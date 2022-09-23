Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Winnable House Races in Purple Districts (WA-03 Added)

21 Comments

This post is in: ,

One of our Bj peeps, Kent, suggested that we consider adding Marie Glusenkamp Perez (WA-03) to our Winnable House Races in Purple Districts thermometer.  I did some research and I wasn’t convinced – until I found some information that was published just yesterday in a local paper.

Unless you customize the amounts, donations to this thermometer will now be split 7 ways.

Marcy Kaptur  (OH-09)
Sharice Davids  (KS-03)
Gabe Vasquez  (NM-02)
Elaine Luria  (VA-02)
Susan Wild (PA-07)
Josh Riley  (NY-19)
Marie Glusenkamp Perez (WA-03)

 Winnable House Races Purple Districts

Kent:

I would add Marie Gluesenkamp Perez here in the WA-3rd.  The incumbent GOP-er Jaime Herrera Beutler went down to a rabid Q-Anon Trumper type.  So I think the seat is winnable, especially in light of Dobbs.  And Marie is a really good candidate for this district.

The most recent polling has Joe Kent leading by +4 The one before that had Marie leading by +2. It was a Trump +4 district in 2020.

After Jaime Herrera Beutler was defeated in the primary it shifted from solid Republican to leans Republican by Cooks.

She is running very hard on Dobbs and calling out Kent for his MAGA extremism, especially on abortion. Other than Dobbs she is running more or less as a blue collar Democrat which suits this district.

It will be an uphill battle. But it is winnable I think. We shall see.

Local reporting that I found today:

A poll published by the Northwest Progressive Institute shows Democratic congressional hopeful Marie Glusenkamp Perez trailing Donald Trump-endorsed Republican Joe Kent by just three percentage points in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.

In a poll of 834 likely District 3 voters surveyed Sept. 19-20, 44% said they would vote for Glusenkamp Perez and 47% said they would vote for Kent.

Nine percent said they were unsure.

Glusenkamp Perez’s campaign represents one of the strongest Democratic contenders for an upset victory in the 2022 midterm elections, as the 3rd Congressional District hasn’t been won by a Democrat since 2008 when Brian Baird defeated Republican Michael Delavar.

More about her here:  Marie for Congress

Reminder: all of the targeted fundraising thermometers for this fall are in the sidebar, and also at the link below.  Besides this one, there are thermometers for the AZ Executives (Firewall) and one for Charlie Crist so we can give DeSantis the boot, and make him a one-term governor and a zero-term president!

All Targeted Fundraising Thermometers

Totally open thread!

  • FastEdD
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Jackie
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Miss Bianca
  • Princess
  • RaflW
  • WaterGirl

    21Comments

    4. 4.

      H.E.Wolf

      As a former coveralls-at-work employee (complete with embroidered name on pocket), I appreciated the photo on Perez’s campaign website.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Miss Bianca

      @WaterGirl: Working up a case for Brittany Pedersen, CO’s CD-7. Yes, CO is considered a “blue” state, but…Loren Boebert ring a bell for anyone?

      Anyway, let’s keep it in mind – right now, I’m a bit distracted by the fact that Roxy has been horking all morning with nothing to show for it up until a little while ago – now I’m seeing little shards of bone…

      Reply
    11. 11.

      RaflW

      @Princess: According to OpenSecrets Kaptur has raised $1.83M. That’s $600K more than she raised in 2020. For a hotly contested seat, under $2M is not great (dang, I hate how xpensive these things have become). But if her opponent really is being cut loose, I’d agree that a narrowly targeted Juice list could drop her.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      RaflW

      @Miss Bianca: CO-7 is a D+7 seat. Cook has it as likely Dem. I’m all for boosting CO’s role as a purple-to-blue state, but I think Petterson is likely getting what she needs.

      (I on the other hand, made a case several days about about Yadira Caraveo. I just attended a Women of Color DCCC online fundraiser that included Ms. C. I think she has a shot. CO-08 is PVI-even, but rated tossup-Republican. Eeep.)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Miss Bianca:

      Working up a case for Brittany Pedersen, CO’s CD-7. Yes, CO is considered a “blue” state, but…Loren Boebert ring a bell for anyone?

      Is that Perlmutter’s seat? His victories were never huge, as I recall?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      @Princess: I would probably argue both sides of that in a debate, because not a soul has voted yet,

      But I did wonder about the same thing about Marcy Kaptur after hearing the news.

      What do the rest of you think?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      @RaflW: Which thread was that in?  Do you recall?  I have been making my way through all the suggestions, but maybe I missed that.

      edit: never mind, I just found the thread.  A week ago Thursday.  I think I hadn’t checked back far enough for nominations.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      From RaflW  (bringing forward from last week)

      I worry that Angie Craig MN-02 isn’t getting enough attention. She’s in her second term, which usually is pretty safe. But as an out lesbian in a relatively conservative suburban zone (only D+1 (or even PVI depending on who you ask)), I’d say that Cook’s “tossup Dem” rating is sadly credible.

      Compounding my concern is that a recent poll has Walz (D incumbent gov.) running away against a total turd Repub. If that expected victory depresses turnout, Angie could be on the bubble. I cannot tolerate the idea that our state, despite voting for every Dem for potus for decades, might have a 5-3 R/D House delegation if Craig loses! Ouch. (There’s a tiny chance MN-01 could flip blue, but really slim. I’m really rooting for -and donating monthly to- Jen Schultz in MN-08, but she’s a longshot. The other R districts are much tougher (and the other D seats are safe).

      So, long story short: Maybe add Angie Craig, MN-02 – or if folks feel willing, go direct? I have!!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      WaterGirl

      Mathguy from last week:

      NE-2 with Tony Vargas could be included here. Bacon is your bog standard GOP turd (and dumb as a box of rocks, according to a friend that knows him) and the race is rated a toss-up by Cook’s political report.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      Gravie from last week:

      OregonCD5, a new district, pits Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner, a true progressive with rural roots, experience in international humanitarian work, and immense personal integrity, against Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, a dead-eyed opportunist who espouses MAGA views. Jamie has built a great grass-roots campaign that was instrumental in her surprise primary win over Dem incumbent Doug Schrader. This is a winnable race although it may be close.

      And from Formerly Disgruntled in Oregon:

      In OR-5, we finally primaried odious DINO Kurt Schreader. Now we have to elect awesome Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner and keep the seat blue!

      But it’s going to be a close race, and Jamie needs our support.

      Reply

