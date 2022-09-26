On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

This will not be the usual Albatrossity post – we have insects and butterflies, not birds! I have been assured that birds will return next week, though I’m sure that some of you will be thrilled with this insect post. :-) After that it’s battleships (BretH) and lighthouses (Dangerman) and the last two days in Mendocino (JanieM). Speaking of Mendocino, I miss your photos, Steve, surely you have more to share?

Albatrossity

No more baby birds for a while, and this week it’s not even birds! AL’s post yesterday about Pollinators is followed by more pollinators today. I have discovered that my camera rig (Olympus body affixed to an Olympus 150-400 zoom) is also great for insect photography. That lens is actually even longer (corresponding to a lens of 300-800 mm) in that setup, for reasons known only to physicists and wizards). So I can stand back at a great distance and, as long as my hands are steady, get images of insects who would be easily spooked by a close approach. Additionally, as is the case for birds in flight, this rig captures good images of insects in flight. So here is a summer collection, all taken with a camera/lens setup optimized for birds in flight! If you don’t like insects, tune in again next week for more birds.