Rap is not my area, but this is actually kinda catchy:
Fuck Ze Greyt Rashen Kalchar, fuck Dostoyevsky, Tolstoy and ballet, but Oxxxymiron is a legit great rapper, the closest Russia has to Eminem, and his new antiwar hit "I Killed the Empire in Me" is just a solid, solid piece.https://t.co/JdCfCuFuMv
— Slava Malamud ???? (@SlavaMalamud) September 22, 2022
Russia probably shouldn’t have invaded. Dumb move. https://t.co/WcFFiJkRKO
— Pomodoro (Dad Joke Era) (@ilpomodoro2) September 20, 2022
There is a phrase for this in Russian: zakidat' myasom, "to bury (them) in meat", meaning to throw enough expendable, uncounted, doomed conscripts at the enemy to overwhelm it with numbers, and let the veterans sweep in. https://t.co/7W4C8OlSqL
— Slava Malamud ???? (@SlavaMalamud) September 23, 2022
my current Putin assessment pic.twitter.com/Qhg4unVVKf
— Michael Tae Sweeney (@mtsw) September 21, 2022
shipping russians who oppose the russian government to countries who *also* oppose the russian government and who are happy to help them undermine the russian government is a time-honored russian tradition https://t.co/YdKHNlB0ey
— GONELIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) September 21, 2022
Russia is cunningly avoiding this by not training or arming the new conscripts. https://t.co/3GM3u8yBQn
— James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) September 24, 2022
Actually, come to think of it, they may not have enough rifles to go around, so it's probably fine
— your himbo boyfriend (@swolecialism) September 21, 2022
True irony is repopulating Russian-speaking Ukraine with Russian deserters https://t.co/G86XUlIGAE
— chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) September 22, 2022
this seems pretty likely to especially given the mess around the author/the speech. https://t.co/pElDz1r114
— James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) September 22, 2022
the best way to describe what is going on right now is that twenty-year-old kit from the US military in the hands of an army which started operating it seven months ago is absolutely wiping the floor with one of the US' closest peer competitors without the air support it presumes
— cocteau twins karaoke (@revhowardarson) September 21, 2022
