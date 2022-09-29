Hope everyone is doing as well as can be expected…

Ian has weakened into a tropical storm but is still expected to produce strong winds, heavy rains, and storm surge across portions of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said https://t.co/T4wkSmZKuc — Reuters (@Reuters) September 29, 2022

nightmare fuel (video takes place over roughly 90 minutes) https://t.co/WWmcSS74vQ — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) September 29, 2022





Ian became a tropical storm, threatening catastrophic flooding in Florida, and was expected to emerge over the Atlantic near the Kennedy Space Center. https://t.co/ArS5zDx7Am — The Associated Press (@AP) September 29, 2022

Real shark? Or just another DeSantis crony, trolling for taxpayer funds?

After over half a decade of debunking this hoax every time there was a flood or hurricane, I can't believe I'm looking at an honest-to-god street shark. Good to finally meet you, pal. https://t.co/hwMWX4Peqo — Jane Lytvynenko (@JaneLytv) September 28, 2022

Elsewhere...

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is capping her trip to Asia with a stop at the Demilitarized Zone dividing the Korean Peninsula as she tries to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies. https://t.co/dYuFpRhzia — The Associated Press (@AP) September 29, 2022

The U.S. will provide an additional $1.1 billion in aid to Ukraine, with funding for about 18 more advanced rocket systems and other weapons to counter drones that Russia has been using against Ukrainian troops, according to U.S. officials. https://t.co/XVMlCvbHd5 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 28, 2022

Crystal Ball: 2 gubernatorial rating changes: Michigan and Pennsylvania

Leans D to Likely D Explained at:https://t.co/AFmrGeWFii — Kyle Kondik (@kkondik) September 28, 2022



(Doug Mastriano and Tudor Dixon, both Trump-approved, are proving less-than-stellar candidates.)