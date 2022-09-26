Kyrsten Sinema is currently speaking at the McConnell Center talking about how proud she is to have “forged a friendship” with him “rooted in our commonalities.” In 43 days, we can elect 2 more Democratic senators to make Sinema irrelevant & suspend the filibuster to codify Roe. pic.twitter.com/YdhFsUnB2V — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) September 26, 2022

Gosh, one wonders why she’s not more popular among her constituents!

… These numbers, from a new Arizona poll commissioned by the AARP, are pretty remarkable! Her unpopularity “crosses the aisle” like that of no politician I’ve ever seen. A solid 54 percent of Arizona Republicans don’t like her. And 51 percent of independents don’t like her (her best result!). As for Democrats? Arizonans of Sinema’s putative party simply do not like her, to the tune of 57 percent. (And that’s a distinct improvement from her 80 percent disapproval rating with Democrats in January!) Name a demographic group, and Sinema is viewed unfavorably by a majority of them. Women? 55 percent unfavorable. Men? 53 percent unfavorable. White voters? 56 percent unfavorable. Hispanic voters? 54 percent unfavorable. She’s not very popular with college graduates (53 percent unfavorable), but unfortunately she’s even less popular with people who haven’t graduated college (55 percent unfavorable). Voters 50 and over? Her unpopularity with them is also 50 and over (54 percent, specifically). But young people also don’t like her (55 percent unpopularity)…

On Friday, the women of Arizona found out they now have to live under an anti-abortion law from 1864, stripping them of basic human rights. Sinema wants to make it more difficult to get them back. https://t.co/GvTXKessYE — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 26, 2022

Kyrsten Sinema is in Louisville today giving a lecture on bipartisanship with Mitch McConnell. She still hasn’t held a town hall in Arizona since taking office 3 years ago. pic.twitter.com/aNeAyQKPdz — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) September 26, 2022

Barring an act of (the Trickster) God, Sinema’s seat is safe until 2024. But at least she can serve as a prod to get out the vote, elect two more Democratic senators, and make her (and Joe Manchin) redundant!

I mean you could be out there helping our candidates @SenatorSinema But my sense is that you would actually prefer the Dems lose control of the Senate and House. https://t.co/Okwg1lyZUT — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) September 26, 2022

Keith Olbermann may be weirdly prescient…

When we dated, in 2010-11, Kyrsten was a legit progressive, far to my left. Now she has embraced the Political Industry™? where there is only process, not policy, and never people. Perfect solution: she can be the next host of @MeetThePress https://t.co/lSvKDDykjZ — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 26, 2022

She’s got the Chuckles Toad shtick down to a nicety, after all…