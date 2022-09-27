Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: How Are They So Bad At This?

by | 34 Comments

This post is in: 

First up, Kemp making Stacey Abrams look cool as hell:

Next, Oz continues his bad campaign decisions tour:

I want this on a t-shirt.

And bonus Stacey Abrams meeting with someone awesome:

So tomorrow is another J6 committee hearing, I’ll probably put the kindness post off a day. Also, I’m trying to put together a Jasper update, he’s doing so good and such a funny guy, smart, too. We’re glad he’s here.

These unforced errors are funny, but let’s not get cocky – still need to fight like hell for a  blue wave  🌊

This is an open thread

    2. 2.

      Ken

      In my screenplay treatment, Dr. Oz is secretly a serial killer and boasting of his victims in the campaign ads. This explains the use of

      RUTH
      LESS

      Police will be searching for a missing woman named Ruth.

    3. 3.

      lollipopguild

      These are people who create their own alternate reality/universe where they are always right and everyone else is always wrong.

    9. 9.

      StringOnAStick

      Oz must have seen some focus group results that told him people like the spicy language aspect to Fetterman and see it as “authenticity” , so he trotted out a video sawing “balls”.  “See?  I’m spicy too,  elect ME you smelly proles!”.  That should work, right?  Idiot.

    16. 16.

      Chris Johnson

      Indeed don’t get cocky, or at least have perspective: we can have a blue wave all we want but ALSO have to fight the Republicans, in their existential crisis, cheating and insurrecting and doing any damned thing they can to seize power anywhere they can.

      And we don’t get to only have the blue wave and moral authority. We have to take power away from them like one takes the keys away from a recalcitrant drunk. Politely for as far as that gets us, and then aggressively because lives are at stake, and beyond that? Whatever’s necessary, or have the deaths on our conscience (and this drunk driver is wrecking into our whole country, and the planet Earth while they’re at it).

      We take the keys away, and if we’re feeling charitable we hope they sober up. But we take the keys away. You don’t get cocky just because ‘ha ha, I’m sober and reasonable and you are sloppy drunk and still think you can drive’. You don’t go ‘look how better I am than you’. You fix the problem, which is acute and immediate.

    17. 17.

      Major Major Major Major

      The Fetterman situation is so fucking upsetting to me. Don’t get me wrong, I’d rather have a Democrat with brain damage than Dr. Oz, but just… ugh. The only real structural fix for something like this is to mandate very short elections like they do in grown-up countries.

      May he have a speedy recovery.

    18. 18.

      Kineslaw

      There should be a fine or some sort of punishment every time an ad/publication/network darkens a black person’s skin, therefore trying to make them appear more threatening.  Kemp does it in that ad, and I’d bet good money it’s not the only time this campaign.  It’s disgusting and needs to stop.

    20. 20.

      Professor Bigfoot

      Open thread, so I’m asking you guys to send us luck:

      Our two-doors down neighbor had an Italian Mastiff; Mrs. B and I have watched them leave her stuck outside in the cold, on a lead in the back yard while they set off WWIII fireworks in the front yard… and always thought she deserved a better life than she had.

      So we look up and there’s a moving truck in front of their house.  When asked, they were moving, but couldn’t take the dog with them and so if they had to, they’d have her put down.

      We already had four cats and two Yorkies, but we’ve taken this on.

      She’s a good, sweet girl— but she’s also a very large and powerful animal.  She’s taken Mrs. B down once and come close to getting me out of sheer excitement.

      Today is the first day of our third week of trying to integrate her into our menagerie and it’s s l o w…

      We want to keep her, but the Yorkies and the kittens come first.

      Send us all the luck you can spare!

    21. 21.

      geg6

      @StringOnAStick: ​
       
      I live in a pretty Trumpy county and a township that is also sorta Trumpy (at least, there are houses that didn’t take down the Trump 2020 signs until this summer). And yes, I know lawn signs are not really a good measure of anything. But there are Fetterman and Shapiro and Deluzio signs all over the place. I’ve seen exactly one Oz sign and zero for Mastriano. I sure hope this is a good sign for November.

    24. 24.

      Starfish

      Let me get this straight, Stacy Abrams was President of Earth on an episode of Star Trek Discovery, at a time when science fiction, comic books, and other nerd things are deeply popular. And Kemp thinks this takes away from her likability?

    26. 26.

      geg6

      @Major Major Major Major: ​
       
      He’s fine. There is nothing to worry about. Reports are that, after a few weeks now out on the trail, he’s having no problems with talking or anything. He’s lost a ton of weight and his doctors have taken all restrictions off. He’s good to go and in good fighting form.

    28. 28.

      PaulWartenberg

      OF COURSE the House Committee on J6 is gonna be on the same day Hurricane Ian slams right into where I live.

      People, if I live through it, save me the best clips so I can watch later when the power comes back on.

    31. 31.

      pacem appellant

      Since 2008, polls have been pretty useless in general. The last ones I read from GA do not show Abrams doing great. While I can’t understand that, I also know that I live on the Left Coast and am not insane. I hope Google relocated enough squishy Dems to Atlanta to push Abrams over the top, and that they don’t answer their phones for telemarketers which is why polling looks bad.

    32. 32.

      geg6

      @Professor Bigfoot: ​
       
      Keep up the patience! Things will work out, I’m sure. You and your wife are doing the best of all possible things, IMHO. Saving an animal, if possible, is the most noble of all things.

