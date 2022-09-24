Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Bark louder, little dog.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

The willow is too close to the house.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

People are complicated. Love is not.

This fight is for everything.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Battle won, war still ongoing.

You are here: Home / Food & Recipes / Afternoon Open Thread: This and That and Apple Cider Donuts

Afternoon Open Thread: This and That and Apple Cider Donuts

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I know I missed our weekly acts of kindness post – it was a wild and weird week. So to make it up, here’s some sweetness to get you through the afternoon.

Marsh Farm, caen hill, Devizes: An education & wellbeing charity in Devizes UK supporting rescue animals &young people’s education.

Quish (Chris!) makes my days with his morning duck and goose rush hours, his emus and everyone else at the farm. He’s a good follow on youtube or twitter. Always a joyful video.

ghost cat sent this to me this morning and it made me smile. I can totally relate. If there were lost sheep wandering the trails, I would be the one they followed, knowing I would get them home.

From The Dodo:

Eleanor Scholz was traveling through France with her boyfriend and was out for a hike on her own. As she was making her way along the trail, she heard some sheep coming, which wasn’t unusual — but when they came into view, she realized something incredible was happening. The sheep were randomly following a woman who was out for a run.

“It took me a moment to understand what I was seeing,” Scholz told The Dodo. “At first, I thought maybe she was a shepherd, but she wasn’t dressed like any shepherd I’d ever seen, and it seemed unusual that a shepherd would be running. Then, I was concerned that she was being chased and that there might be some risk of being stampeded, so I got off of the trail and stepped behind a tree. When she stopped to talk with me, all of the sheep stopped and waited for her, and that’s when I realized that something truly whimsical was happening.”

(This was the only way I could embed the video so you can make it full-size to watch. )

As the pair chatted, the runner filled Scholz in. The sheep were apparently lost, and when they saw her run by, they decided to follow her. They needed a leader, and they chose her. The sheep were very unbothered by the stop along the trail, and some of them trotted over to say hi to Scholz.

“They all just stopped and waited, it was the funniest thing,” Scholz said. “Some of them immediately walked over to me, and I was worried they’d start following me instead, but they stood there patiently while she and I talked. They didn’t seem stressed or particularly winded.”

The sheep waited patiently while the runner told Scholz the story — and as soon as she started running again, they did too.  More at the link

It’s the time of year when folks go out to orchards; spend the day filling bags with apples, going on hay rides, running through corn and bale mazes, before finishing up with cider and cider donuts. In honor of that, I decided to try and make my own. Baked, not fried.

Finally, I made Apple Cider Donut Holes on a whim this week. They were tasty…well,  are tasty, it made 4 dozen and froze well so I can serve them to friends with coffee as needed. LOL  Recipe here. 

This is an open thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • eclare
  • germy shoemangler
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Mike in NC
  • Mo MacArbie
  • PsiFighter37
  • TaMara
  • trollhattan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    2. 2.

      Mo MacArbie

      Been a while since I had proper cider donuts at an orchard. I do have some cider though, as I must every year at this time.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      PsiFighter37

      Just back from a business trip to London…first time overseas since before the pandemic and first time in nearly 5 years visiting the city. Forgot how much I love that town and just how international it is – truly a melting pot of people and cultures from all over the world in a way that feels much different from New York. It’s a shame the rest of the country is going to hell, politically speaking, and may very well drag London down a notch with it, but my only wish is that I had more personal time to take in the city…only my morning runs (which doubled for seeing all the famous sites) were for myself.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      germy shoemangler

      Oh my gosh – I had the best day. As a surprise for my birthday yesterday my boyfriend gave me a 6-month sponsorship for a farm sanctuary pig named Dudley AND TODAY I GOT TO MEET HIM. pic.twitter.com/DIaYAM2Pip

      — Molly Hodgdon (@Manglewood) June 29, 2022

      We got a tour of the whole sanctuary and meet all the animals. They have chickens, ducks, Guinea hens, cows, alpacas, sheep, turkeys, and lots of pigs. I love pig butts. pic.twitter.com/xiU8UBjyug

      — Molly Hodgdon (@Manglewood) June 29, 2022

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Mike in NC

      @PsiFighter37: In 2019 we took a British Isles cruise. Landed at Heathrow and boarded a bus to Greenwich, which meant we spent about an hour going through many interesting-looking neighborhoods. Been to London several times but have really never seen most of it because we were always on the way to Scotland or Germany or some other place. Would really like to spend a week or two there as tourists.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Betty Cracker

      I’m making Baja fish tacos for dinner, but I accidentally bought radicchio instead of red cabbage for the slaw. I wonder if that will work? I have iceberg lettuce too. WWYD?

      ETA: I am NOT going back to the store with all the hurricane panic shoppers…

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.