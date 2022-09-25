Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“But what about the lurkers?”

T R E 4 5 O N

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

In my day, never was longer.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Everybody saw this coming.

This really is a full service blog.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Onward Christian Soldiers II

Onward Christian Soldiers II

by | 59 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

I don’t know if this is a Florida quirk, or maybe it’s a thing in all states where Democrats don’t control the state government: our local daily newspapers sometimes scold the state and/or national Democratic Party and urge it to fix things to save us all from Republicans. I’ve written about it here before when the Tampa Bay Times did this, with some justification, as I wrote at the time.

This week, it’s the Miami Herald‘s editorial board, which is begging the party to figure out how to stop Republicans from consolidating the support of religious people and replacing democracy with a white Christian nationalist theocracy. The op-ed starts off by affirming that the U.S. is a secular nation and criticizing DeSantis’s use of Christian nationalism as a political weapon, then urges Dems to do more to counter that GOP strategy by appealing to moderate religious folks. Some excerpts:

It doesn’t seem like a coincidence that, at the same time the GOP ramps up its rhetoric on religious and culture wars, the party makes gains with Hispanic and non-white voters in places like Miami-Dade…Yes, Democrats appear in some church pulpits to rally their base during election season, and high-profile politicians like President Biden, who’s Catholic, have been open about their faith. But given the onslaught of religious talk in Florida — and the use of government to promote one conservative religious view — Democrats must find a better way to acknowledge the importance of religion and spirituality in people’s lives without crossing the line into proselytizing…

DeSantis and other conservative leaders are trying to erode the separation of church and state, a concept Thomas Jefferson wrote of in an 1802 letter and cited in landmark court rulings. Florida taxpayers are now paying for training sessions for public school teachers that deny the Founding Fathers wanted that separation. The Founding Fathers had very nuanced views about religion, as the Herald Editorial Board previously explained.

DeSantis is not alone in this. The majority-conservative U.S. Supreme Court chipped away at that wall of separation with a series of recent rulings. With Evangelicals proving to be such an important and faithful voting bloc for Trump, there’s incentive for our ambitious and savvy governor to continue to court them.

Whereas the governor’s Christian nationalist shtick only separates us, the Democrats need to counter it more boldly and bring back into their tent voters who feel that, on the issues of religion and faith, the party has nothing to say to them.

After reading it twice, I’m still not sure exactly what they want Democrats to do. Almost 90% of the people in Congress are Christians, which is far more than Christianity’s share of the general public. Every single president ever elected at least claimed to be a Christian, and I can’t recall either party ever nominating a presidential candidate who didn’t identify as a Christian.

Do you think either party would nominate an out atheist or agnostic for president? I’d like to think the Dems would, but I don’t know, even though about a quarter of Americans are unaffiliated. Based on this, my guess is that anyone who thinks the Democratic Party is hostile to religion is already a Republican and unlikely to be lured to the Dems by more professions of a candidate’s faith or acknowledgement of religion’s role in daily life.

In my opinion, the appropriate thing to say on the issue is that religious liberty means not imposing one group’s views on everyone else, and this is something most Democratic candidates already say. So do our founding documents, for what it’s worth, which is apparently nothing to the Republican religious fanatics on the Supreme Court.

One fruitful angle Dems here in Florida could perhaps exploit is the evangelical griftopia DeSantis and the Republican statehouse have built, where they funnel public education money to outfits like Michigan’s extreme right-wing Hillsdale College for charter schools and teacher training. Given a chance, Florida Republicans will shovel even more taxpayer dollars to hard-right “crisis pregnancy center” outfits as they impose more restrictions on reproductive health.

Anyhoo, the Herald may be barking up the wrong tree here. DeSantis is open about who and what he is, and Democrats are offering an alternative for voters who want to get off the autocracy expressway. It’s up to voters to take that exit. Or not.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • aliceinco
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Betsy
  • Betty Cracker
  • Big Mango
  • Brachiator
  • Cameron
  • cope
  • divF
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Fair Economist
  • geg6
  • Geminid
  • germy shoemangler
  • Hungry Joe
  • ian
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • kindness
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Matt McIrvin
  • NotMax
  • O. Felix Culpa
  • Old Man Shadow
  • Pappenheimer
  • PaulB
  • Ruckus
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Subsole
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • waspuppet
  • WaterGirl
  • What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?
  • wonkie
  • wvng
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    59Comments

    1. 1.

      cope

      When I read that editorial I had similar thoughts.  I don’t think the Democrats can gain anything by attacking religion or belief per se but should focus on the nasty shit that gets done in the name of religion as you suggest.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      O. Felix Culpa

      Anyhoo, the Herald may be barking up the wrong tree here. DeSantis is open about who and what he is, and Democrats are offering an alternative for voters who want to get off the autocracy expressway. It’s up to voters to take that exit. Or not.

