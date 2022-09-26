Voces de la Frontera is here to answer questions tonight about the two ways you can help bring home wins in Wisconsin. You don’t knave to live in Wisconsin to work with the Relational Voter Program, and you don’t even have to know anyone in Wisconsin to help with the phone bank. – Voces de la Frontera Relational Voter Program

– Balloon Juice phone bank through Voces de la Frontera

Voces de la Frontera Relational Voter Program (RVP) Voces de la Frontera Action would like to invite interested members of the Balloon Juice community to participate in our Relational Voter Program (RVP) for the fall election and beyond. The only requirement is that you have to have family, friends, or other folks in Wisconsin who you can contact and urge to register and vote for Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes, and Josh Kaul (for Attorney General). There’s no limit to the number of people you contact and you can do all of this in your free time, from home.

The RVP works through a phone app that helps you to reach out to your Wisconsin contacts by phone or text message, and record their responses to your appeal. Recording contact responses is important because looking at the recorded results allows us to track the progress of voter mobilization, and direct resources to the places where they are needed the most.

Jose Rivera, our RVP Volunteer Coordinator, will work with you to download the app to your phone, train you in its use, and provide you with coaching as necessary.

If you’re interested in participating in the RVP program , please join us on a Zoom call at 7:30 PM on Wednesday, September 28, where they will answer questions and provide additional details.

Please send email to me (WaterGirl) if you would like to attend the zoom next Wednesday.