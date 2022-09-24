Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Squash as Dessert

If you find yourself with an abundance of spaghetti squash, as I did, hear me out:

Cut in half, remove seeds, butter lightly.
Roast for 45 mins at 350 degrees

Let it cool so you do not scald yourself, scoop some into a bowl.
Add a pat of butter, a tablespoon of molasses, stir.
Sprinkle some cinnamon.

It’s delicious like that but tonight I am going to chill it, then add a roasted pear. Maybe make some whipped cream.

Delicious.

I should add that no I do not have a recipe beyond that because I just made it up looking at the shit I had in the house.

    6. 6.

      CarolPW

      @Hungry Joe: I’ve never scalded myself preparing spaghetti squash, and haven’t been particularly careful either. Maybe using a spoon that’s a bit over a foot long is the reason. Like the cautions about people stabbing themselves in the palm while preparing avocados, I have a hard time imagining how people do that.

      I do burn, scald and cut myself pretty often doing everything else though.

    8. 8.

      oldgold

      This is just the sort of GOZ activity I fear.

      Living on the sparsely populated outer rim of the Hardy Twilight Zone, in a dense boreal forest, along a cobalt blue glacial lake, my home security is as  “loose as a long-neck goose.“ Hell, when I Snow-Bird south for the winter, I do not lock our home’s front door.

      This lax home security comes to a screeching halt each year for a period of 4 weeks as Summer slips into Autumn. Then, my home security becomes as tight as a hungry tick on an anemic Xoloitzcuintle‘s ass.

      The gate is chained shut and the front fence is electrified. The border walls my neighbors erected and paid for, Phil Anders’s 16 foot high, knotty pine wall and Neandra Tal’s 20 foot high, stone wall are each topped with 6 strands of barbed wire. The beach front is mined to prevent amphibious encroachments.  Every door to the house is double bolted shut and all window curtains drawn closed. Finally, new this year, a large blinking neon sign has been installed on top of the house that warns: “The Kraken Have Been Released.”

      Why, you might ask, in this sweet time of the year that Keats described as “a season of mists and mellow fruitfulness,” would I take such extreme home security measures? The answer: it is when the demonic, deplorable Denizens of the Damned are running amok – The GOZ!

    9. 9.

      LeftCoastYankee

      What’s the over/under on days until “one dozen spaghetti squash” becomes the go-to fundraising prize instead of lovely quilts?

    10. 10.

      Grumpy Old Railroader

      Way too healthy. After roasting slice into 1 inch by 3 inch strips. Coat with egg wash and bread crumbs. Deep fry to golden brown and dip into a really rich cream cheese dip (I like a garlic and dill dip). Hardens even the softest arteries. Yum

    11. 11.

      Dangerman

      @CarolPW: New favorite dessert, avocado ice cream.

      I think Fuerte’s (a few hours south, but worth the drive) are about in season; best avocado there is but doesn’t ship well. It probably will make a wonderful ice cream.

      Well, as if all ice cream isn’t wonderful.

    12. 12.

      CarolPW

      @hells littlest angel: You can loosen up the strands leaving them in the shell, add cubes of mozzarella, top with panko, garlic, Parmesan and olive oil, and stick it back in the oven until the top browns. Kind of a spaghetti squash gratin.

    17. 17.

      Dangerman

      Everything I have tried looks like pistachio ice cream.

      Nothing about China in mainstream press; seems a bit of a shocker if GOS is right.

      ETA: The China thing appears to be BS. Can’t believe there is something wrong on the Internet.

    18. 18.

      trollhattan

      @Dangerman:

      Local place makes an avocado chocolate ice cream that’s more like a gelato–either way it’s wonderful. Rich, creamy goodness.

      Guessing it’s more expensive to make than ice cream on account of avocados fetching more than a buck per.

    19. 19.

      Another Scott

      @oldgold: Ah.

      I assume you heard this on NPR recently?

      LAJAS, Puerto Rico — There’s an old superstition in Puerto Rico that when the avocado trees are especially full of fruit, there’s a hurricane coming.

      This summer, the avocado trees had been bursting with fruit, so speculation had been flying for weeks. A storm was on the way.

      Hurricane Fiona – which slammed the island last weekend — caused catastrophic flooding and landslides in many communities, and at least two deaths. Its 85-mph winds blew roofs off their houses. And it claimed another casualty. On much of the island, Fiona blew all the avocados off of their trees.

      Now, in the days since the storm, people have been scrambling to eat them all – and just as importantly – to give them away, before they rot.

      “We have to take good care of them,” said Jonathan Velez Rosado.

      […]

      “Sure, I’ll cut your lawn. That’ll be 5 avacados zucchini.”

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    22. 22.

      schrodingers_cat

      Doodhi halwa is a popular dessert from Maharashtra and it is pretty easy to make. Its type of a gourd with green skin and a white interior and is pretty mild tasting.  The recipe is similar to carrot halwa but with doodhi (bottle gourd) instead of carrots. FWIW I think its better than carrot halwa which is more of a north Indian dessert.

      You can make it in the slow cooker or in an oven on low heat (325F) instead of stirring it on the stove top till your arms break for an easier version.

      Doodh: Milk.

    23. 23.

      mali muso

      Sounds tasty!  Many things can be made yummy with the addition of butter, brown sugar and cinnamon.  As for squash dessert, isn’t that essentially what pumpkin pie is?

