A planet-killer asteroid colliding with earth–we’ve all thought about it. Bruce Willis was in a movie about it. Some bumper stickers & commenters here regularly try to will it into happening. And now, at long last, we’re doing something to prepare for mitigating this existential risk.

You may have heard of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, mission. It launched last November and is very straightforward: they’re going to crash a probe into an asteroid to see what happens. The asteroid in question is named Dimorphos; it is about 500 feet wide and orbits another asteroid named Didymos. Physics being fairly straightforward at this scale, Didymos’s orbit will change to be closer to Dimorphos. The question is, by how much? Knowing that can tell us how much wiggle room we have for detecting and swatting away an actual planet-killer. Such a rock is practically inevitable, and with any luck humanity will be around to see it, so it’s good that we’re getting started now. The mission isn’t cheap–$324 million–but measured against the value of the only world known so far to harbor life, that’s peanuts.

Existential risk is a funny thing. Right now “AI alignment”–preventing Skynet–is sucking up all the oxygen in the STEM imagination, despite the complete lack of evidence that it is a real problem, to say nothing of being an urgent one. Even so we probably spend between ten and fifty million dollars a year on it. Maybe this is fine–every dollar Peter Thiel spends on this is one less dollar he has to usher in the Dark Enlightenment–but I for one am glad we have a government that’s willing to shell out for things that actually matter.

Here’s space.com with some more background. You can watch live as our probe (hopefully) goes kablooey on NASA TV, with coverage starting at 6pm Eastern. The 14,000 mph collision is schedule for 7:14.

Open thread, also!