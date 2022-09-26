Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 214: My Patron Stamps Arrived!

Well now that we’ve gotten the important news out of the way in the post’s title – my Patron stamps arrived today!!! – we can get on to the other stuff. For those wondering, I bought these from UKRPOSHTA’s official Amazon store.

Tonight’s post will be brief. I spent most of the day not observing Rosh HaShana, but doing pre-hurricane prep stuff. I’ll finish that tomorrow AM and tomorrow afternoon, once we get more accurate forecasts as the storm clears Cuba, gets into the gulf, and we’re within two days of the storm’s arrival, I’ll make the decision as to whether to stay put and ride it out or fall back to where I’ve lined up a place to evacuate to. My preference, of course, is to ride it out. But if tomorrow’s updated forecasts are showing a very high risk that the storm will suck the water out of Tampa Bay and then push it all back in creating a hurricane driven tsunami, I will be heading much farther inland. Nothing I can do about that now because the storm is still too far away and the forecasting/modeling is still too hazy. But I’m all set if I’m able to stay put and I’m all set if I have to get out.

One last point item before we move on: EVERYBODY LIGHTEN UP!!!!!!! The comment sections have been far too stressed out over the past several days. So let’s cut each other some slack.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians!

I held another meeting of the Staff today. The main focus is on the operational situation on the frontline. We heard the report by the Commander-in-Chief, commanders, head of intelligence, Minister of Defense. We discussed the use of new weapons by the occupiers, in particular, Iranian drones.

We are constantly working to provide our warriors with weapons and ammunition. All active actions of the Ukrainian military must be synchronized with the use of high-precision weapons. This is one of the basic priorities.

The situation is particularly tough in the Donetsk region. We are doing everything to curb enemy activity. This is where our number one goal is right now, as Donbas is still the number one goal for the occupiers.

Despite the obvious senselessness of the war for Russia and the occupiers’ loss of initiative, the command of the Russian military still drives them to their death. Constant attempts of the Russian offensive in the Donetsk region will surely go down in the history of wars as one of the most cynical murders of one’s own soldiers. When we see this, when we see these offensives, we are once again convinced that the Russian mobilization is a frank attempt to give commanders on the ground a constant stream of “cannon fodder.” There is simply no other point in the Russian mobilization.

They felt that they will lose, and they are simply trying to delay this moment, to ensure at least some activity at the front, to replace the dead with at least someone with weapons in their hands.

Unfortunately, Russian society is not yet aware of all the brutality of the Russian government towards its own people. But we must do everything so that every citizen of Russia recognizes that his own state is depriving him of the most important thing – the right to life.

I spoke today with Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands. In particular about the criminal mobilization that Russia is carrying out in the occupied territory, trying to throw our citizens to death under the Russian flag. We also talked about sham referenda – the world’s reaction to them and to any further steps taken by the occupiers will be tough.

I am thankful to the Prime Minister for his clear support and willingness to increase sanction pressure on Russia. We coordinated our steps in international organizations, discussed defense cooperation.

I held a meeting with the head of our Government, Denys Shmyhal. We summarized the results of our international activity in September, the results of contacts with partners.

No matter how difficult it is, the state fulfills all its social obligations. We are carrying out work as part of Fast Recovery, returning normal life to the territory liberated from the occupiers. We are taking the necessary steps in preparation for the winter period.

I took part in the launch of a special investment fund to support our Ukrainian entrepreneurs and export-oriented companies. The fund has already attracted 125 million dollars, and the amount will be doubled. The most esteemed Western funds, banks and institutions have invested in this fund, Horizon Capital Growth – that’s what it’s called.

I am grateful to everyone who prepared and implemented this investment project. And I believe that it can become a special signal for investors – a signal that it is possible and necessary to invest in the Ukrainian economy already now, as we are on the path to our victory.

An important political and diplomatic event took place in the Office today. A project on the establishment of a Special International Tribunal to punish Russia for the crime of aggression against our state was presented to the ambassadors of thirty states – our partners.

The difficulty of prosecuting Russia for this crime is that the existing international legal instruments are not enough. What is needed is a Special International Tribunal. And we are working on this project in great detail and meticulously. I have no doubt – the Tribunal will take place. Everyone who unleashed this criminal war against Ukraine and freedom in Europe will be brought to account.

