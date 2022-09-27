Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Reminder: Jan 6 Hearing Tomorrow (Wed) at 1 pm & Overview & Links to Previous 8 Hearings

House Select Jan 6 Committee Public Hearing #9 is currently scheduled for Wednesday, 9/28 at 1 pm.

Link to Videos of all 8 Previous Jan 6 Public Hearings

What The Committee Says You Need To Know

– The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on Capitol Hill will hold its next hearing Wednesday at 1p.m. Eastern, the first public hearing since late July.

– Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told CNN that “unless something else develops,” Wednesday’s hearing will be the committee’s last before it issues a complete report on its investigation.

– While lawmakers have not revealed any specifics ahead of Wednesday’s hearing, committee member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., told CNN it will “be potentially more sweeping than some of the other hearings.”

– The committee must shut down within a month after issuing a final report, per its rules – but lawmakers could issue some smaller reports before then, perhaps even before the November elections.

What Happened in Previous Hearings

The committee held its first public hearing June 9, and the prime-time broadcast gave the panel of seven Democrats and two Republicans its first opportunity to present evidence of its wide-ranging probe into the insurrection – the worst attack on the Capitol since the Civil War – directly to the American people.

The first hearing featured both video and in-person testimony from U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards and Nick Quested, a British documentary filmmaker who was embedded with the far-right group the Proud Boys on Jan. 6 and the night before.

Edwards, who was one of the first law enforcement officers injured that day, described falling behind a line of Metropolitan Police Department officers, when she first saw the scale of the chaos unfolding around her.

“I can just remember my breath catching in my throat because what I saw was just a war scene. It was something like I’d seen out of the movies. I couldn’t believe my eyes,” she said. “There were officers on the ground. You know, they were bleeding. They were throwing up. … I saw friends with blood all over their faces. I was slipping in people’s blood.”

Subsequent hearings, while perhaps not offering the same gut-wrenching detail as the testimony provided by Edwards, have sought to better tie Trump’s actions – and failure to act – to the violence seen at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The second hearing, held June 13, focused on Trump’s claims of voter fraud following the 2020 presidential election.

Despite his inner circle testifying that they pushed back against his false claims of a stolen election, Trump continued to promote the so-called “big lie,” which the panel has sought to connect to the mob of his supporters that stormed the U.S. Capitol in order to overturn the results of the election.

“President Trump rejected the advice of his campaign experts on election night, and instead followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani to just claim he won and insist the vote-counting stop, to falsely claim everything was fraudulent,” Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the panel’s vice chair, said at the hearing.

In its third public hearing, the House Select Committee focused on efforts to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election.

The panel made its case that then-President Donald Trump knew that the effort to get Pence to reject the results of the election was unlawful, but he went through with it anyway – and when Pence refused, the president whipped up his supporters into a frenzy, putting the vice president in danger.

“Mike Pence said no,” Thompson said. “He resisted the pressure. He knew it was illegal. He knew it was wrong. We were fortunate for Mr. Pence’s courage. On Jan. 6, our democracy came dangerously close to catastrophe.”

Its fourth public hearing centered on Trump’s efforts to pressure state officials to overturn the 2020 election, either by pressuring election officials in battleground states to reject ballots or submit slates of fake electors to Congress.

Rusty Bowers, speaker of the Arizona state House of Representatives, said he was asked multiple times by Trump and his allies to engage in efforts to overturn the election results in his state but resisted.

Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss, a former Georgia elections worker targeted by Trump and his allies in the wake of the election, recalled the ways in which Trump’s lies still impact her day-to-day life.

Moss had worked elections in Georgia for over a decade alongside her mother, Ruby Freeman, and told the committee she was taught by her grandmother “how important it is to vote and how people before me – a lot of people, older people, my family did not have that.”

In the weeks after the election, Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, shared a video of Moss and Freeman counting ballots on One America News Network, falsely alleging they tampered with the ballots. Giuliani and other allies mentioned both Moss and Freeman by name.