      QFT.

      It sounds to me like the newspapers are once again (always?) in “only Dems have agency” mode. Where are the calls for Repubs to fix their nasty selves and for Florida voters to vote the bums out?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      Not sure what they’re actually suggesting Dems do but if religious nationalism really is helping Republicans win over Hispanics it’s a problem, if that is in fact happening.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Betty, I fear you may have summoned the Hate Troll. My finger is already hovering over that delicious-looking fruit-filled pastry.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      as an atheist who doesn’t feel strongly about it (I could be wrong) but a secularist who does feel strongly about it (O-bot that I became, I cringed at “we worship an awesome god in the blue states!” in his first big speech), and an extremely lapsed Catholic who knows and respects a great many religious people who do the work and walk the walk, I get frustrated when I hear rightwingers described as Christian. I’m enough of a realist to get it and move on, but these fucking people aren’t threatening violence in the name of caring for the sick, feeding the hungry and welcoming the stranger

      Reply
    6. 6.

      waspuppet

      There’ll be a gay president before there’s an atheist president. In fact there’ll probably be a gay Republican president before there’s an atheist president. It’s stupid, but I think that’s the reality.

      And yes, F this newspaper for their stance, which is straight out of domestic violence enabling.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Old Man Shadow

      The “only Democrats have agency” world view the media loves.

      We cannot possibly expect Christians to reject white nationalism and rebuke those of their flock who embrace it.

      We cannot possibly admit that in any other nation, the Democratic Party would already be considered a center slightly right leaning party.

      Nope. We must demand that Democrats stop making Republicans go fash by becoming the Republican party circa 1990.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Betty Cracker

      @SiubhanDuinne: The thought crossed my mind too, but I decided not to self-censor because one commenter is irrational about this topic. If he shows up with his bigoted blather, he’ll get the usual pushback, I reckon.

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Same. If Jesus showed up in Texas, DeSantis would lure him onto a taxpayer-funded plane to Martha’s Vineyard and dump him at the airport, then go on Fox News to crow about it.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      It’s up to voters

      Yup. Those fuckers. Again.

      @Baud: well and concisely said. This is the tote-bagger cousin to the Green Lanternism

      Reply
    12. 12.

      PaulB

      Palate cleanser:

      In Australia, this football team just won the league championship. Their captain went into the stands to get their waterboy, who has Down’s Syndrome, so they could celebrate together.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      divF

      In this case religion is a proxy for cultural values: traditional hierarchy, patriarchy, traditional sexual mores. The broader culture in the US doesn’t buy into these values. Popular culture follows demographics who spend more ie the affluent, the urban, and the young, all of whom want to see stuff that reflects the lives they live. So the traditionalists resent how they are being crowded out and the GOP latches on to that resentment, and dresses it up in moral values.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Betty Cracker

      Regarding the Murc’s Law angle, the criticism is valid, but the Herald does regularly call out DeSantis and other Christo-fascists, though they’re lax on the voters/subscribers. I think they (and other FL dailies, including the Tampa Bay Times and Orlando Sentinel) are generally alarmed at where we’re headed and are desperate for someone to do something.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @germy shoemangler: can’t remember on which podcast (I really need to cut back, at least on the politics) I heard yesterday that trump has noticed that thing where DeSantis tries to imitate his mannerisms.

      I’ve been waiting for the time when trump would rather burn a Republican than beat a Democrat, to the point where I’ve almost given up hoping, but here’s hoping this is the race

      Reply
    20. 20.

      ian

      @waspuppet:

      There’ll be a gay president before there’s an atheist president.

      Many suspect James Buchanan was our first gay president.  He lived for over a decade with an Alabama congressman named William Rufus King, who Andrew Jackson referred to as “Miss Nancy”.

      Hopefully we can have a president who is openly out one day.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      NotMax

      Thing is it’s not so much urging Dems to be more proactive as it is convincing ostensibly otherwise sane voters to be more reactive.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @NotMax: I’ve recommended it a couple times here, but Jon Favreau’s podcast (I’ve already acknowledged I have a problem) The Wilderness, is a good window in the mind of the Normie, regular voters who almost uniformly  “hate politics”. They’re a frustrating lot, hard for political junkies like us to understand, but that’s where the battle will be lost or won, when the hurly-burly’s done.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      wonkie

      I fault the Democrats for being too ready to adopt Republican framing and for allowing Republicans to stake their claim on areas of our society by de facto conceding that area to them.

