We have asked for clear Democratic messaging, and we’ve got it.

Now it’s our job to amplify it.

If you give me two more Democratic senators, and Democrats keep the House, I promise you we will codify Roe v. Wade. We will once again make Roe the law of the land. We will once again protect a woman’s right to choose. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 23, 2022

Betty Cracker posted this one in the comments of an earlier post today.

Holy shit, Pete is so good.

When Pete Buttigieg comes for someone, he doesn’t carry a sledgehammer…he wields a scalpel. And in this must-see clip, Pete slices Ron DeSantis into a million little pieces. pic.twitter.com/FvmNpbL6yn — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) September 25, 2022

What other great messaging have you seen from Dems lately?

Tell us about it, and if you have links, share them in the comments.

Open thread.