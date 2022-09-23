One of our Bj peeps, Kent, suggested that we consider adding Marie Glusenkamp Perez (WA-03) to our Winnable House Races in Purple Districts thermometer. I did some research and I wasn’t convinced – until I found some information that was published just yesterday in a local paper.

Unless you customize the amounts, donations to this thermometer will now be split 7 ways.

Marcy Kaptur (OH-09)

Sharice Davids (KS-03)

Gabe Vasquez (NM-02)

Elaine Luria (VA-02)

Susan Wild (PA-07)

Josh Riley (NY-19)

Marie Glusenkamp Perez (WA-03)

Winnable House Races Purple Districts

Kent: I would add Marie Gluesenkamp Perez here in the WA-3rd. The incumbent GOP-er Jaime Herrera Beutler went down to a rabid Q-Anon Trumper type. So I think the seat is winnable, especially in light of Dobbs. And Marie is a really good candidate for this district. The most recent polling has Joe Kent leading by +4 The one before that had Marie leading by +2. It was a Trump +4 district in 2020. After Jaime Herrera Beutler was defeated in the primary it shifted from solid Republican to leans Republican by Cooks. She is running very hard on Dobbs and calling out Kent for his MAGA extremism, especially on abortion. Other than Dobbs she is running more or less as a blue collar Democrat which suits this district. It will be an uphill battle. But it is winnable I think. We shall see.

Local reporting that I found today:

A poll published by the Northwest Progressive Institute shows Democratic congressional hopeful Marie Glusenkamp Perez trailing Donald Trump-endorsed Republican Joe Kent by just three percentage points in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. In a poll of 834 likely District 3 voters surveyed Sept. 19-20, 44% said they would vote for Glusenkamp Perez and 47% said they would vote for Kent. Nine percent said they were unsure. Glusenkamp Perez’s campaign represents one of the strongest Democratic contenders for an upset victory in the 2022 midterm elections, as the 3rd Congressional District hasn’t been won by a Democrat since 2008 when Brian Baird defeated Republican Michael Delavar.

More about her here: Marie for Congress

Reminder: all of the targeted fundraising thermometers for this fall are in the sidebar, and also at the link below. Besides this one, there are thermometers for the AZ Executives (Firewall) and one for Charlie Crist so we can give DeSantis the boot, and make him a one-term governor and a zero-term president!

All Targeted Fundraising Thermometers

Totally open thread!