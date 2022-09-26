Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Afternoon Open Thread: Way to Make Yourself Popular, Sen. Sinema!

Monday Afternoon Open Thread: Way to Make Yourself Popular, Sen. Sinema!

Gosh, one wonders why she’s not more popular among her constituents!

… These numbers, from a new Arizona poll commissioned by the AARP, are pretty remarkable! Her unpopularity “crosses the aisle” like that of no politician I’ve ever seen. A solid 54 percent of Arizona Republicans don’t like her. And 51 percent of independents don’t like her (her best result!). As for Democrats? Arizonans of Sinema’s putative party simply do not like her, to the tune of 57 percent. (And that’s a distinct improvement from her 80 percent disapproval rating with Democrats in January!)

Name a demographic group, and Sinema is viewed unfavorably by a majority of them. Women? 55 percent unfavorable. Men? 53 percent unfavorable. White voters? 56 percent unfavorable. Hispanic voters? 54 percent unfavorable.

She’s not very popular with college graduates (53 percent unfavorable), but unfortunately she’s even less popular with people who haven’t graduated college (55 percent unfavorable).

Voters 50 and over? Her unpopularity with them is also 50 and over (54 percent, specifically). But young people also don’t like her (55 percent unpopularity)…

Barring an act of (the Trickster) God, Sinema’s seat is safe until 2024. But at least she can serve as a prod to get out the vote, elect two more Democratic senators, and make her (and Joe Manchin) redundant!

Keith Olbermann may be weirdly prescient…

She’s got the Chuckles Toad shtick down to a nicety, after all…

    62Comments

    1. 1.

      Elizabelle

      She is such an ass.  I hope Arizona primary voters retire her, overwhelmingly.

      And that in a few years, she won’t even come to mind as a crossword clue.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      “rooted in our commonalities” – the commonality being how much you both suck in every conceivable way. How lovely. GFY.

      Since it’s an OT, I’ll direct y’all to a woman much more worth your time. Olena Zelenska gave an interview to 60 Minutes Australia. I appreciated how open she is about this role not being one she’d imagined nor wanted for herself, and how wonderfully she has fulfilled it nonetheless.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Citizen Alan

      I stand by my belief that, at heart, Sinema is still a Green. Her conduct is perfectly understandable if you assume she’s a Leftist who hates the Democrats more than the Republicans and who sees ultra-rightwing control of government as necessary predicate to the eventual revolution that brings about the Socialist Utopia.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Chris Johnson

      @Citizen Alan: So basically a tankie, actually working for Putin as much as Trump ever did, and with many commonalities with McConnell along those lines?

      Couldn’t disprove it based on her behavior…

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kropacetic

      Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) says she’s not only against abolishing the filibuster, she’s for strengthening it: “The best thing you can do for your child is to not give them everything they want… We should restore the 60-vote threshold for areas in which it has been eliminated.”

      I wasn’t aware that children voted. Surely she can’t be referring to all voters as children…

      Reply
    10. 10.

      different-church-lady

      The weird thing about Todd is he shows up on a Boston public radio yack-show, and when he’s there he sounds like he’s just as exasperated by the Trump takeover as any of us. And then he just goes right back to enabling it.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Manchin may be an asshole and too right wing for most of us, but he has institutional loyalty to the Democratic Party.  That is why I always thought he would play ball in the end.  Sinema, however, is beyond my ken.  I am pleased that she didn’t ultimately yank the IRA/mini-BBB, but I will never trust her.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      different-church-lady

      OLBERMANN: When we dated, in 2010-11, Kyrsten was a legit progressive, far to my left.

      She was probably less a legit progressive than a progressive of expedience, just as she is now a contrarian of expedience, will soon be a Republican of expedience, and eventually a MAGA of expedience.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ben Vernia

      She long ago wrote her “my party left me” speech, and will no doubt pull it out and give it if either A) the GOP wins control of the Senate in November; or B) the Democrats don’t pick up another seat (letting her and/or Manchin decide which party controls the Senate). The McConnell Center appearance is basically just keeping that option open. Oh, and she’s a turd.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Tony G

      I’ll bet a shiny nickel that Sinema will soon have a new gig as a Fox News “personality”.  She’ll make money and have some degree of fame, which is all that matters to her.   The real question is whether the Green Party at this point is actively toxic, or just useless.  I’m leaning toward the former.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      C Stars

