Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You cannot shame the shameless.

I really should read my own blog.

Everybody saw this coming.

The willow is too close to the house.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

T R E 4 5 O N

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Planetary Defense LIVE!

Planetary Defense LIVE!

by | 41 Comments

This post is in: , ,

A planet-killer asteroid colliding with earth–we’ve all thought about it. Bruce Willis was in a movie about it. Some bumper stickers & commenters here regularly try to will it into happening. And now, at long last, we’re doing something to prepare for mitigating this existential risk.

You may have heard of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, mission. It launched last November and is very straightforward: they’re going to crash a probe into an asteroid to see what happens. The asteroid in question is named Dimorphos; it is about 500 feet wide and orbits another asteroid named Didymos. Physics being fairly straightforward at this scale, Didymos’s orbit will change to be closer to Dimorphos. The question is, by how much? Knowing that can tell us how much wiggle room we have for detecting and swatting away an actual planet-killer. Such a rock is practically inevitable, and with any luck humanity will be around to see it, so it’s good that we’re getting started now. The mission isn’t cheap–$324 million–but measured against the value of the only world known so far to harbor life, that’s peanuts.

Existential risk is a funny thing. Right now “AI alignment”–preventing Skynet–is sucking up all the oxygen in the STEM imagination, despite the complete lack of evidence that it is a real problem, to say nothing of being an urgent one. Even so we probably spend between ten and fifty million dollars a year on it. Maybe this is fine–every dollar Peter Thiel spends on this is one less dollar he has to usher in the Dark Enlightenment–but I for one am glad we have a government that’s willing to shell out for things that actually matter.

Here’s space.com with some more background. You can watch live as our probe (hopefully) goes kablooey on NASA TV, with coverage starting at 6pm Eastern. The 14,000 mph collision is schedule for 7:14.

Open thread, also!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • bjacques
  • C Stars
  • CaseyL
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • ColoradoGuy
  • dmsilev
  • eclare
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Ken
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Martin
  • Math Guy
  • MisterForkbeard
  • PaulWartenberg
  • sab
  • scav
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • SpaceUnit
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    41Comments

    2. 2.

      sab

      I am 68 years old. Asteroids hitting the Earth is way down in my list of concerns.

      Hey, if I weren’t so lefty I could be a Villages voter. Oops no. Taxes is their agenda. Taxes impact them now. Survival of their property value or their world is after their life.

      If they loved their family in the MidWest they would still be there.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      SpaceUnit

      I’m surprised that NASA would choose as their target an asteroid that’s orbiting another, larger asteroid. Seems to unnecessarily complicate the physics.  I can’t help but think that you’d get a clearer set of data points by ramming a singular object on a straight trajectory.

      But I am a very simple space unit.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Martin

      @Math Guy: Yep. There are no known threats for the next 100 years.

      But if we do find a body that would strike earth 150 years from now, you want to poke it soon, because the poke 100 years from now will need to be MUCH bigger and harder to do.

      The lesson is one we didn’t learn from climate change – the earlier you address it, the cheaper and easier it is. The later you wait, the more painful it becomes. This doesn’t seem like a lesson that mathematicians and physicists should uniquely understand, but sometimes it seems that way.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Baud

      You can watch live as our probe (hopefully) goes kablooey on NASA TV, with coverage starting at 6pm Eastern. The 14,000 mph collision is schedule for 7:14.

      Is there a camera on the probe? That’s one thing Musk did right when he launched that car into space.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Martin

      @SpaceUnit: Oh, no – it makes perfect sense.

      Yes, it’s a somewhat more complex target to hit, but these bodies are small enough that their gravitational attraction is pretty tenuous. It doesn’t take much effort to disrupt that, which means we can get pretty good measurements of the impact of the mission. That’s the goal – with a high velocity kinetic impact, how much of the added momentum to the system that the spacecraft introduces is preserved by the body being impacted. Is it 1%? 10%? More?

      This is about giving us a baseline from which to work. But in order to set that baseline, we needed a system that was sensitive enough that we could have a measurable effect.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ken

      Hmm, watch it now, or wait until tomorrow and see if there is a follow-up article where the phrases “unexpected deflection” and “planetary extinction event” appear?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @SpaceUnit:

      I’m surprised that NASA would choose as their target an asteroid that’s orbiting another, larger asteroid.

      For some reason, my eyes failed to notice the first two letters of “orbiting,” so I was left wondering what reckless instinct would possess an asteroid to bite another, larger asteroid.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      ColoradoGuy

      If there are any other habitable (15 to 25% oxygen atmosphere, with liquid water on the surface) worlds, it looks they are at a stupendous distance – 10 to 100 light-years. Or more. Maybe much more.

