War for Ukraine Day 212: The ICRC Hasn't Exactly Covered Itself in Glory Either!

While Amnesty has done the least it could do after issuing its egregious report a couple of months back, the ICRC hasn’t covered itself in glory either. At the beginning of Russia’s re-invasion I covered how the ICRC had left its local team in Mariupol to the tender mercy of the Russians. They have also, as many of us suspected, completely failed in their job of protecting the Azovstal defenders while POWs in Russian custody.

Let’s take a quick check in on events in Iran.

If Ghitis is correct, then the stakes have been raised in Iran. Expect an attempted crackdown. It will be brutal. It will be swift. The question is not if it will happen, it will. The question is whether it will work this time or whether something has fundamentally changed. My professional instincts say something has changed, but all I have is a feeling.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Ukrainians!

Today, I signed the decree awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine to Serhiy Sova. A fighter of the glorious 93rd mechanized brigade “Kholodnyi Yar”. He has defended our state – Ukraine since the beginning of the war in 2014, fought for Pisky, for the Donetsk airport. After February 24, he fought in the Kharkiv region.

Serhiy Sova gave his life for Ukraine. We’ve all seen the photo of his hand with blue and yellow bracelets on his wrist. He has worn them as a talisman since 2014. And this photo was one of the first from Izyum, from the mass burial site in the forest that was discovered when the occupiers fled. He was a true warrior and a father that one can be proud of. Eternal memory and honor to the hero!

Eternal glory to all our warriors who gave their lives in battles for our state!

Today I awarded the honorary award “For Courage and Bravery” to three of our brigades. The 1st separate tank Siversk brigade, the 40th separate artillery brigade, the 57th separate motorized infantry brigade.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the fighters of the 1st separate tank brigade have performed their tasks with dignity and courage. First in the Chernihiv region, and now in the hottest spots of the south and east of our country. In six months, more than a thousand warriors of this brigade were awarded state awards.

Units of the 40th separate artillery brigade defend the state in the Kharkiv direction and do it very bravely and effectively. The proven losses of the Russian army from the fire of this brigade of ours make it clear to all the occupiers that there will be no place for the enemy on our land.

This month, the 57th separate motorized infantry brigade achieved good results in the south of our country, liberating a number of settlements in the Kherson region. During the period of the full-scale invasion of Russia, three warriors in the 57th brigade were already awarded the “Gold Star” Order and 275 servicemen received state awards.

By the way, since the establishment of such an award for our military units – and it was established in May of this year – 46 military units have already been awarded for courage and bravery. Of them, 38 military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, four military units of the State Border Service, four military units of the National Guard. I am grateful to all of you, guys! Well done!

The heroism and grit of our warriors, the striving for independence and justice, which united all our people, do not leave a single doubt that Ukraine will prevail and that all invaders on our territory will definitely be defeated. Unless they run away. Indeed, it is true.

Once again I want to say to Russians in Russian.

It was no coincidence that the criminal mobilization declared by Russia was immediately called a “mobilization to graves” by the citizens of Russia themselves. Mobilization to graves. The Russian authorities are well aware that they are sending their citizens to death – there are no other options.

Russian commanders do not care about the lives of Russians – they just need to replenish the empty spaces left by the dead, wounded, those who fled or the Russian soldiers that were captured.

Your government does not care who will take these places. Either young IT specialists who did not serve at all, or pensioners who served only in the Soviet army. So, the key moment has come for you: right now it is being decided whether your life will end or not.

It is better not to take a conscription letter than to die in a foreign land as a war criminal.

It is better to run away from criminal mobilization than to be crippled and then bear responsibility in the court for participating in the war of aggression.

It is better to surrender to Ukrainian captivity than to be killed by the strikes of our weapons, absolutely fair strikes, as Ukraine defends itself in this war. We defend the brightest – we defend our lives, our children, our freedom.

What is Russia fighting for? Every citizen of Russia knows – even if many do not admit it, they know for sure – that it is Russia that brings evil.

Ukraine guarantees every Russian soldier who surrenders three things. First, you will be treated in a civilized manner, in accordance with all conventions. Second, no one will know the circumstances of your surrender, no one in Russia will know that your surrender was voluntary. And third, if you are afraid to return to Russia and do not want an exchange, we will find a way to ensure this as well.

Ukraine will do everything for its victory. And every citizen of Russia should understand: no tricks will help the occupier. I promise you that.

We will retaliate against every strike of the aggressor – at Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Nikopol, Donbas, at all our cities and regions… We will definitely liberate our entire country – from Kherson to the Luhansk region, from Crimea, I emphasize that, to the Donetsk region.

We will not allow the occupier to go unpunished. Every murderer and torturer will be brought to justice for what he did against us, Ukrainians.

Eternal glory to all our heroes!

Glory to our indomitable people!

Eternal memory to all those who gave their lives for our homeland – for Ukraine!

Glory to Ukraine!

Here is the British MOD’s assessment for today:

And here is their updated map for today:

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent update regarding the situation in Izium:

This is what the Russians are saying about what the Ukrainian military is doing:

If you click on the link there’s a second tweet with a correct screengrab of the original Russian.

Here’s the English translation as a screengrab:

I would not want to be holed up in Isengard…

I can feel the tetanus through this tweet!

The rusty AKs are not only par for the course, but actually in better shape than a lot of the equipment and material that the Kremlin is providing the troops:

And here’s the English translation as a screengrab:

I’m not going to post them, but I’ve now watched about a dozen different videos/video clips of recently mobilized/conscripted Russians at the in-processing centers or at the training sites they’re being sent to. Leaving aside the ones where everyone is falling down drunk, a lot of these videos look like they were filmed in homeless shelters. And that’s probably an insult to homeless shelters.

This mobilization is going to be a mess and it is not going to work. Whether it creates the conditions to weaken Putin in any significant way is an open question.

For you logistics enthusiasts:

This is how POWs are supposed to be treated. Also, another data point in the mountain of data that the Russian military is poorly trained, poorly led, and poorly equipped.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

@patron__dsns

❤️ #песпатрон #патрондснс #славаукраїні

♬ Originalton – ~Barbie Movies~

The caption:

❤️ #Patrondog#PatronDSNS#SlavaUkraini

Open thread!

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Gin & Tonic

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      Chetan Murthy

      I watched an interviiew with the guy in the last tweet.  He says near the end “it is my little dream to gain Ukrainian citizenship”.

      I would hope that UA has a plan to entice masses of these new conscripts to surrender ASAP — before they commit the inevitable war crimes — it would make great propaganda, help UA’s war effort, and be better for the surrendering soldiers, too.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Gin & Tonic

      Since, as we know, the russian mobilization is disproportionately hitting the Asian ethnic minorities, this is an interesting message from the former President and PM of Mongolia:

      The former PM and former President of Mongolia @elbegdorj with a message to the world.

      He says that Putin is using ethnic minorities as cannon fodder in Ukraine

      He calls on Buryat, Tuva & Kalmyk Mongols not to go & fight in Ukraine & says Mongolia will receive them if they flee pic.twitter.com/otAniyWgeW
      — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 23, 2022

      Reply