      Remember how Dan Savage made up a new meaning for the word “Santorum”? Strikes me that we could definitely do that for Sinema. The meaning wouldn’t even have to be obscene, just represent something obscenely annoying.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      different-church-lady

      @Tony G: ​
        The Trump experience has most certainly decimated their seductive powers. “Both parties are the same” was the fucking around; Dobbs was the finding out.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      ETtheLibrarian

      She is so stunning unaware about herself that she doesn’t seem to get how stupid she is and how she is being used. She also doesn’t seem to understand she isn’t going to get re-elected and is likely not going to have any higher office. She must have no friends/family who she listens to/respects who can get through to her.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      FelonyGovt

      Since OT: I enjoyed this OpEd in today’s LA Times explaining why a lot of us old folks may upset the conventional wisdom about seniors voting R. Certainly applies to me and my old biddy friends!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Chris Johnson

      @ETtheLibrarian: That or she is fully aware and is just another Tulsi Gabbard, Jill Stein, Caleb Maupin etc etc etc: ‘left’ but not really, just another Russia Today troll. Sinema would be one in deep cover.

      Well, not as deep anymore.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      AnthroBabe

      Don’t think Sinema cares about re-election or that she is being used by Republicans – she is angling for a job (punditry? finance?) after her “hard work” in the Senate being a “bipartisan” something or other with no principles, just interested in process, not people.

      As someone who voted for her, she makes me so angry.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      lowtechcyclist

      As long as she and Manchin are still the 49th and 50th votes for confirming Biden’s administration and especially judicial appointments, she’s not totally useless.

      But she’s still pretty damn close.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Citizen Alan

      @cain: Well, no, since the Leftist New World will never come about. That’s why I hate Leftists so much right now. The German Communists all thought “After Hitler, us!” and then died in concentration camps. And now, the Sanders-Sarandon-Rose Twitter crowd is repeating the exact same thinking without the slightest concern that their “revolution” is far more likely to lead to a herrenvolk fascist dictatorship than for the US to become Sweden (even as Sweden is apparently trying to not be Sweden anymore!).

      Reply
    30. 30.

      eclare

      @FelonyGovt:   Great article, thanks!  I remember seeing an older White guy interviewed on a local TV station at some rally (BLM?), and the interviewer asked some leading questions:  what is happening?  Aren’t you scared?  What do you think we should do?

      Guy was primed to go off.  Began a ten minute tirade about how this all started with our abhorrent stealing of Native Americans’ land and our treatment of them and segues into our treatment of Black Americans, systemic racism, injust racial system, etc.

      Reporter had a look on his face:  I asked an older White guy!  What is happening?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I wonder if Sinema remembers cares about the moment in 2009 Mitch McConnell said his number one goal was to make Barack Obama a one-term president, or the one a few years later when he said the best moment of his life was telling Obama that he wouldn’t fill Scalia’s USSC seat.

      (I don’t really wonder)

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Brachiator

      Oh, Sinema!

      They were popular!

      Please!

      It’s all about popular

      It’s not about Aptitude

      It’s the way you’re Viewed

      So it’s very shrewd to Be

      Very very Popular

      Like me!

      She can’t even claim that she is doing what her constituents want. An odd game she is playing.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      West of the Rockies

      People like Synema (enema) never look in the mirror and say, “Hey, is it possible that the problem is actually me?”

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Brachiator:

      She can’t even claim that she is doing what her constituents want. An odd game she is playing.

      I don’t think she cares. After all, she compared voters to children, saying it’s best when they don’t always get what they want. You don’t get more elitist than that!

      Reply
    36. 36.

      ian

      When we dated, in 2010-11, Kyrsten was a legit progressive, far to my left.

      Damn Keith.  Alright Jackals, which is a worse couple, Olberman and Sinema or Guilfoyle and Newsom?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      The Moar You Know

      The simplest explanation is the best:  she’s in it for the money and that’s it.  Where ever it may come from.  I get that, I was poor once too.  Just too bad that with politics being the path you gotta fuck over a bunch of people to get what you want, but hell, I probably would have done that too.  Glad I didn’t have to.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      scav

      Sinema might very well look into a mirror and Liz Truss stares back.  Clueless amoral inept windsocks, currently priding themselves on personal unpopularity while cratering  the institutions around them.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      different-church-lady

      Candidate, Twitter-Burn Hall of Fame:

      OLBERMANN: I don’t think you have to be a body language expert, nor to have dated her a dozen years ago, to recognize that really unhappy things are going on inside of Senator Sinema.