      For example, why the fuck do Democrats use the phrase “pro life”?  Republicans LOVE it that Democrats discuss abortion in terms of pro-life versus women’s right. That framing is a concession to them. It concedes the moral argument to them as if the moral issues with abortion didn’t exist and they do exist. Of course, WE know that, but the debate isn’t between Rs and Ds. It is a society wide debate and us Democrats have for thirty years now allowed Republicans to make the moral appeal while we make a legalistic one. That allowed independents and Republicans to vote R on abortion for the feeling of moral superiority they got while depending upon ROe to protect them from having their rights stripped away, We should never have allowed “pro-life” to take root. We are thirty years into that debate and still reinforcing the forced birther’s claim to exclusive occupancy of the moral high ground. Ironically, it was stripping Roe away that forced Republicans to reveal their real agenda, but we helped them hide their agenda by using their dishonest, self-aggrandizing framing.

      Republicans have also been claiming to be Christians for a long time while many Democrats have been accepting their claim and even becoming anti-Christianity because of it  While it is true that for decades there have been religiously-motivated progressives and Democrats, our side has largely conceded Christianity to the Republicans.  Yes, it is important to defend separation of church and state, but we shouldn’t be afraid to speak about issues in moral terms, in terms of the basic values of Christianity and the other religions, because many Americans do understand issues better if presented that way. I’m an atheist, but I find myself saying over and over again to Democrats that Republicans are not necessarily Christians and Christians aren’t necessarily Republicans. When my sister became a Christian, the majority of her friends assumed she had gone rightwing Christian and she had to explain over and over that she had joined a liberal church.

      Every time some Republican starts yapping about having Christian values, our response should be that no, the Republican does not have Christian values. Most are too materialistic and mean to be Christians. We need to be saying that. Over and over and over. ALso too materialistic to be any other religion. Yes, they should not be using government to force their religion on the rest of us because of separation of church and state but also their religion is not recognizably Christian. We need to be saying that.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      wvng

      Betty, how has the Herald been at covering Joe Biden and the Democratic congress’ may successes? If they are both sidesing this then they are to blame as much as any entity.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Big Mango

      I taught at a school with a large immigrant population (most from Guanajuato)

      the majority were full blown or nominally catholic….10 to 20% were fundamentalists…

      those are the folks who are targets for  the GOP ….

      Reply
    30. 30.

      kindness

      The most annoying part of this all is that what the fundamentalists & evangelicals practice looks nothing like the liberal protestantism I was raised with.  These people’s Jesus is ass backwards to the one I was told about.

      And Democrats are supposed to meet them half way or something?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Hungry Joe

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: A fair number of the Founding Dads were Deists, which means (to me, anyway) that they were de facto atheists: Their attitude was, Yeah, some god created everything — just wound it up and let it go. Since this entity demands nothing of us and exercises no power, we can, and should, behave as if it isn’t even there.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Brachiator

      Do you think either party would nominate an out atheist or agnostic for president?

      Unlikely. Both parties think this would probably be political suicide.

      I have been wondering whether the Democrats would have a candidate who is openly gay as a presidential or vice presidential candidate?

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Fair Economist

      @Old Man Shadow:

      We cannot possibly admit that in any other nation, the Democratic Party would already be considered a center slightly right leaning party.

      Because it isn’t. The Dem party has been left of the majority of Euro center-left parties for some time.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Hungry Joe:

      The Life and Morals of Jesus of Nazareth, commonly referred to as the Jefferson Bible, is one of two religious works constructed by Thomas Jefferson. Jefferson compiled the manuscripts but never published them. The first, The Philosophy of Jesus of Nazareth, was completed in 1804, but no copies exist today.[1] The second, The Life and Morals of Jesus of Nazareth, was completed in 1820 by cutting and pasting with a razor and glue numerous sections from the New Testament as extractions of the doctrine of Jesus. Jefferson’s condensed composition excludes all miracles by Jesus and most mentions of the supernatural, including sections of the four gospels that contain the Resurrection and most other miracles, and passages that portray Jesus as divine

      I thought this was Washington’s quote, but I made a google, it was TJ again:

      But it does me no injury for my neighbour to say there are twenty gods, or no god. It neither picks my pocket nor breaks my leg.

      IIRC Washington could rarely be bother to attend religious services, and this was noticed by contemporaries. That and being a good horseman were two of the rare things he had in common with Reagan, I believe.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Ruckus

      Republican religious fanatics on the Supreme Court.

      I see 3 problems here.

      First – republicans.

      Second – religious fanatics.

      Third – on the Supreme Court.

      Because this is a country that is supposed to have freedom of religion, which includes those who desire freedom from religion there is a huge problem when laws and decisions are made by elected officials that are the absolute opposite of the concepts of freedom from religion.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Fair Economist: Magdi Semrau has pointed this out many times. I should be doing other things or I’d look for some of those tweets. Europeans tend to like their big government health care and Euro conservatives at least talk more about climate change than ours, but other than that, not so much. Anti-immigrant politics is at least as powerful in most of Europe as it is here.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Geminid

      I often hear people say that in any other country the Democrats would be considered a center, leaning slightly right party. But the people saying this never name the countries where this would be true.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Frankly, I’m not willing to cede my country to fascism wrapped up in religious fervor. As many have already commented, a large swath of Republican voters are nowhere near Christian in thought or deed.

