How a real President does it:

Despite being trolled constantly by its Governor, President Biden made sure to approve DeSantis' request for emergency response assistance AND surge federal assistance to Florida well before the storm even hits.

Trump has called on GOP senators to sink bill, but top Rs believe there will be enough support to pass the bill in the lame-duck. Ted Cruz just now: “This bill is a bad bill.” Says it’s “not good for democracy…This bill is all about Donald J. Trump.” https://t.co/3tf6r30zWe

I’m inherently suspicious of anything McConnell ‘approves’, but it seems like Chuck Schumer has also given it his imprimatur:

… The Senate and House bills differ chiefly in how much they would change the threshold necessary for members of both chambers to object to a state’s results. Currently, only one member each from the House and Senate are required to object to a state’s electors. The House electoral reform bill would raise that threshold to at least one-third of the members of both the House and Senate, while the Senate version would raise that threshold to at least one-fifth of the members of both the House and Senate.

Schumer had withheld his support because he preferred Democrats’ sweeping voting bill that also addressed access to the polls. But after that bill failed in the Senate because of a lack of Republican support this year, the bipartisan working group forged ahead on a narrower bill that would implement guardrails and clarifications regarding how presidential electors are appointed, submitted and approved.

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), a member of the Rules panel who had worked on his own electoral bill, said Monday that it was “critical” they pass legislation as soon as possible.

“This isn’t comprehensive voting rights reforms, but it is important because of the danger that we experienced on January 6th,” King told The Washington Post. “It’s critical we do this before next year when we are in the throes of the presidential election.”…