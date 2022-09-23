Looks like we need an Open Thread.
Henry looks kind of sad, but he isn’t. Just sleepy.
Though it is kind of cold and gloomy today, after being 90+ yesterday!
Up to 80 again tomorrow, then C-O-L-D for at least a week. I am not ready for fall.
zhena gogolia
I enjoyed the coolness today. I took my first full fledged walk without a cane
HumboldtBlue
Squishable, huh?
This little dancer is pretty squishable, of course, Li’l Richard does that to all of us
Fair Economist
After a recent record heat wave in CA, I’m about to see 97 again next week.
I am SO ready for fall.
I took my first full fledged walk without a cane.
That is a big Joe Biden deal. Happy for you. It’s hard to believe that day will ever come.
@Fair Economist: Take ours!
Cold rain Is. The. Worst.
75 degrees, sunny, nice breeze? Perfect.
Warm and cloudy, fine.
Warn and rainy, fine.
Snow, yay!
Winter without snow, boo!
Cold and rainy, the absolute worst.
MattF
@zhena gogolia: Good for you. I’m on that road too— carrying the cane around outdoors in case of an obstacle but not using it.
zhena gogolia
@HumboldtBlue: so cute
zhena gogolia
@WaterGirl: yeah. Kind of like waiting for tfg to go away
eclare
@WaterGirl: After this summer, give me cold and rainy any day!
SpaceUnit
Henry looks like he’s contemplating some of life’s bigger questions.
I’m ready for fall. I’m not really a summer person because there’s not much I feel like doing when it’s 90 degrees plus for three months straight. Bring it on.
HumboldtBlue
Achingly so, Tamara and I were swooning on Twitter about her.
And good to hear you’re ambulatory unaided.
@SpaceUnit: He was actually contemplating whether I was there to scratch his little pink tummy.
I think the disappointed look was because I wasn’t! :-)
Baud
trollhattan
Cold and rainy gets old, especially six continuous months like in Seattle (although I understand that’s not how it is now) but our heatwave three weeks ago, which peaked at a new record of 116, skips annoyance for trying to outright kill.
Death weather.
Today, however, is PERFECT.
Ken
@SpaceUnit: And as the Hitchhiker’s Guide tells us, life’s biggest question is “what shall I have for dinner?”
SpaceUnit
My other guess was that he’d just taken a peek at his stock portfolio.
