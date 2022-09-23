Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

In my day, never was longer.

This fight is for everything.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Bark louder, little dog.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

We still have time to mess this up!

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

    10. 10.

      SpaceUnit

      Henry looks like he’s contemplating some of life’s bigger questions.

       

      I’m ready for fall.  I’m not really a summer person because there’s not much I feel like doing when it’s 90 degrees plus for three months straight.  Bring it on.

    15. 15.

      trollhattan

      @WaterGirl:

      Cold and rainy gets old, especially six continuous months like in Seattle (although I understand that’s not how it is now) but our heatwave three weeks ago, which peaked at a new record of 116, skips annoyance for trying to outright kill.

      Death weather.

      Today, however, is PERFECT.

