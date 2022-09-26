Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Music / Late Night Open Thread: Snippets From the ‘Incursion’

Late Night Open Thread: Snippets From the ‘Incursion’

(John Deering via GoComic.com)

Rap is not my area, but this is actually kinda catchy:


      VOR

      This war of choice convinced Sweden and Finland to join NATO. And Germany is increasing military spending. Those events seem like strategic setbacks for Russia.

      dr. luba

      This Twitter thread from last May I found enlightening; much of it has probably been discussed here before, especially the lack of any capacity by the Russian military to actually train/deal with so many conscripts (as opposed to the Soviets).

      Telling is what happened the last time a tsar decided to conscript hundreds of thousands and throw them into the meat grinder……let’s just say I wouldn’t mind a repetition.

      To sum up. Russia has the capacity to draft the enormous number of recruits via a mass mobilisation. It has no capacity to train them, provide them with required equipment or with officers’ leadership. Which means that a mass mobilisation would be a really dumb decision
      — Kamil Galeev (@kamilkazani) May 4, 2022

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      The flag post doesn’t include Finland and Sweden which are providing both military hardware and financial aid

      Amir Khalid

      It starts with the man at the far end of the long, long table, of course, and his reckless hubris. The Russian military is now exposed as hollow; from the generals down to the privates, it has bungled every aspect of army-ing throughout this war. It looks like the mobilisation is also being bungled and is doomed to fail.

      This is the same military that the Russian Federation relies on in its adventures abroad, and in policing neighbouring countries and its own ethnic-minority republics. What effect will Russia’s loss of military credibility have on the situation in these places?

      Chetan Murthy

      FAFO, RU military commissar

      Video of a Russian man opening fire and killing the military commandant in a draft centre in the city of Úst-Ilimsk in Irkutsk region. The military commandant was the head of the local draft committee. He has died, according to reports. pic.twitter.com/knnWNJxE9Y
      — Andrew Roth (@Andrew__Roth) September 26, 2022

      NotMax

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Government in Italy? Not to fret, there’ll be another one coming along any time now.

      Unsure if this statistic is entirely up to date but you get the idea.

      Since the end of World War II in 1945, Italy has had 69 governments, at an average of one every 1.11 years. Source

      As for Sweden, as others have said, “conservative” defines a different modus operandi than it does here. If nothing else, a solid tradition of practicality remains embedded, which tempers extremism in either direction.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Anoniminous:

      Here’s what Chetan Murthy had to say about Italy’s Brothers of Italy Party:

       Two thoughts:

      1. Meloni is in a coalition with Berlusconi, right?  And Berlusconi, that guy’s in Putin’s pocket.
      2. Remember how Le Pen moved away from Putin as the election neared?  I wouldn’t assume Meloni is a safe anti-Putin type, simply b/c she’s Teh Fash, and right now, Putin is funding transnational Fascism everywhere.  For instance, she’s been palling around with Steve Bannon ( https://www.newsweek.com/georgia-meloni-italy-elections-steve-bannon-revolution-1746006 ) and that guy, he’s 100% DTF with Putin

      Another:

      https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2022/09/giorgia-meloni-italy-election-fascism-mussolini/671515/

      Meloni’s enemies list is familiar: “LGBT lobbies” that are out to harm women and the family by destroying “gender identity”; George Soros, an international speculator,” she has said, who finances global “mass immigration” that threatens a Great Replacement of white, native-born Italians. Meloni shows affinity for authoritarian strongmen: Like Marine Le Pen, until recently the leader of the National Rally party in France, Meloni has expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin—although she has muted that enthusiasm since his invasion of Ukraine.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Anoniminous

      Here’s what Chetan Murthy below had to say about Italy’s Brothers of Italy Party:

      Two thoughts:

      Meloni is in a coalition with Berlusconi, right? And Berlusconi, that guy’s in Putin’s pocket.

      Remember how Le Pen moved away from Putin as the election neared? I wouldn’t assume Meloni is a safe anti-Putin type, simply b/c she’s Teh Fash, and right now, Putin is funding transnational Fascism everywhere. For instance, she’s been palling around with Steve Bannon ( https://www.newsweek.com/georgia-meloni-italy-elections-steve-bannon-revolution-1746006 ) and that guy, he’s 100% DTF with Putin

      Another:

      https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2022/09/giorgia-meloni-italy-election-fascism-mussolini/671515/

      Meloni’s enemies list is familiar: “LGBT lobbies” that are out to harm women and the family by destroying “gender identity”; George Soros, an “international speculator,” she has said, who finances global “mass immigration” that threatens a Great Replacement of white, native-born Italians. Meloni shows affinity for authoritarian strongmen: Like Marine Le Pen, until recently the leader of the National Rally party in France, Meloni has expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin—although she has muted that enthusiasm since his invasion of Ukraine.

      Anoniminous

      ​ Thing Americans don’t understand about Swedish culture is the profound cultural value of lagom. Swedish culture is actively suspicious of and battles excess. Excess in anything and that includes politics.​ 

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Major Major Major Major:

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      @Mike in NC:

      I’m concerned about the further erosion of western liberal democracy. That what happened in Hungary will happen elsewhere. Europe’s economy is likely not going to be doing well for several years, mainly due to energy shortages because of the cut-off from Russian natural gas.

      This has the potential to provide the opening the far-right needs.

      I honestly think a lot of you are being far too cavalier about this. Last year the voters of Virginia turned around and voted for the Republicans, who only 10 months earlier had orchestrated a coup right across the river to try to keep Donald Trump in office. And now trans children are facing the consequences for that decision

