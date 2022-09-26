While we wait for NASA to blow shit up, quick question.
What is the worst tv show to inexplicably have multiple seasons?
by John Cole| 14 Comments
This post is in: TV & Movies
dmsilev
Meet The Press?
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
Big Bang Theory. Any Chuck Lorre show really
SiubhanDuinne
Are you including good-when-it-started-but-WAY-overstayed-its-welcome? If so, since MTP is taken, I’ll go with SNL.
Odie Hugh Manatee
Now we’ve got a chucklefuck county commissioner (Court Boice, what a name) that wants to go mini-DeSantis and ship the homeless here in Curry County, OR to Salem (the capitol) because that’s what grandstanding assholes do, of course.
The stupid in this county beats the sane by 2-1 and it shows.
@dmsilev: NO MORE CALLS WE HAVE A WINNER
RaflW
Definitely what dmsilev said.
But in terms of narrative TV that was inexplicably popular, possibly Green Acres. Shows like that only lasted because there were so few stations to chose from back then. That’s my theory, anyway.
Ryan
I know the best series to have only one, and that is Firefly.
But MTP made me laugh.
Ryan
Peale
Ancient Aliens
RaflW
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Seasons 3-6 of Mom were great. But I’m a massive Allison Janney fan, so: based.
JustRuss
@RaflW: I remember enjoying the surreal absurdity of Green Acres back in the Olden Tymes, but every time I try to watch it now…I just can’t. I guess there were a few good moments sprinkled amongst tons of dreck, so when nothing else was on we’d watch it. Now there’s always something else on.