The fifth hearing focused on former Justice Department officials who faced down a relentless pressure campaign from Trump over the election results while suppressing a bizarre challenge from within their own ranks.

Witnesses included Jeffrey Rosen, who was acting attorney general on Jan. 6, 2021. Three days earlier, Rosen was part of a tense Oval Office showdown in which Trump contemplated replacing him with a lower-level official, Jeffrey Clark, who wanted to champion Trump’s bogus election fraud claims.

The sixth hearing heard explosive testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, who worked as a special assistant and aide to Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

Hutchinson testified that both Trump and Meadows were warned on the morning of Jan. 6 that supporters gathered on the National Mall brought weapons with them, yet they failed to take action to stop the ensuing violence. She also revealed that Meadows and Giuliani sought pardons from the former president before he left office.

The seventh hearing highlighted the way violent far-right extremists answered Trump’s “siren call” to come to Washington for a big rally on Jan. 6, particularly in how the former president utilized social media to address his supporters.

A former Twitter employee – whose identity was kept anonymous by the House committee – testified feeling growing dread that Trump was using the social media platform to galvanize dangerous extremists.

“​​My concern was that the former president, for seemingly the first time, was speaking directly to extremist organizations in giving them directives,” the employee said, referring specifically to Trump’s comments at a September 2020 presidential debate where he told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

The eighth and most recent hearing focused on the president’s time inside the White House as the mob raided the U.S. Capitol — where he was, what he was doing and his decision not to stop the violent mob and answer pleas from members of Congress.

Open thread.

    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      The committee must shut down within a month after issuing a final report, per its rules – but lawmakers could issue some smaller reports before then, perhaps even before the November elections.

      I would LOVE a series of smaller reports, perhaps one for each of the 8 focus areas outlined above.  Maybe a 9th for what is covered today, unless “more sweeping” means that it’s less focused and more of a summary.

      Or more sweeping could mean that we get to hear about the traitors who hold elected offices and we involved in the attempt to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power.

    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @Ida Slapter: Interesting!  I did write “currently scheduled”.

      Irresponsible speculation: I wonder if someone/s new came forward after the announcement that this would be the last hearing.

      Also irresponsible speculation: maybe the DOJ put a but in someone’s ear that maybe they should wait a couple of days/weeks.

    11. 11.

      Betty Cracker

      As for the hurricane, if the most recent track holds, it looks like my area (and Adam’s south of me) will be spared the worst of the wind and storm surge, which will hit further south (where valued commenter J lives).

      Some county guys came out earlier on an airboat and put a sign up on a mile marker in the river that says the river is closed to boat traffic. I’ve never seen that before, but a neighbor down the road says she saw it in 2004 when we had four hurricanes and there was catastrophic flooding in this area. I hope it’s just an abundance of caution rather than a portent of doom!

      It’s already raining here, and the mister is tying our canoes to the dock, which I’m not sure is a great idea. (But I’m not going to say anything.) He tied the stern of our little jon boat to a cypress tree that’s about 15 feet from shore and the bow to a sturdy winch on shore. There’s slack to accommodate a rising river but not enough that it will bash into anything. Hopefully.

    12. 12.

      JPL

      @Betty Cracker:  I do hope that you and J and all in harm’s way are safe.

      Hurricane warnings are already put up on the GA coast so they expect the hurricane to move over FL.

      That’s good for me that’s about it.

    15. 15.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Betty Cracker:

      “Some county guys came out earlier on an airboat and put a sign up on a mile marker in the river that says the river is closed to boat traffic.”

      In other words, expect footage of another MAGA boat parade defying Big Government!!1!, sometime in the next couple days…”Yer not the boss of (gurgle, gurgle…)”

    19. 19.

      Betty Cracker

      @Old School: The canoes have water in them already, and the mister believes they will continue to fill up with water from the rain and stay near the dock, which could totally work. They were on land, but we were worried they’d become missiles and either hit our screened porch downstairs or fly out into the river and float away.

