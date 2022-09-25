Situations where I would, frankly, rather not be a participant:

According to Architectural Digest, it sounds like a version of Epcot, only much more “exclusive”…

… Named “MOON,” the project envisions a 735-foot-tall mixed-use building in the shape of Earth’s only natural satellite. Designed like a hyper-realistic take on the Epcot globe at Disney World, the developers are in talks to bring MOON to four global locations, currently expecting the first to be in Dubai. Though any official plans are yet to be finalized, the company’s founders are optimistic. “From an architectural, engineering, and design perspective, MOON can be built,” Michael R. Henderson, MOON cofounder, tells AD.

Inside, guests will find a full-service destination resort in addition to approximately 300 private residences available for purchase. Drawings on social media also depict plans for a nightclub, event center, spa, retail space, and piano lounge, among other amenities. However, the main attraction isn’t a hotel room or dance floor, but a lunar surface simulation that lets guests experience the sensation of space exploration firsthand. “MOON will form the bridge, delivering an affordable and entirely authentic space tourism experience millions of enthusiasts around planet Earth have been patiently waiting for,” Henderson says. The company even hopes to establish MOON as an authentic training location for various space agencies…

Like a moon resort in outer space—or any genuine galactic travel, for that matter—bringing the project to life will require billions of dollars. “Potential regional licensees for MOON will be major, global, forward-thinking corporations capable of funding its $5 billion build-out,” Henderson explains. A hefty price tag, no doubt, but the company credits a growing interest in space tourism as evidence that a destination like this is a worthy project. If it comes to fruition, Moon would be constructed to LEED Gold five-star standard, according to Henderson…