Necessity is the mother of invention. @staceyabrams spills the secret of her mother’s "specialty dinner" on this week’s episode of my new podcast, Longer Tables…listen now wherever you get your podcasts!https://t.co/SFpPpiLY34 pic.twitter.com/x0U8trqveQ — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) September 20, 2022

Marsh Farm, caen hill, Devizes: An education & wellbeing charity in Devizes UK supporting rescue animals &young people’s education.

Quish (Chris!) makes my days with his morning duck and goose rush hours, his emus and everyone else at the farm. He’s a good follow on youtube or twitter. Always a joyful video.

ghost cat sent this to me this morning and it made me smile. I can totally relate. If there were lost sheep wandering the trails, I would be the one they followed, knowing I would get them home.

From The Dodo:

Eleanor Scholz was traveling through France with her boyfriend and was out for a hike on her own. As she was making her way along the trail, she heard some sheep coming, which wasn’t unusual — but when they came into view, she realized something incredible was happening. The sheep were randomly following a woman who was out for a run. “It took me a moment to understand what I was seeing,” Scholz told The Dodo. “At first, I thought maybe she was a shepherd, but she wasn’t dressed like any shepherd I’d ever seen, and it seemed unusual that a shepherd would be running. Then, I was concerned that she was being chased and that there might be some risk of being stampeded, so I got off of the trail and stepped behind a tree. When she stopped to talk with me, all of the sheep stopped and waited for her, and that’s when I realized that something truly whimsical was happening.”

https://t.co/66qSz5jSRW — Miss T Has A New Book (Underway available now) (@TaMarasKitchen) September 24, 2022

As the pair chatted, the runner filled Scholz in. The sheep were apparently lost, and when they saw her run by, they decided to follow her. They needed a leader, and they chose her. The sheep were very unbothered by the stop along the trail, and some of them trotted over to say hi to Scholz. “They all just stopped and waited, it was the funniest thing,” Scholz said. “Some of them immediately walked over to me, and I was worried they’d start following me instead, but they stood there patiently while she and I talked. They didn’t seem stressed or particularly winded.” The sheep waited patiently while the runner told Scholz the story — and as soon as she started running again, they did too. More at the link

It’s the time of year when folks go out to orchards; spend the day filling bags with apples, going on hay rides, running through corn and bale mazes, before finishing up with cider and cider donuts. In honor of that, I decided to try and make my own. Baked, not fried.

Finally, I made Apple Cider Donut Holes on a whim this week. They were tasty…well, are tasty, it made 4 dozen and froze well so I can serve them to friends with coffee as needed. LOL Recipe here.

