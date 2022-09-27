First up, Kemp making Stacey Abrams look cool as hell:

Celebrity Stacey Abrams is running her campaign to cater to liberal elites, but her radical agenda for more mandates, higher taxes, and slashed police funding is wrong for hardworking Georgians. pic.twitter.com/jfg1gAUuhC — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) September 26, 2022

Next, Oz continues his bad campaign decisions tour:

Dr. Oz took aim at John Fetterman’s clothing and said he was “stunned by” the “costume” and believes it contains a “deeper message.” Oz: “When he dresses like that, he’s kicking authority in the balls.” pic.twitter.com/Mrne6ZEOGJ — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 26, 2022

I want this on a t-shirt.

And bonus Stacey Abrams meeting with someone awesome:

Avi, it's so nice to meet you. I hope the next time we meet, I'll be working as your governor. pic.twitter.com/xNmBWE8lsI — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) September 26, 2022

So tomorrow is another J6 committee hearing, I’ll probably put the kindness post off a day. Also, I’m trying to put together a Jasper update, he’s doing so good and such a funny guy, smart, too. We’re glad he’s here.

These unforced errors are funny, but let’s not get cocky – still need to fight like hell for a blue wave

This is an open thread