My eldest Sis had a beautiful Mimosa in her front yard that she was always fighting with the city about.

“Chop it down.” they’d say, “It blocks the sidewalk.”

“Fck You.” she’d reply.

After arguing it back and forth they would allow for some pruning (which she would never do as much as they told her to).

Two years later she would get another notice from the city: “Chop it down.”

The first thing I did when we bought this place was plant some Bleeding Hearts, her favorite. The second was this Mimosa.

I think the Flutterbys love it even more than she did.

Twenty-eight years and I still miss you, Peggy. You and I saw things others didn’t even notice.