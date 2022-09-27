Norfolk, VA

Earlier I mentioned how the Iowa class battleships armor was almost over-engineered. The navigation silo is a good example. Our guide explained that the ships were built with different levels of armor for all areas. The most sensitive areas in the middle of the ship were enclosed by armor called “the citadel”. This included the magazines, the control and navigation and engineering centers. This was armored to the point where it could withstand a hit from its own largest guns. There were other armor systems too: multiple hulls to guard against torpedos and silos like the navigation silo pictured here. The silo was enclosed by 17 inches of special armor steel (which was also used in varying thicknesses in the citadel and gun turrets). As instructed I rapped my knuckles against it and it was like hitting rock, no vibration or ringing. There was also a lining of other thinner armor in all these areas as they discovered that even though the main armor might withstand a direct hit, the immense forces generated turned the inside layer to molten steel which resulted in lava-like blobs of steel bouncing around inside which was not good for the health of anyone in there. This inner layer was designed to contain the molten metal.

The navigation silo and door were amazing to see with its crazy-thick door and little slit viewports – but the guide pointed out they realized after the fact that such thick armor wasn’t really needed and was just wasted weight high up on the ship because if it were hit with a 16 inch shell the pressure wave that resulted meant that no-one would survive inside anyway. He was a little more graphic about it but I won’t go into that detail here.

This is one reason these battleships are all museum ships today: they would be prohibitively expensive to try and break down and salvage. In reality at some point these will likely end up at the bottom of the ocean.