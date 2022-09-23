Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Volunteer for Wisconsin (thru Voces de la Frontera) from the Comfort of Your Own Home!

Volunteer for Wisconsin (thru Voces de la Frontera) from the Comfort of Your Own Home!

Raise your hand if you want to see Ron Johnson elected for another term in the Senate.

Bueller?  Bueller?

That’s what I thought!

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 14: Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) questions U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill. Blinken was questioned about the Biden administration’s handling of the U.S. withdraw from Afghanistan. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

 

We have two ways opportunites for you to help bring home wins in Wisconsin.

Participate in the Voces de la Frontera Relational Voter Program

Participate in a Balloon Juice phone bank through Voces de la Frontera

Voces de la Frontera Relational Voter Program

Voces de la Frontera Action would like to invite interested members of the Balloon Juice community to participate in our Relational Voter Program (RVP) for the fall election and beyond.  The only requirement is that you have to have family, friends, or other folks in Wisconsin who you can contact and urge to register and vote for Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes, and Josh Kaul (for Attorney General).  There’s no limit to the number of people you contact and you can do all of this in your free time, from home.

The RVP works through a phone app that helps you to reach out to your Wisconsin contacts by phone or text message, and record their responses to your appeal.  Recording contact responses is important because looking at the recorded results allows us to track the progress of voter mobilization, and direct resources to the places where they are needed the most.

Jose Rivera, our RVP Volunteer Coordinator, will work with you to download the app to your phone, train you in its use, and provide you with coaching as necessary.

If you’re interested in participating, please join us on a Zoom call at 7:30 PM on Wednesday, September 28, where they will answer questions and provide additional details.  (If you were part of the recent zoom with Voces, you have already metJosè, who is coordinating this program.)

If you are interested in participating, but you do not do zoom calls (I’m looking at you, Omnes!) the training can be done by phone or though a powerpoint presentation.

If you would like more information before you decide, or you just want to learn more about it, join us for a Q & A Balloon Juice post on Monday at 8pm.

Balloon Juice Phone Bank

For the phone bank, you don’t have to live in Wisconsin or even know anyone in Wisconsin.

If you are interested in learning more about the phone banking, that will be covered in the Q & A Balloon Juice post on Monday at 8pm.

Please send email to me (WaterGirl) if you would like to attend the zoom next Wednesday.

    17Comments

    1. 1.

      Almost Retired

      Awesome! I have apolitical friends who just retired to Oconomowoc from California (don’t ask me why), and I shall be on them to register and vote! Mrs. Almost Retired has family in the Badgerine State (I forget which is the Badger and which is the Wolverine state, so I hedge my bets), and they require noodging as well.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I wish all success in the world to those who volunteer and participate in phone-banking activities. I used to make hundreds of calls for candidates, but changes in technology and the way people handle incoming phone calls has made me question whether it’s the best use of my time.

      However, I am definitely up for a bunch of postcard-writing, and I’d love to see a list of the best postcarding groups out there. Maybe this isn’t the best thread for it, but if someone can point me toward organizations you have been part of, with good solid voter lists and suggested p/c content, here or in another thread, I’d be grateful.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      @Almost Retired:  I think if you’re willing to identify them as part of the Relational Voter Program (RVP) – and not just contact them personally – that helps Voces get other good contacts through your contacts.

      So think about participating in the RVP program?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Omnes Omnibus: For example, I am not going to call or text my family members who I already know are voting and voting for Dems.  I don’t mix politics and work, so I would not call my work contacts.  I also have contacts who I do not want to call to urge to vote for obvious reasons.  Finally, I absolutely hate spammed political texts, and I will not let my phone be used for them.

      Sorry if I sound like a skeptical Luddite.

      ETA: I love the organization, but I am iffy about being a part of this particular effort.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @RaflW: Okay, we can definitely work something out.  Either another zoom for people who can’t make the first one, or one-on-one.

      Are you talking about the Relational Voter Program (where you know people in WI) or the Balloon Juice virtual phone bank?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jose Rivera

      @Omnes Omnibus: For example if you were to give us the name of your mom cousin etc , the only person with access to that information would be you. And the only person that would be reaching out to these folks would also be you!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      @Jose Rivera: Hi Josè!

      Let’s say I add my cousin’s name and contact info into the app.  If I am the only one who will contact him, what is the benefit of doing it through the app as opposed to my calling him?

      Also, does the relational voter app include content?  For instance, I could encourage my cousin to vote, and remind him to vote, but would your app have info about the SOS, the AG, and the other specific races?

      Just trying to understand how this works. :-)

      Reply

