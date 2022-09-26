Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It's Been Nearly A Year With No Ads!

Balloon Juice went ad-free not quite a year ago.  I think it’s fair to say that I am not the only one who is really happy we did that.    At least I hope so!

Can we take a quick trip down memory lane, before I suggest some fine-tuning of the process?

2021

If you’re the guy whose name is on all the bills, ditching the ads and losing $1,000 a month would have to feel a bit like jumping off a cliff without a net.

So here’s what it will take for me to feel good about having asked John Cole to do just that:

– $6,000 in one-time donations now – that would sit in an account, unused, as a safety net, to take the uncertainty out of the equation for Cole.

– no subscriptions, just recurring donations every month from those who can afford it, to pay for hosting and subscriptions etc.

– we need about $1,000 in recurring donations every month for that.

Safety net

It turns out that having the safety net has already been helpful, as John got clobbered with a tax bill for most of the PayPal donations.  And he surely will again this year.

So it would be super helpful if we could put some money back into the safety net, with one-time donations.  Before you ask me exactly how much the tax bill was, I do not know the actual amount and Cole hates to talk about money, so I am not going to press him on that.  So if anyone is in a position help build that back up to the original $6,000, that would be great.

You can donate to the safety net with Patreon, Venmo, Zelle, and paper check.  And even PayPal if that’s your only option, but please mark it as personal / gift and not payment for services.

Fine tuning

Not everyone can afford even $5 or $10 a month, but this is a community and those of us who can afford that have been helping make the site better for everyone.

If you have signed up for a monthly donation but you’re in a different financial position than you were when you signed up, please feel free to cancel your monthly donation, with our thanks for having supported the site for nearly a year.

If you keep thinking you’ll set up a monthly donation, but haven’t gotten around to it, or if the timing is right for increasing your donation, this would be a great time to do it.

If you have a monthly donation set up through PayPal, please consider switching that to Patreon. Patreon takes taxes off the top before the funds go into John’s account, so there are no surprises at tax time.

If you want to support the site with a one-time check, send me an email message I will send you Cole’s address.  (P.O.box)

Memory Lane

In case you want to relive the good times, here’s the post from me on Nov 3, 2021.

Good News: Who Wants a Balloon Juice With No Ads At All?

Followed by this post from John a couple hours later:

So I Guess We are Going Ad Free (With Venting and Explanation)

If you have any questions, let me know!

Update:

🎈Keep Balloon Juice Ad Free

Become a Balloon Juice Patreon
Donate with Venmo or Zelle

    29Comments

    4. 4.

      Kelly

      I am not a tax guy. However I’ve been handling the road maintenance money for our neighborhood for nearly 20 years. I keep all the road maintenance contributions in a separate checking account named road fund for our road. I write all the checks from that checking account and keep all the receipts and I’ve never reported it as income hopefully this won’t come back to bite me at some point.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ken

      @Major Major Major Major: The thing is, people pulling in $100K+ per month aren’t committing “tax shenanigans”; they are taking advantage of all available opportunities to minimize their tax burden through use of applicable IRS code and rulings.  “Shenanigans” is for nearly-top-10000 blogs that barely scrape in enough to pay for the hosting services.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Ken:

      The thing is, people pulling in $100K+ per month aren’t committing “tax shenanigans”; they are taking advantage of all available opportunities to minimize their tax burden through use of applicable IRS code and rulings.

      Right, they’re paying income tax on their income, which is good, is my point.

      If on the other hand you run a free nonprofit service that takes donations in order to remain free, from which you don’t see a dime, you should structure it thusly.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      randy khan

      Done.  I do think it would be helpful for people to have the payment links in the OP, not just in the sidebar or comments.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      WaterGirl

      @Major Major Major Major: If you’re suggesting non-profit status, there are a lot of hoops to jump through, attorneys to hire, tax forms to fill out, etc.

      I don’t see how that gets us ahead in any way.

      But if there are any tax peeps out there who have one neat trick for us, that would actually work, send me an email message.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Joy in FL

      I did not know the advantage about Patreon donations regarding taxes. I had been donating by PayPal. I just cancelled that and added Balloon Juice to my many Patreon donations; almost all of those are for animal rescues, so BJ fits right in : )

      Thanks for the information, WG.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      randy khan

      @Major Major Major Major:

      As someone who’s involved in several non-profits (and served two of them as treasurer), there’s a bunch of bureaucracy involved in non-profit status.  It’s not so bad for a relatively small organization (that is, in dollar terms), but you still have to convince the IRS you qualify and, among other things, I think the political fundraising here probably makes it not a realistic option.

      Reply

