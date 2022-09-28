Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Stay Safe, Floridians!

by | 8 Comments

Wednesday Morning Open Thread 1

(John Deering via GoComics.com)

How a real President does it:

I’m inherently suspicious of anything McConnell ‘approves’, but it seems like Chuck Schumer has also given it his imprimatur:

The Senate and House bills differ chiefly in how much they would change the threshold necessary for members of both chambers to object to a state’s results. Currently, only one member each from the House and Senate are required to object to a state’s electors. The House electoral reform bill would raise that threshold to at least one-third of the members of both the House and Senate, while the Senate version would raise that threshold to at least one-fifth of the members of both the House and Senate.

Schumer had withheld his support because he preferred Democrats’ sweeping voting bill that also addressed access to the polls. But after that bill failed in the Senate because of a lack of Republican support this year, the bipartisan working group forged ahead on a narrower bill that would implement guardrails and clarifications regarding how presidential electors are appointed, submitted and approved.

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), a member of the Rules panel who had worked on his own electoral bill, said Monday that it was “critical” they pass legislation as soon as possible.

“This isn’t comprehensive voting rights reforms, but it is important because of the danger that we experienced on January 6th,” King told The Washington Post. “It’s critical we do this before next year when we are in the throes of the presidential election.”…

 
Wednesday Morning Open Thread 2

(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)

    8Comments

    5. 5.

      New Deal democrat

      I have a cousin whose house on the Myakka River is only about 1 mile from dead center of the hurricane’s projected path as of the latest projection.

      Hopefully they evacuated and took all of their heirloom personal effects with them.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Aussie Sheila

      @Baud:

      If, fsm willing, the Dems manage to achieve an extra two Senators in November, and they don’t break the filibuster to ensure voting and fair election rights for all, they should be damned to hell.

      On this issue, there can be no ifs and buts. Forget whether you hate or support union rights at work. Forget where you stand on Medicare for all. Unless and until the US can guarantee that every citizen can vote easily and without hindrance, that every vote is counted honestly, and that gerrymandering is outlawed,  US claims about its commitment to democracy rings hollow.

      Honestly, I get differences in policy preferences between the left and centre left in different countries-peoples histories and needs differ after all, but I just cannot with the US electoral system. It is borderline criminal what is allowed and worse, tolerated, by the only vaguely centre left party in the US. It is shocking.

      Your base has to be corralled enough to vote between presidential elections-at least ensure that they can easily vote once you get them  to the polls.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ken

      The House electoral reform bill would raise that threshold to at least one-third of the members of both the House and Senate, while the Senate version would raise that threshold to at least one-fifth of the members of both the House and Senate.

      There’s a “three-fifths compromise” joke there somewhere, but it’s too early to find the setup.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      @New Deal democrat: I sure hope your relatives skedaddled too and are somewhere safe. I just heard the storm is on the cusp of being a Cat 5 — just two MPH short. Looks like it’s going to be catastrophic when it hits.

      Reply