I thank everyone who defends our country! Today I especially want to celebrate the warriors who are defending Ukraine now in the Donetsk region. Warriors of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade “Kholodnyi Yar” and the 10th separate mountain assault brigade – for heroic defense in the Bakhmut direction. And I also want to praise the warriors of the 80th airborne assault brigade for their decisive and competent actions during the liberation of our territory. Thank you guys!

A total of 2135 warriors of these three brigades have already been awarded state awards.

Eternal glory to all those who gain victory for Ukraine!

Glory to Ukraine!

Here is the British MOD’s assessment for today:

And here is their updated map for today:

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessment of the situation in/near Lyman:

For those interested:

With Rosh HaShana and hurricane prep, I haven’t had a chance to read this yet:

But I’m looking forward to getting the chance to do so.

The mobilization is going well:

I’ve seen the reports that Putin is closing Russia’s borders; at least to those between 18 and 55 or so.

Speaking of potential draftees in Russia:

Once you buy a prize, it’s your’s to keep!

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

@patron__dsns

Ось так Том відкрив мені страшну таємницю… #песпатрон #патрондснс #славаукраїні

♬ оригинальный звук – _KataRina_💙

The caption translates as:

his is how Tom revealed a terrible secret to me… #PatronDog #PatronDSNS #SlavaUkraini

Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    30Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      EVERYBODY LIGHTEN UP!!!!!!!

      But this is Balloon Juice. Uptight pedantry is what we do here.

      My stamps are still on the way, but if yours arrived in Florida, hopefully that means mine will get to California in a few more days.

      I sometimes wonder if, in the deepest recesses of his mind*, putin knows how full of absolute bonkers shit he is…or if he is 100% high on his own supply and believes all the propaganda he shovels out to everyone else.

      (*I was going to say “in his heart of hearts” but, you know…assumes facts not in evidence.)

      Thank you as always, Adam. Please do whatever you need to stay safe and keep us informed. Shana tova to you and yours.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Nelle

      As best I can tell, my father’s village is in the now contested area.  The last I saw from there was from Sept. 10 when gunfire and explosions were coming closer and closer.  The area southeast of Zaporizhzhia used to be a Mennonite colony, named Molotschna, before WWI.  His village is now Molanchansk.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      PaulB

      Thanks, as always, Adam. This continues to be a must-read every day. We’ll keep our fingers crossed that you don’t get hit by the hurricane.

      I’m not even remotely any kind of expert, but the thing that worries me about the mobilization is the impact on the civilian population in the occupied and contested areas. You have tens of thousands, or more, of new, inadequately trained soldiers who don’t want to be there, coupled with an inadequate command structure, which means little control, and inadequate provisioning. And the ones who are there have already shown their brutality in many ways.

      So what happens as winter approaches and these soldiers don’t have adequate food or shelter, have nobody clamping down on them, have contempt for international norms and treaties, and have a nearby civilian population from which to take their food and shelter and to take out their frustration and anger on?

      Am I right to fear that this will be a brutal, brutal winter in the occupied Ukrainian territories?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jinchi

      Now that Snowden is a Russian citizen, is he being called up?

      He’s apparently in good physical health and well below the 65 year old cutoff age.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      kalakal

      Thank you for all these posts Adam but I espescially appreciate you doing this one. Everyone in the Tampa Bay area is pretty stressed out right now and to put it mildly, somewhat preoccupied so I have to compliment you on being able to focus under stress.

      The surge numbers round the bay do look bad. Stay safe

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ruckus

      @Alison Rose 💙🌻💛:

      He wouldn’t be Vlad if he had the slightest idea that he so full of shit that his eyebrows stink.

      One would think that he has some understanding that it’s no going all that well for him but I’m thinking that he’s missing the part of a normal brain that tells you when you’ve done something so pompous, arrogant and stupid, like think the world owes you everything and your shit smells great. Because he sure as hell acts like it. He strikes me like most every Russian mob boss the world has seen for the last couple hundred years. The kind of person SFB would be if his IQ was higher than his age rather than a decade or so’s worth of points less. They both seem to think far more of themselves than any rational person does and seem to work at proving that they are wrong.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Barbara

      The twitter feed video includes the woman in the green dress saying unironically that she doesn’t believe in shooting people.  That’s in response to another speaker’s heated demand to take a few recruitment officers out and shoot them for incompetence.  So I guess she means she doesn’t believe in shooting Russian people.​

