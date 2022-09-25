Too good to be true. But I guess it is true! “House Republican leaders unveiled their ‘Commitment to America’ agenda?and with it an inspirational video full of scenes presented as imagery of America that were actually stock footage from Russia & Ukraine.” https://t.co/5V02WImfsq — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 23, 2022

I’m told that low-level grifters sometimes choose to make their pitches look somewhat ‘amateur’, a bit imperfect, as a way of reassuring the marks that they’re not being spoken down to, that the grifter is just like them. But I think that it’s become a specific tic for the modern GOP Death Cult: They don’t care about how things look, because good design — even the self-respect of doing a job well — is for, well, p*ssies. Soyboys. Democrats!

this is a great example of the absolute, fundamental laziness and unseriousness of the republican party https://t.co/ZOHVXdxzUQ — GONELIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) September 23, 2022

if we had a functional political media in this country rather than a bunch of nepotism hires and social climbers, meet the press would host kevin mccarthy and ask him to explain even *one* piece of proposed legislation that would deliver on just *one* talking point https://t.co/lk1Rhv60Qh — GONELIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) September 23, 2022

and, yes, i know, they've been like this for a long time, but i think it's worth retaining your capacity to be shocked and outraged that these profoundly lazy and vapid would-be talk radio hosts and podcasters would deign to rule you — GONELIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) September 23, 2022