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @gene108:

      Second, his BIL is a billionaire. If he’s on decent terms with BIL, he’ll get the money to really challenge the prosecutors.

      Aren’t his parents rich enough to bankroll that? WIki on Old Man Gaetz

      Shortly after receiving his Master’s degree, Gaetz worked in Jacksonville as a hospital administrator, and lobbied the legislature to create hospice care programs for the dying. In 1983, Gaetz founded VITAS Healthcare Corporation with a group of investors, which he later sold for nearly half a billion dollars in 2004.[2]

      so many wing nuts got rich off healthcare in one form or another. You’d think people would notice

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Anonymous At Work

      @gene108: More about the only adverse witnesses being coked-up felons with a load of fraud to their names.  When your best material witness only looks trustworthy next to Trump, it’s rational not to proceed.
      Also, hopefully by this point, DoJ is getting pleas to things like “fraud” and sufficient facts to aid in civil suits and recovery.  “Fraud” is a long-term handicap since it bars you from a ton of professions and you can be introduced to everyone, any time, as “The convicted fraudulent felon X”.
      That’s looking at it as an attorney.  Going on wingnut speaking tours and fundraising using Paypal, etc. reduces the sting but you will have been reduced to a beggar in a cheap suit.

      Reply

