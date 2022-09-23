Raise your hand if you want to see Ron Johnson elected for another term in the Senate.

Voces de la Frontera Action would like to invite interested members of the Balloon Juice community to participate in our Relational Voter Program (RVP) for the fall election and beyond. The only requirement is that you have to have family, friends, or other folks in Wisconsin who you can contact and urge to register and vote for Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes, and Josh Kaul (for Attorney General). There’s no limit to the number of people you contact and you can do all of this in your free time, from home.

The RVP works through a phone app that helps you to reach out to your Wisconsin contacts by phone or text message, and record their responses to your appeal. Recording contact responses is important because looking at the recorded results allows us to track the progress of voter mobilization, and direct resources to the places where they are needed the most.

Jose Rivera, our RVP Volunteer Coordinator, will work with you to download the app to your phone, train you in its use, and provide you with coaching as necessary.

If you’re interested in participating, please join us on a Zoom call at 7:30 PM on Wednesday, September 28, where they will answer questions and provide additional details. (If you were part of the recent zoom with Voces, you have already metJosè, who is coordinating this program.)

If you are interested in participating, but you do not do zoom calls (I’m looking at you, Omnes!) the training can be done by phone or though a powerpoint presentation.

If you would like more information before you decide, or you just want to learn more about it, join us for a Q & A Balloon Juice post on Monday at 8pm.

Balloon Juice Phone Bank

For the phone bank, you don’t have to live in Wisconsin or even know anyone in Wisconsin.

If you are interested in learning more about the phone banking, that will be covered in the Q & A Balloon Juice post on Monday at 8pm.