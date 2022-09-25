Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Transported

Sunday Morning Open Thread 2

(Tank McNamara via GoComics.com)

Situations where I would, frankly, rather not be a participant:


According to Architectural Digest, it sounds like a version of Epcot, only much more “exclusive”…

Named “MOON,” the project envisions a 735-foot-tall mixed-use building in the shape of Earth’s only natural satellite. Designed like a hyper-realistic take on the Epcot globe at Disney World, the developers are in talks to bring MOON to four global locations, currently expecting the first to be in Dubai. Though any official plans are yet to be finalized, the company’s founders are optimistic. “From an architectural, engineering, and design perspective, MOON can be built,” Michael R. Henderson, MOON cofounder, tells AD.

Inside, guests will find a full-service destination resort in addition to approximately 300 private residences available for purchase. Drawings on social media also depict plans for a nightclub, event center, spa, retail space, and piano lounge, among other amenities. However, the main attraction isn’t a hotel room or dance floor, but a lunar surface simulation that lets guests experience the sensation of space exploration firsthand. “MOON will form the bridge, delivering an affordable and entirely authentic space tourism experience millions of enthusiasts around planet Earth have been patiently waiting for,” Henderson says. The company even hopes to establish MOON as an authentic training location for various space agencies…

Like a moon resort in outer space—or any genuine galactic travel, for that matter—bringing the project to life will require billions of dollars. “Potential regional licensees for MOON will be major, global, forward-thinking corporations capable of funding its $5 billion build-out,” Henderson explains. A hefty price tag, no doubt, but the company credits a growing interest in space tourism as evidence that a destination like this is a worthy project. If it comes to fruition, Moon would be constructed to LEED Gold five-star standard, according to Henderson…

You ask me, anyone who gives these people money doesn’t deserve to have it in the first place. On the other hand, imagine the possibilities for — oh, let’s say, safely containing criminal oligarchs who lose their state bases?…

    27Comments

    2. 2.

      WereBear

      I’ve long said Dubai is setting itself up as a No Extradition paradise.

       

      Takes WEEKS to get a visa for Brazil. Embezzlers and deposed dictators don’t like to think ahead.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Betty Cracker

      Poor Joyce. She’s going to spend the rest of her life thinking about what she wished she’d said to President Obama but was too stunned to say when she had the chance. :)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I can’t imagine having a ukulele lesson going on for an entire flight from CA to HI. I’d go mad.

      That resort is an ad for confiscatory taxes.

      I apparently turn into a scold at other people’s idea of “fun.”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ken

      a lunar surface simulation that lets guests experience the sensation of space exploration firsthand.

      “We’ll seal you into this clumsy, claustrophobic spacesuit before putting you into the vacuum chamber and turning on the hard radiation. Put on this diaper. Unless you’d prefer a catheter?”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Wm. Brett Hill wrote a book
      @magisternihil
      My wife made a point the other day that all of these devices with assistants (Alexa, Siri, etc.) all come as women by default so we’re training a whole new generation to see women as “staff” and I can’t stop thinking about that..

      There is a reason for this. In general, a woman’s voice is not as threatening as a man’s. Imagine for a second if you inquired “Siri, will you open the front door for me please?” And it answered in Hal’s voice, “I’m sorry Dave, I can not open the pod bay door.”
      Shit… I know I’d freak out.​

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ken

      @Baud: Given it’s Dubai and money is no object, I assume once a day the entire resort is raised to a height of 30 kilometers, then lowered at a carefully-controlled rate to simulate anywhere from 0 to 1 G, like NASA’s “vomit comet”. For that matter you could simulate Jupiter gravity on the way up.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @OzarkHillbilly: I recall a different argument surrounding using a woman’s voice for aircraft instrument warnings: they determined that a female voice cut through background noise more effectively.

      I tested this for myself in a video game, the original Crysis on PC, which had a suit of armor with voice warnings. You could select a deep bass male voice, or an alto female voice, and in my experience, the alto female voice cut through noise a lot better than the male bass.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      a woman’s voice is not as threatening as a man’s.

      Yes.  A much larger percentage of the population would rather hear a woman’s voice than a man’s.  A big chunk of men will find a woman’s voice more attractive, or like you say, less threatening.  A major element of toxic masculinity is men being cruel to other men.  But businesses don’t care about why.  They care that when you total up the reactions of men and women, most will prefer a woman’s voice from a computer and few will dislike it.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR: they determined that a female voice cut through background noise more effectively.

      Yes, this same point was made when I was going thru NCRC training.

      But if I noted that, the Hal quote would have been a real dud of a punchline.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Betty Cracker

      Access Maggie is peddling her Trump tome at The Atlantic. Here’s a sentence from the piece:

      The New York from which Trump emerged was its own morass of corruption and dysfunction, stretching from seats of executive power to portions of the media to the real-estate industry in which his family found its wealth.

      Emphasis mine. It sounds like she’s so close to getting it! But she never will.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Ken: I find iPhone’s African American male voice to be the best for clear, calm delivery of information. There’s also something, I don’t know, encouraging in the tone, like he’s saying “Don’t worry, you won’t get lost this time!”

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ten Bears

      No atmosphere? One sixth (1/6) Earth (normal) gravity? Colder than a well-digger’s hindquarters at night, hotter than a witch’s forequarters in daylight? Pyramids on the farside?

      By necessity it would be hollow, so there’s that …

      Reply