      In the physics we have now, the fastest we can ever build a spaceship seems to between 10 to 20% of lightspeed … with fusion or antimatter propulsion and ultra-powerful laser boost (output exceeding all of Earth’s energy at present). Maybe 100 to 200 years in our future IF there is no Dark Age in between.

      So traveling to another habitable world is not going to be a walk in the park. More likely, artificial hibernation for centuries, and considerable rehab on the other end. Not like Star Trek at all.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      dmsilev

      @SpaceUnit: The spacecraft is a lot smaller than the asteroid, so even with a fairly high-speed collision, it’s not going to change the trajectory all that much. It’s a lot easier to measure things like “the orbital period of the two asteroids has changed by a bit” than it is to measure “the overall trajectory relative to the Sun or Earth has changed by a bit”.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      dmsilev

      NASA just announced that “the DART spacecraft has acquired target lock on Dimorphos.”. Today, we’re living inside some really cheesy SF thriller.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Martin

      @Major Major Major Major: Sorta. The good news is that the biggest threats are, actually bigger. Which means they’re easier to detect. We believe we’ve surveyed all of the planet killer sized objects that have earth crossing orbits and almost all continent threat sized objects.

      Where there’s more work to do is on city/region impact sized objects. For Tunguska sized objects we perhaps have surveyed 25% or less.

      So, the 100 year thing refers to the continent/planetary sized threats. Smaller ones could be on the calendar.

      And part of the survey is measuring their position/velocity well enough that we can make future predictions. So it turns in a process a bit like hurricane forecasting with a cone of uncertainty, and whether or not the earth lands in that cone. That will continue to improve with better telescopes/spacecraft, etc.

      NEO Surveyor is supposed to launch in a few years and is dedicated to this activity. It’ll sit at Earth/Sun L1 and look for asteroids 140m and larger. Congress actually mandated NASA prioritize identifying all 140m and larger earth crossers back in 2005.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      bjacques

      They missed a real opportunity to name the other asteroid Epididymos…a throbbing, purple-veined dick joke—in SPAAACE!

      Reply
    30. 30.

      dmsilev

      @SpaceUnit: Two bodies orbiting each other is something we understand very very well. Also, some of the unknown variables, like the exact mass of the two objects, don’t affect the orbital solution. That helps.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      I have always laughed at the idea of deflecting an asteroid by hitting it this way, or by setting off a bunch of nukes. The rock is just too big.

      I found the NASA site for the mission, and here are the numbers: the DART spacecraft is 570 kg. The rock is estimated to be 5 billion kg. And they say this: “the impulse of energy that DART delivers to Dimorphos is low and cannot disrupt the asteroid” (emphasis mine)

      So I’m not quite clear what they expect here. I guess the idea is that because the gravitational force between two rocks is so small, the effect on the orbiting body will be measurable.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      NASA has two feeds: the main broadcast (same as above I think), and the “DRACO camera feed”. Anybody know what that second one is? Is this just the difference between the channel with talking heads (main feed) and the spacecraft camera?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Martin

      @SpaceUnit: True, but if you were hitting a sun-orbiting asteroid, you’d never be able to measure the change in velocity because of how strongly coupled that system is.

      A LOT of experiments in physics require constructing a system with loose coupling so that any perturbation of that system is magnified enough that you can measure it. Even as an undergrad you learn how to do experiments to measure the speed of light, charge of an electron, etc. that all involve constructing these systems that enable measurement, and then they drill you through the process of measuring error, blah blah blah.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      sab

      @eclare: We are great. Cats have their current late summer flea problem. Seriously, fleas are your worst issue?

      Husband who has spent two months collapsed by back surgery gone wrong is much better. He thinks he is about 55%. He walks only with a cane. He can lift 20 lbs. He can drive. He can shower.

      He is in pain, sometimes a lot, but vastly less than it used to be and every hope it  wont’t last long.

      I really admire him for creaking along in this slow process and rarely complaining. Women are supposed to quietly bear every burden. But also men are supposed to pretend that they feel no pain. Husband woke himself up screaming with pain every time he rolled over.That was real and he is a stoic.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      SpaceUnit

      @dmsilev:

      Well I’m guessing you guys are right because this is what NASA has chosen to do.

      Sometimes I think they just like to make things complicated.  Suppose I don’t blame them.  If you’ve got all that brainpower why not use it.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      C Stars

      @ColoradoGuy:

      artificial hibernation for centuries, and considerable rehab on the other end.

      I actually saw a Star Trek episode with this EXACT premise in the last couple of months. Maybe it was Voyager? Arrgh now I have to hunt it down…

       

      But yes I understand you’re saying my kids won’t get to be the next Picard. Boo hoo.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.