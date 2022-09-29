Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Busy, Busy, Busy

by | 28 Comments

Hope everyone is doing as well as can be expected…


Real shark? Or just another DeSantis crony, trolling for taxpayer funds?

Elsewhere...


(Doug Mastriano and Tudor Dixon, both Trump-approved, are proving less-than-stellar candidates.)

    6. 6.

      Betty Cracker

      These flamingos can be safely restored to their habitat today, most likely. Bathroom break’s over!

    12. 12.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Betty Cracker:

      The flamingos are having a hurricane party in the bathroom; eating, drinking, & dancing. 

      Of course dancing.

      Also, if the Sunken Gardens weren’t sunken, maybe they wouldn’t have weather-related issues!

      (I’ll see myself out.)

    21. 21.

      TS

      Nothing like the anti dem media – anyone else notice this – my bold

      U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is capping her trip to Asia with a stop at the Demilitarized Zone dividing the Korean Peninsula as she tries to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies.

      No doubt she is demonstrating the US commitment – where does the “she tries” come from other than a media that will not report/accept anything the Biden administration achieves.

    22. 22.

      lowtechcyclist

      FTFNYT: “Vladimir Putin will sign agreements on Friday to take over four Ukrainian regions, the Kremlin said, after votes widely denounced as a sham.”

      Yeah, “widely denounced.”  The fuckers can’t come out and say it’s a sham.  Just “there are a lot of people who say it’s a sham, but who knows for sure?”  Constantly finding new ways to disgust me, they are.

      ETA: And of course, “sign agreements” – like Edgar Bergen signing an agreement with Charlie McCarthy.  (I guess you have to be of a certain age to get the reference.)

    23. 23.

      Betty Cracker

      @Lapassionara: All good here! It’s still raining and breezy, but we’re fortunate to have missed the worst of it. It’s 64 degrees right now, which is unseasonably cool, but super humid. We’re keeping an eye on the river and hoping it doesn’t flood.

    27. 27.

      MomSense

      @germy shoemangler:

      Hahahaha!

      Talked to my sister this morning and they are not optimistic about their house on Captiva.  Haven’t heard back from my parents yet about their condo in Naples.  They are only a couple blocks from the pier and it looked like the area around their condo was completely flooded. They’re on the third floor so the concern is their roof not flooding.  Ugh.
      Also too I finally got COVID.  So far the worst is the sore throat.  It’s awful.  I have some mild coughing and sneezing and a fever.  I wasn’t able to get the omicron booster.  All the appointments have been booked.

    28. 28.

      rikyrah

      No lie told

       

      🐝💉💉💉💉 Dr. Yadira Caraveo for CO-08 (@Needle_of_Arya) tweeted at 6:11 AM on Thu, Sep 29, 2022:
      white supremacy is so powerful that white people so affected by it will break up their own countries, adopt fascism as a governing philosophy and even die of a preventable disease while trying to keep it

      it’s literally a modern secular religion
      (https://twitter.com/Needle_of_Arya/status/1575443095851704320?t=nNXn5-ZmtUhphXOCYlYQKA&s=03)

