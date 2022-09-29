Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

I really should read my own blog.

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

This blog will pay for itself.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Consistently wrong since 2002

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Infrastructure week. at last.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

You cannot shame the shameless.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

You are here: Home / Music / Late Night Open Thread: Lizzo & the Crystal Flute

Late Night Open Thread: Lizzo & the Crystal Flute

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

I popped up a quick post about Lizzo’s performance yesterday because I was genuinely charmed by the idea — here’s a classically-trained flutist (who happens to be a major pop star) helping the Library of Congress publicize its many-faceted holdings. There are people (not just at that concert) who didn’t know the Library of Congress existed, outside of a Nicholas Cage movie maybe. Heck, *I* didn’t know about the LoC’s instrumental holdings, and I love libraries!

And, yes, I assumed there’d be some sniping from the usual suspects… but not that it would be the Topic of the Day on political twitter. These dudes (just about entirely dudes) are definitely exercising their outrage glands in preparation for the upcoming election, and it’s good our side is also on alert…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • coin operated
  • Dangerman
  • hilts
  • JWR
  • Keith P.
  • LeftCoastYankee
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Steeplejack
  • Westyny

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    4. 4.

      LeftCoastYankee

      She clearly is having fun and showing respect.

      To all the impotent rage addicts:  check out her nails, they match the crystal.

      Yeah, that still makes day….

      Reply
    7. 7.

      hilts

      Lizzo is a National Treasure period, full stop!

      I look forward to her receiving a Presidential Medal of Freedom and a Congressional Gold Medal.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JWR

      White people, (I resemble that statement), are so f*ckin’ weird. And so damn insecure, also, too

      ETA I thought she was a sorta jazz crossover performer.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.