nerds awkwardly high fiving after doing a cool thing remains humanity’s few objectively great signals of progress https://t.co/Lpx80ljgi9 — smirk gibson (@CalmSporting) September 27, 2022

THIS ONE IS FOR THE DINOSAURS — DART the Asteroid Slayer (@DARTprobe) September 26, 2022

Lol Musk is upset because NASA just pulled off hitting an asteroid, while all his products ever hit are pedestrians. https://t.co/fLsmt0s9te — Read Class Struggle Unionism by Joe Burns (@JoshuaPotash) September 26, 2022

Stay safe, Floridians…

It’s been over a century since a major storm like Hurricane Ian has struck the Tampa Bay area. It's now home to 3 million people with many in low-lying neighborhoods that are highly susceptible to storm surge and flooding. https://t.co/sgOeqwveT5 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 26, 2022

Negotiators have agreed to include more than $12 billion in additional U.S. aid to Ukraine in a bill Congress is set to consider this week. https://t.co/QUy7ZylQcd — The Associated Press (@AP) September 27, 2022

In an effort to prevent another Jan. 6, bills moving through the House and the Senate would make it harder for lawmakers to object when Congress counts the electoral votes in a joint session after a presidential election. https://t.co/pma44tm2n9 — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) September 26, 2022

71% of Americans approve of labor unions — the highest reading since 1965, according to Gallup. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 24, 2022

Is it? Tubman volunteered as a field agent for the U.S. government in a war waged against a treasonous clique of racist oligarchs. Cynicism need not abide to honor that legacy. Nor did Tubman ever stop fighting for the veteran’s pension she was owed: https://t.co/0izaMxgDuC https://t.co/LSz9yAfw4I — Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) September 26, 2022