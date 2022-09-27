Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Not all heroes wear capes.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

People are complicated. Love is not.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

I really should read my own blog.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Consistently wrong since 2002

This fight is for everything.

“But what about the lurkers?”

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

The revolution will be supervised.

You are here: Home / Nature & Respite / Something Good Open Thread / Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Gaming the Systems

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Gaming the Systems

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: ,

I had the remnants of a formerly capped tooth extracted yesterday (per the oral surgeon, my teeth are fragile but my jawbone is ‘surprisingly dense’), so today I’m taking it easy…


Criticism from an expert:

Too good to be true?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Capri
  • Geminid
  • Ken
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    2. 2.

      Capri

      Using people PPE on a dog is cute but doesn’t make much sense. They don’t touch noxious things with their paws, they put them in their mouths. Still, it’s nice to see that the dog was allowed in.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Yutsano

      Don’t mind me. I’m just getting trained on things I will never do because most of the people in the virtual class I am in will be. No big.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Geminid

      My Atlanta friend predicts that dolphins will take over the world some day. The process will start when chess players teach dolphins how to play and furnish them submersible, dolphin friendly computer terminals. The first sign of the takeover will be ransomware attacks where companies will be required to drop off trawler loads of fish to get their systems unlocked.

      My Atlanta friend plays chess, and he sometimes smokes a lot of weed.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ken

      @Geminid: I thought we agreed a few months ago it would be goldfish, not dolphins. This was based on a report that scientists had trained goldfish to direct a robotic crawler — or maybe they had trained the robotic AI to respond to the goldfish, I don’t recall.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.