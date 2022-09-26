Rap is not my area, but this is actually kinda catchy:

Fuck Ze Greyt Rashen Kalchar, fuck Dostoyevsky, Tolstoy and ballet, but Oxxxymiron is a legit great rapper, the closest Russia has to Eminem, and his new antiwar hit "I Killed the Empire in Me" is just a solid, solid piece.https://t.co/JdCfCuFuMv — Slava Malamud ???? (@SlavaMalamud) September 22, 2022

Russia probably shouldn’t have invaded. Dumb move. https://t.co/WcFFiJkRKO — Pomodoro (Dad Joke Era) (@ilpomodoro2) September 20, 2022





There is a phrase for this in Russian: zakidat' myasom, "to bury (them) in meat", meaning to throw enough expendable, uncounted, doomed conscripts at the enemy to overwhelm it with numbers, and let the veterans sweep in. https://t.co/7W4C8OlSqL — Slava Malamud ???? (@SlavaMalamud) September 23, 2022

my current Putin assessment pic.twitter.com/Qhg4unVVKf — Michael Tae Sweeney (@mtsw) September 21, 2022

shipping russians who oppose the russian government to countries who *also* oppose the russian government and who are happy to help them undermine the russian government is a time-honored russian tradition https://t.co/YdKHNlB0ey — GONELIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) September 21, 2022

Russia is cunningly avoiding this by not training or arming the new conscripts. https://t.co/3GM3u8yBQn — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) September 24, 2022

Actually, come to think of it, they may not have enough rifles to go around, so it's probably fine — your himbo boyfriend (@swolecialism) September 21, 2022

True irony is repopulating Russian-speaking Ukraine with Russian deserters https://t.co/G86XUlIGAE — chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) September 22, 2022

this seems pretty likely to especially given the mess around the author/the speech. https://t.co/pElDz1r114 — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) September 22, 2022