      I was in Tampa three years ago when it was threatened by another storm. Somehow, it totally bypassed Tampa and I was able to fly in at approximately the same time that it hit the Pensacola area as a category 5. I hope you and the city are spared the worst of it.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Another Scott

      re your Jack Detsch tweet – AlJazeera:

      [ image ]

      Drone footage shows long queues of vehicles on the way to exit Russia on its border with Georgia, in Verkhny Lars, Russia [The Insider/Handout via Reuters]

      […]

      Reports that Russia might close the frontier have contributed to turmoil since President Vladimir Putin gave the order last week to call up hundreds of thousands of reservists in the biggest escalation yet of the seven-month Ukraine war.

      Flights out of Russia have sold out and cars have piled up at border checkpoints, with reports of a 48-hour queue at the sole road border to Georgia, the rare pro-Western neighbour that allows Russian citizens to enter without a visa.

      “Panic. All the people I know are in panic,” said David, a Russian who gave only his first name out of fear of reprisals, in an interview with The Associated Press news agency at a border crossing with Georgia. “We are running from the regime that kills people.”

      Long lines of cars were also seen on roads to border crossings with Kazakhstan and Mongolia.

      “Everyone who is of conscription age should be banned from travelling abroad in the current situation,” Sergei Tsekov, a senior lawmaker who represents Russian-annexed Crimea in Russia’s upper house of parliament, told the RIA Novosti news agency.

      Two exiled news sites – Meduza and Novaya Gazeta Europe – both reported that the authorities were planning to ban men from leaving, citing unidentified officials.

      The story opens with a closer-up picture of the traffic jam – the line is 3-4 or more cars wide.

      It doesn’t seem like this is sustainable, to these amateur eyes…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Grumpy Old Railroader

      Wishing you well Adam.

      Mrs Grumpy and I have the RV loaded and will be peregrinating the North Coast of California between Bodega Bay and Westport. A few days here. A few days there. Salt Point State Park is always a fav as we can stay down in the overflow parking with a panoramic view of whales migrating. Plus 26 miles of trails to hike from the coastal plain to the inland Redwoods! Also always like to visit Fort Ross State Historic Park to see how the Rooskies survived way back when I was just a young brakeman in the early 1800’s. September and October are usually the best time to be on the North Coast and kids are in school so fewer touristas. We’ll be back in 5 weeks.

      Play nice and be kind to each other. I’ll check in when I have a good cell signal or wifi

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Barbara

      @Anoniminous: ​My husband thinks this is the plan of mobilization, to create roving gangs that will terrorize civilians in any place held by Russia — which is basically the equivalent of a strategic military regression to the Thirty Years War.​

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kent

      By executive order, Vladimir Putin just granted Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden. Just to be clear: this means that Snowden can now be drafted into the Russian army.

      [busy cleaning the spewed coke off my monitor]

      hah.!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      eddie blake

      two things- first, everything beneath the british map until the comments is blanked out to me on my thinkpad running win 10, but i can see it all on my iphone. weird.

      second.. where the fuck are they gonna get two million boots of various sizes in a MONTH? fuck, where are they gonna get two million boots of ONE size?

      in so many ways, the logistics (or lack there of) of this russian misadventure does not bode well for these conscripts or the army in general. i don’t see how they absorb these recruits. at all.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Anoniminous

      @Barbara:

      I don’t know if it is a “plan,” as such, as much as it is a fact of war: soldiers with guns in the face of death by exposure or starvation will take whatever they need, want, desire from the local population.  That goes triple for the undisciplined rabble Putin is throwing into Ukraine.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Nelle

      No, he left in 1924, after the famine if 1921-1923 (I’m the youngest cousin.   The first born cousin starved to death in 1921).  Immigration to the States had shut down by then so he came to Canada.  Before leaving, he had experienced WW1, the Civil War, which lasted about the longest in that area before the Whites escaped to Turkey, and roving groups led by the anarchist, Nestor Makhno.   Plus the famine.

      After reading about Russian behavior, I think I understand the nightmares of his while I grew up.  Russian soldiers occupied his house in retaliation for my grandfather’s escape (he wrote and edited a newspaper that they weren’t happy with).  My father died in 1997.

      Reply

