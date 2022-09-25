Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Late Night Open Thread: Taking Pride in Taking No Pride in Their Work

by

I’m told that low-level grifters sometimes choose to make their pitches look somewhat ‘amateur’, a bit imperfect, as a way of reassuring the marks that they’re not being spoken down to, that the grifter is just like them. But I think that it’s become a specific tic for the modern GOP Death Cult: They don’t care about how things look, because good design — even the self-respect of doing a job well — is for, well, p*ssies. Soyboys. Democrats!

  • Dangerman
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • HumboldtBlue
  • John Revolta
  • NotMax
  • Redshift
  • Ruckus
  • Sally

      Ruckus

      @NotMax:

      They have a fuck you right now plan.

      It’s all they’ve got. But then I have been told that trying to come up with a plan while trying to stuff their heads up their own asses does seem to be beyond them, likely because their heads are already up their own asses.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

       the big open secret that just never breaks through the mainstream is that the republican party is absolutely empty. they’ve completely absolved themselves of any responsibility for governing

      They couldn’t even pass a run of the mill farm bill when they were in charge, they had to ask Nancy to do it for them.

      Sally

      Commitment Agenda is perfect – it was probably produced by their Ru handlers, who see no problem with it showing scenes of the Motherland (or the Daughterland, ha).  We think it is a mistake, but it is, truly, the R agenda.  We are so accustomed to them lying, that we think the truth is a mistake.

      Redshift

      Ever since Reagan’s “the most terrifying words” line, they’ve been training their base that government is bad and harmful, and as a result they can spend their time in office trolling instead of doing their jobs and not get punished for accomplishing nothing.

