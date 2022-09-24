If you find yourself with an abundance of spaghetti squash, as I did, hear me out:
Cut in half, remove seeds, butter lightly.
Roast for 45 mins at 350 degrees
Let it cool so you do not scald yourself, scoop some into a bowl.
Add a pat of butter, a tablespoon of molasses, stir.
Sprinkle some cinnamon.
It’s delicious like that but tonight I am going to chill it, then add a roasted pear. Maybe make some whipped cream.
Delicious.
I should add that no I do not have a recipe beyond that because I just made it up looking at the shit I had in the house.