      Big Structural Darren Bailey
      @PersonalBeavis

      I guess this isn’t the first time there have been unhappy things going on inside of her

      Reply
    42. 42.

      eclare

      @ian:   I don’t watch Olbermann’s shows now, but he and Dan Patrick were great on Sportscenter.

      That is a tough contest between the couples…

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      And to continue a topic from last night on another thread WRT UK politics, I was doing some reading on Wiki about Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labor Leader, and my god it’s bad:

      NATO

      Corbyn favours the United Kingdom leaving NATO, and for NATO to be disbanded. In May 2012, Corbyn authored a piece in the Morning Star titled “High time for an end to NATO” where he described the organisation as an “instrument of cold war manipulation”, saying that “The collapse of the Soviet Union in 1990, with the ending of the Warsaw Pact mutual defence strategy, was the obvious time for NATO to have been disbanded.” and also said a 2014 speech that the organisation was an “engine for the delivery of oil to the oil companies” and called for it to “give up, go home and go away”.

      For these comments and a refusal to answer whether he would defend a NATO ally in the case of attack he was criticised by Anders Fogh Rasmussen, the former Prime Minister of Denmark and NATO Secretary General, who said Corbyn’s opinions were “tempting President Putin to aggression” and made comparisons between his views and those of the American president Donald Trump. He was also criticised by George Robertson, former Labour Party defence secretary, who said “It beggars belief that the leader of the party most responsible for the collective security pact of NATO should be so reckless as to undermine it by refusing to say he would come to the aid of an ally”.

      He has since acknowledged that the British public do not agree with his beliefs that the UK should leave NATO, and instead intends to push for the organisation to “restrict its role”. He believes there should be a debate about the extent of NATO’s powers including its “democratic accountability” and why it has taken on a global role. In April 2014, Corbyn wrote an article for the Morning Star attributing the crisis in Ukraine to NATO. He said the “root of the crisis” lay in “the US drive to expand eastwards” and described Russia’s actions as “not unprovoked”. He has said it “probably was” a mistake to allow former Warsaw Pact countries to join NATO as it has increased tensions with Russia and made the “world infinitely more dangerous”. Subsequently, he criticized the British government and other Western countries for supplying arms to Ukraine.

      That aged like milk, didn’t it? I remember Tony Jay defending Corbyn generally. Has he ever commented on Corbyn’s stances on NATO and recently the 2022 Russo-Ukraine War? Imagine if Corbyn had been PM when this war began, he’d probably be regurgitating Putinist propaganda as the Head of Government of a NATO member nation!

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Tazj

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I was thinking the same thing. Yes, when I think of fairness and bipartisanship I immediately think of Mitch McConnell and how he admitted he wanted to do whatever it took to make Obama unsuccessful no matter who suffered in the country.

      What values does she share with McConnell?The Senator who spoke out against Trump in a speech but voted against impeachment. The same one who rushed the confirmation of a Supreme Court Justice that took away a fundamental right ?

      I know everyone here knows all this but what a garbage performance. I’m guess I’m grateful she didn’t mess up the IRA again but what an embarrassment.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Nelle:

      She’s underwater with Republicans too. That won’t save her reelection chances. They’ll just vote for a “real” Republican over her

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Geminid

      @Nelle: That’s possible, but the Arizona Republican party is pretty radical. I don’t think Sinema would find it hospitable.

      On the other hand, the speech is a good audition. Industry associations and trade groups love to hear stuff like that at their conventions, and they pay well.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      JustRuss

      @Geo Wilcox: I bet Randy Rainbow could do this easily.

      Love Randy, but he just doesn’t have the pipes for it.  David Lee Roth, however, is rested and available. Maybe they could collaborate?

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Nelle

      @Geminid: She may not run again under any circumstances.  But say there is a 50-50 split again in the Senate.  She goes R and gets a lot of attention and a lot of money in the future.  Maybe under the table at the moment of a switch.  Am I paranoid?  You bet.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Nelle: nothing she’d do would surprise me, but why would she wait? I think it’s generally acknowledged that McConnell has repeatedly lobbied hard to get Manchin to switch, in ’17-18 to neutralize McCain and again in ’21. I doubt he hasn’t had similar conversations with Sinema.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Ruckus

      @Kropacetic:

      Surely is doing way, way too much work here.

      The senator is a worse than useless twit who thinks the only way to betterment is to make everything so bad that people will like her bullshit.

      And yes I got your usage…..

      Reply

