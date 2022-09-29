Lizzo twerks in the Library of Congress while playing James Madison's crystal flute: "Sorry, James Madison and his wife, Mrs. Madison." pic.twitter.com/WUQCHMAGxc — The Recount (@therecount) September 28, 2022

I popped up a quick post about Lizzo’s performance yesterday because I was genuinely charmed by the idea — here’s a classically-trained flutist (who happens to be a major pop star) helping the Library of Congress publicize its many-faceted holdings. There are people (not just at that concert) who didn’t know the Library of Congress existed, outside of a Nicholas Cage movie maybe. Heck, *I* didn’t know about the LoC’s instrumental holdings, and I love libraries!

And, yes, I assumed there’d be some sniping from the usual suspects… but not that it would be the Topic of the Day on political twitter. These dudes (just about entirely dudes) are definitely exercising their outrage glands in preparation for the upcoming election, and it’s good our side is also on alert…



people complain lizzo doesn’t wear enough clothing yet they’re the ones showing their asses over her — Jort-Michel Connard ?? (@torriangray) September 29, 2022

Again, this is the best fucking promotion the Library of Congress has ever done https://t.co/MVS0vmlBOR — Lord Businessman (@BusinessmanLego) September 29, 2022

For those concerned about the flute: Music Division curators made sure it could be played without damage. This sort of thing is not all that unusual, in fact. Some of the Library's priceless instruments were donated with the stipulation that they remain functional & be played. pic.twitter.com/9F7SASQcvP — Library of Congress (@librarycongress) September 28, 2022

What’s so sad about this reaction is here’s a famous person whose positive appraisal of history has the power to unlock its value for so many. Conservatives, usually fanatically interested in people getting into the era of the Founders … are now mad at this? pic.twitter.com/PmpRc98TXs — Berny Belvedere (@bernybelvedere) September 28, 2022

Lizzo is a university-trained classical flautist, but she's Black and she's a rapper so obviously for her to briefly blow through an old flute under the supervision of its conservators is the death of western civilization. Also, this.https://t.co/iEoaq3UNg1 — Warren Terra (@warren__terra) September 29, 2022

my reputation as a manly man now hinges on the sacred flute I just heard about https://t.co/tIc23OO5DK — kilgore trout, death to putiner (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 29, 2022

The funny thing is, the "legend" behind this flute is that James Madison's violent alcoholic step-son whose gambling and crimes put his mother in poverty left it to a doctor to pay off his medical debt. Such a pristine history, how dare Lizzo play it. — David Weiner (@daweiner) September 28, 2022

Whether it’s Lizzo borrowing James Madison’s flute from the Library of Congress or Trump stealing classified documents, both sides have issues handling government property. — JP Dalton (@JPDaltonAZ) September 29, 2022

If a guy seated next to you on the bus said “Lizzo playing our hobbit-sized president’s secret crystal flute is a defilement of our ancestors and a humiliation ritual enacted by The Regime” you’d move several seats away. — James K. Polk’s Kazoo (@Adamant_Actual) September 29, 2022