      “….bring back into their tent voters who feel that, on the issues of religion and faith, the party has nothing to say to them?” Oh please at least be honest…you don’t mean voters, you mean Christian voters, not Muslim or Jewish or any other faith. I think we underestimate how “people of faith” as used in many contexts refers to Christians and no others.

      This election season has shown crystal clearly what the Republican Party has to say (and has said for a long time) to people of religion and faith…hate with me. Hate LGBTQ, hate women, hate nonwhite people, hate refugees, hate science, hate history, hate hate hate. And there are some many millions of people who love this message as much as they profess to love Jesus.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I think “the Democrats would be a center-right party in Europe” (really, Western Europe) is one of those notions left over from the 1990s that used to be arguably true but didn’t change with the times.

      And, of course, Western Europe is not the world. I often hear people speak of parliamentary democracy as the worldwide norm but really it’s more the European norm.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @wonkie:  That “Republicans are the TRUE Christians(tm)” is why the GOP is in mess and why it’s doomed.  The kids are all unbelievers and by making themselves the face of
      Assholier than Thou Christianity everyone who loathes that ends up a Democrat.  DeathSanta there in Florida is only speeding the processes up by trying to create a theocracy.

      Evisor (sp?), that kid here who maintains that Christianity is the source of all evil in the world, is hardly an outlier.

      I will also point out, speaking as an atheist, Joe Biden while clearly men of strong religious conviction, does a good job of empathizing his rational side.  He’s got the model needed for this situation.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Subsole

      So, essentially, it’s not enough that we have to carry American democracy on our backs, keep the air breathable, the water drinkable, the deliveries on time, the roads drivable, the various culture groups from slitting each others’ throats, the books balanced, the jobs coming, the borders stable, the news reported, the speeches stirring, and the profits soaring because the Republicans are too stock-stupid-useless to do so.

      No.

      We also have to make sure they nominate a functioning adult candidate, too.

       

      We, the people this entire fucking planet, from socialist to fascist to the hopelessly clueless well-bred children of idleness who write this tripe never misses a chance to sneer down its nose at, are also responsible for electing the GOP’s candidates for them.

      Anything else the editors would like us to handle while we’re down there?

      Maybe lift the toilet lid for their GOP drinking buddies so the little Natural Aristocrats finally stop getting piss all over their shoes?

      Jesus.

      Sorry to fuss, folks, but ff6this is some bullshit…

      Reply
    50. 50.

      geg6

      I’m curious as to why they think Democrats injecting more religion into politics solves the problem of Republicans injecting religion into politics.  And, once again, apparently only Dems have agency.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Betsy

      A lot of Republicans are Baptists of one ilk or another.

      There are Baptist martyrs – people who were burnt because they didn’t follow the state religion.

      Sometimes I do think it would be worth reminding even conservative Christians what happens when religion and government mix.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      aliceinco

      This is my first time commenting, but it is a topic I’m very interested in.  I have a sister and her husband who went to a church college even though they are intheir 70’s, and now that the husband has graduated, he is going to use what he’s learned for politics.  I think we should be very concerned how much money is going into these conservative churches specifically for the purpose of electing Republicans.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      And.. why in the ever living fuck aren’t these Florida editors pointing how how fucked up Iran and Russia are because of theocracies and asking their readers do they really want that in their town?  I know, the answer is “They are ossified boomers with their brains stuck in the ’60s, who’ve labeled the Left as godless commies, and refuse to let go of their Red baiting”.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Another Scott

      “No religion” is at 30% in the GSS (orthodox (fundamentalist)-like Christian is at 20%). (The General Social Survey is kinda the gold standard on long-running social-science polling.)

      WH.gov (from 9/22):

      He’d said, “Joey, don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative.”

      That’s kinda the bottom line for me too. Florida voters need to recognize that.

      I understand the Editorial Board’s job is to keep people reading and to sell ads and subscriptions. Readers should recognize that too – if they were experts in running campaigns they would be doing that instead.

      The issue isn’t that Democrats aren’t somehow campaigning properly – that if only the Democrats (who are the only people who have agency, after all) just said the magic words then everything would be fine again because the GQP would see the error of their ways (and return to keeping those dirty hippy liberal Democrats in check). It’s that the MSM and TPTB can’t make a clean break with the GQP and speak plainly about the dangers they represent to all of us.

      Yes, 💯, religion should be kept out of politics. And vice versa. But that’s not the real issue here – it’s much deeper than that. As we know…

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.