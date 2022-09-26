Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

You cannot shame the shameless.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

The revolution will be supervised.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Bark louder, little dog.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

T R E 4 5 O N

You are here: Home / Open Threads / We Asked, Joe Biden Delivers, Clear As A Bell (Open Thread)

We Asked, Joe Biden Delivers, Clear As A Bell (Open Thread)

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: ,

We have asked for clear Democratic messaging, and we’ve got it.

Now it’s our job to amplify it.

Betty Cracker posted this one in the comments of an earlier post today.

Holy shit, Pete is so good.

What other great messaging have you seen from Dems lately?

Tell us about it, and if you have links, share them in the comments.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose 💙🌻💛
  • oldster
  • PaulB
  • Scout211

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      oldster

      Edward Snowden, may he rot in hell, was granted Russian citizenship by Putin today.

      Unfortunately, he may not be eligible for conscription.

      When has that ever stopped a true patriot? Snowden should volunteer.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Scout211

      Governor Newsom is being loud right now.  Link

      He’s urging the Dems to be more vocal and more critical of the GOP.  I wish it didn’t sound so much like criticism of fellow Dems , but he’s not wrong

       

      CNN — 
      California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned members of his party Saturday that the GOP is “winning right now” as that party controls the national conversation – arguing that Democrats’ failure to offer a “compelling alternative narrative” has put the “entire rights agenda” of the last half-century at risk.

      Criticizing the GOP push for restrictive abortion laws, the assault on protections for the LGBTQ community, the attempts to ban certain books from schools and the busing of migrants to liberal cities and enclaves, Newsom charged that rivals like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott are attempting to wipe out “the rights revolution of the last century” with their “zest for demonization (and) humiliating people every single day.”

      “These guys are ruthless on the other side,” Newsom said, decrying the “propaganda machines” of Fox News’ primetime lineup, Newsmax and the “anger industry” that he said surrounds them. “They dominate the most important thing in American politics today and that’s the narrative – facts become secondary to narrative. They dominate with illusion. And we are getting crushed. We are on the defense over and over again.”

      . . .

      “Ron DeSantis sits there claiming this freedom gospel – and you can be an 11-year-old girl raped by your father, be forced to bear your own brother or sister, and he claims freedom in that state? What the hell is going on?” Newsom said. “I’m not going to allow them to have that mantle of freedom.”

      Newsom noted that former first lady Michelle Obama famously offered the mantra “when they go low, we go high,” but said Democrats don’t have that option right now. Abortion rights, voting rights, civil rights and same-sex marriage are all on “the chopping block,” he argued.

      “They want to bring us back to the pre-1960s,” Newsom said. “We have to wake up to it…. We have to meet this moment head on, and damn it, the Democratic Party has to assert itself much more aggressively than we have.”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      “The problem is more useful to you than the solution.”

      BOOM. That crystallizes so much of Republican chicanery right there.

      I’m not saying I don’t want Biden to run for reelection, but IF he chooses not to (I know it’s a big if), I could see Harris picking Buttigieg as her running mate. That would be an amazing ticket. Even if a lot of babies would be scared of the pairing of a Black lady and a gay man .

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.