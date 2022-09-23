The wheels of justice turn slowly, and sometimes the vigil is like waiting for Godot. But it’s encouraging that some of the worst people in the country got mauled in court this week, including Donald J. Trump, Alex Jones, Mike “Pillow” Lindell and James O’Keefe. To recap:

Team Shitgibbon got kneed in the groin by its hand-picked “special master,*” Judge Dearie, and the Trumpified 11th Circuit Court of Appeals vaporized the special treatment Trump received from Trump-appointed Judge Cannon.

The squat, poisonous toad Jones lost his shit on the stand in a Connecticut court yesterday, and in a Houston courtroom, a bankruptcy judge barred Jones’ corrupt henchmen from overseeing InfoWars operations and ferreting out its assets.

Citing the 11th’s ruling against Trump, a Trump-appointed judge in Minnesota rejected Lindell’s motion for a restraining order, allowing the DOJ to continue its criminal investigation into the coup attempt and telling Lindell to go scream into one of his crappy pillows. (Okay, I made that last part up.)

A jury in DC found that O’Keefe’s Project Veritas violated wiretapping laws and fraudulently misrepresented itself during one of its “sting” operations, awarding its victim $120K.

In not-so-encouraging news, it looks like Matt Gaetz might get away with whatever grotesque shit he was up to (for which he begged Trump for a pardon):

(WaPo) Career prosecutors have recommended against charging Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) in a long-running sex-trafficking investigation — telling Justice Department superiors that a conviction is unlikely in part because of credibility questions with the two central witnesses, according to people familiar with the matter.

The witnesses in question were former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg and Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend. So, Gaetz will probably skate for sex trafficking a minor. That’s what usually happens when people with rich and powerful families commit crimes.

And Joel Greenberg, also the frat-boy shithead scion of a rich and powerful family, will do time but probably not nearly as much as a regular person would for his many crimes since he cooperated, even though ultimately he proved too much of a scumbag to be useful. That sucks.

Anyhoo, I plan to focus on the positive. Open thread.

*Can we please find another term for the person who fulfills this function? Principal Expert? Document Doyen? Due Diligence Dude?