If you find yourself with an abundance of spaghetti squash, as I did, hear me out:

Cut in half, remove seeds, butter lightly.

Roast for 45 mins at 350 degrees

Let it cool so you do not scald yourself, scoop some into a bowl.

Add a pat of butter, a tablespoon of molasses, stir.

Sprinkle some cinnamon.

It’s delicious like that but tonight I am going to chill it, then add a roasted pear. Maybe make some whipped cream.

Delicious.

I should add that no I do not have a recipe beyond that because I just made it up looking at the shit I had in the house.