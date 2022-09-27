Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Sept. 26-27

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Sept. 26-27

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Sept. 26-27

It really is fascinating — there’s someone working in a Wisconsin office building who’s got a whole network of virologists searching for them…

Virologist Dave O’Connor admits that he was getting desperate when he started asking dog owners for poo samples.

For much of 2022, O’Connor, at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and his colleagues have been tracking a heavily mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Early this year, they discovered the variant in Wisconsin waste water drawn from more than 100,000 people.

Following the sewer system to ever-smaller watersheds, they narrowed the variant’s source to one particular area. O’Connor and his team thought that the variant might be circulating in dogs, in part because they found canine genetic material in the same wastewater samples. So they headed to the local dog park. “It was the strangest request you’re ever going to hear: ‘Hey, we’re scientists. Can we just have that bag of dog poop that you’re throwing away?’”

The dogs turned out to be another red herring in the team’s months-long quest to trace the variant’s origin.

Similar-looking variants have turned up in people with compromised immune systems — and, increasingly, researchers think that variants from chronic infections in these people might give rise to pandemic-altering lineages, such as Omicron.

O’Connor and his team think that they’re searching for a person carrying the variant — there’s no evidence that the lineage has spread to anyone else. The researchers are working with public-health officials, who hope that by identifying the person — who has been infected for at least eight months — they can treat the infection and reduce the chances of it ever spreading.

No individual case stands much chance of brewing the next super-variant (likely to be dubbed Pi under the WHO’s variant-naming system). But tracing the source of one potential variant — among the thousands probably circulating globally — might help researchers to understand the biological factors that caused variants such as Omicron to emerge. Such infections could also act as a crystal ball into the virus’s future.

“This is where Pi is going to come from. I don’t think people realize how much it’s already here. A lot of the lineages we are finding make Omicron look pedestrian,” says Marc Johnson, a virologist at the University of Missouri in Columbia who, with O’Connor, is co-leading efforts to trace wastewater lineages in Wisconsin, and spearheading searches for similar variants in two dozen other places…

======

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Sept. 26-27 2
(link)

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      145 new cases on 9/23/22.
      119 new cases on 9/24/22.
      123 new cases on 9/25/22.
      69 new cases on 9/26/22.

      Based on the daily numbers over the last 2+ years I must be the only person in the county who hasn’t had COVID yet, and I’m not sure about me because I went out for brunch on Sunday.

      Total deaths now at 2011, up 3 from last week.

    2. 2.

      satby

      Got the Moderna bivalent booster on Sunday. Slightly sore arm only noticeable side effect. I did not do the flu vax yet, I’m waiting on that until mid-late October.