      My dad had a dive shop and marina from when I was a kid until he finally retired in 2020. One time in the 1990s we had a big storm, and after it passed, I was dispatched to collect some loose jon boats. I found one seven miles away! They’re sturdy little boats though — just bail them and they’re good to go. Ours is one from the old shop.

    20. 20.

      Ruckus

      @Betty Cracker:

      Best of luck, least of weather.

      We have what 900 or so people charged in the riot. We have a pretty clear view of the major players out of the WH. For all the historical meaning of this, from a prosecutors point of view is there actually a reason for more hearings? We aren’t getting any real important news from the major providers because they do not want to risk the midterms from going their way. And this is so long ago, is it really that important? In case you don’t get it, that last sentence is SNARK, in a national US news sort of way.

      IMO I think we’ve done about as much as is realistic, it’s up to the judicial branch and the citizens who actually give a damn about the lawlessness of a large segment of our population. And I think we have to think about the last 2 or more years, what has happened to not just us but the entire world and how that effects everything.

    21. 21.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Breaking WaPo: Mitch McConnell has endorsed the bipartisan electoral count reform bill in the Senate. The legislation seeks to prevent future presidents from trying to overturn election results through Congress.

    25. 25.

      Ken

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: “Our plan is to use the courts and state legislatures to rig elections for the Republicans. Congress would only get in the way, and should just rubber-stamp the results.” — McConnell, if someone slipped him some Veritaserum.

    26. 26.

      WaterGirl

      @zhena gogolia: Fanone testified in a hearing on Capital Hill, but that was July 2021, and I don’t know that we even had the Select Committee in place at that point.

      So you’re not crazy, you watched the testimony, it just wasn’t part of the Select Committee hearings.

    27. 27.

      Scout211

      @zhena gogolia:  Liz Cheney definitely said “9 hearings” at the beginning of the last public hearing.  But I am thinking (now) that she may have been talking about the total number of hearings, not the number of hearings so far.  She may have been including the final hearing that hasn’t happened yet in her count.  9 hearings in total.

    29. 29.

      Brit in Chicago

      Daily Kos say that the hearing scheduled for tomorrow is postponed, on account of the huricane. They cite CNN, so I’m inclined to believe it.

    30. 30.

      zhena gogolia

      @WaterGirl: I could swear it was before the committee.
      Quick visit to Youtube:

      46,738 views Jul 27, 2021 Michael Fanone testified July 27 before the House select committee appointed to investigate the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

    31. 31.

      zhena gogolia

      @Scout211: I believe that when she said “9” she was including the July 2021 hearing.

      Did anyone else see that she said this next one was not by any means the last?

    32. 32.

      WaterGirl

      @zhena gogolia: For whatever reason the Select Committee does not include it as part of their public hearings.

      I think he testified as part of congressional hearings, but not the public hearings.  The committee was created on July 1, 2021, so the Select Committee did exist then.

    36. 36.

      Scout211

      So this is a curious development.  Link

      CNN did not speculate, but it would be irresponsible for me not to do so.  We will have to see who is lead on his defense team in the future, but I wonder if his team is looking for a federal criminal defense attorney right now, not a white-collar attorney, like Kise.

      The newest addition to former President Donald Trump’s legal team, Chris Kise, has been sidelined from the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation less than a month after he was brought on to represent Trump in the matter, two sources familiar with the move tell CNN.

      Kise is expected to remain on Trump’s legal team but is not leading the work related to the federal government’s investigation into how the former President handled 11,000 documents seized from his Florida home in August following a lengthy effort by the government to retrieve them. The reason for the shift in Kise’s role remains unclear and he may instead focus his efforts on the other investigations Trump is facing, which range from his business practices to the January 6 insurrection.

      . . .

      Kise had been viewed among Trump contacts as a serious white-collar attorney and trial lawyer, with Florida court chops.

    37. 37.

      cain

      Best of luck to all the Florida folks – be safe, be sane, and hopefully you have water, fuel, and plenty of food to last. Don’t forget toilet paper!

