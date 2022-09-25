Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Everybody saw this coming.

The revolution will be supervised.

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

I really should read my own blog.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

This blog will pay for itself.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

We still have time to mess this up!

You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Pollinators’ Paradise?

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Pollinators’ Paradise?

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: 

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 70

Thank you, gifted photographer and beloved commentor Ozark Hillbilly:

Not really, but I try.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 69

My eldest Sis had a beautiful Mimosa in her front yard that she was always fighting with the city about.

“Chop it down.” they’d say, “It blocks the sidewalk.”

“Fck You.” she’d reply.

After arguing it back and forth they would allow for some pruning (which she would never do as much as they told her to).

Two years later she would get another notice from the city: “Chop it down.”

The first thing I did when we bought this place was plant some Bleeding Hearts, her favorite. The second was this Mimosa.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 74

I think the Flutterbys love it even more than she did.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 71

Twenty-eight years and I still miss you, Peggy. You and I saw things others didn’t even notice.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 72

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 73

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 76

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 75

***********

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.