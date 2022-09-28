Republicans are viewing this seat as their best chance in 14 years to take the Nevada senate seat.
Harry Reid’s seat.
Can Balloon Juice raise $5,000 in 2.5 days? In honor of Harry Reid?
.
by WaterGirl| 20 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
Republicans are viewing this seat as their best chance in 14 years to take the Nevada senate seat.
Harry Reid’s seat.
Can Balloon Juice raise $5,000 in 2.5 days? In honor of Harry Reid?
.
thruppence
Heck yeah – in for $50
Frist? Rly?
Just checked – tight race!
Joy in FL
I think I made the first donation!
Joy in FL
@thruppence: One of us is frist : )
@Joy in FL: You guys can fight over first and second. :-)
Joy in FL
@WaterGirl: No fighting. I think it’s great we both got right on that donating thing : )
cain
🎜 Flash! Ahhhhhhh… savior of the political universe! 🎜🎜
WV Blondie
I just got paid – a month late – for a job, so I kicked in $25
But I notice the thermometer’s not moving. How often do they update?
SiubhanDuinne
$25 from me
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
I’m in for $25
pat
Feeling quite generous, for some reason, I kicked in $250.
phdesmond
in for $50 — my first Nevada wager.
“I’d like to place a bet of $50 on Democracy, please.”
Origuy
In for $25
Rose Weiss
50 bucks from me. I just received a small windfall so I’ve been looking around for deserving recipients!
Ninedragonspot
In for LXXV
@Ninedragonspot: You made me google!
evap
I’m in for $50, but is this really a close race? Experts?
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings