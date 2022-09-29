Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 217: Zchor Babin Yar!

(Babin Yar ravine; Image found here)

As the NAZIs moved on Kyiv in 1941, approximately 100,000 of the city’s 160,000 Jewish citizens were able to flee. On the 26th of September 1941 Sonderkomando 4A commanded by SS-Standartenfuhrer Paul Blobel, were given the implementation order to execute the 60,000 Jews remaining in Kyiv. The precipitating incident was a series of attacks on the Kyivan buildings the NAZIs were using as headquarters. The buildings were actually sabotaged by Soviet NKVD officers who had been left behind in Kyiv to specifically attack the NAZIs and disrupt their operations. Those details were not learned until after WW II ended.

The roundup on the 28th was done as a misdirection; the Jews were told they were going to be relocated to two new developments. This was a lie. On the morning of 29 September, the remaining Jews of Kyiv were marched down the Jewish cemetery in Kyiv and to the Babin Yar ravine. They were ordered to undress, turn over any valuables they had with them, and move the edge of the ravine in groups of ten where the NAZIs executed them using the ravine as a mass grave. Two years later in September 1943 Blobel was ordered back to Kyiv. At the same time orders were given for the disinterment of the mass grave so the Jewish corpses could be cremated. 327 prisoners from the Syretsk concentration camp were brought in as slave labor to destroy the evidence of the NAZI’s crimes against humanity at Babin Yar. 100 of them were Jewish. On the morning of 29 September 1943, two years to the day after the massacre, they learned that the NAZIs planned to execute them as well now that they’d finished the forced labor of covering up the NAZIs crimes. The 327 workers already had an escape plan and they immediately revolted against their captors and put it into effect making a break for the forest. Only fifteen survived. The rest were either shot and killed during the initial break for the tree line or were rounded up and executed by the next morning.

Babin Yar, often with the Russian pronunciation of Babi Yar, became a rallying cry for Jews after World War II and the Holocaust. Zchor Babi Yar, remember Babin Yar, was still being used as the name for a B’nai B’rith Youth Organization (BBYO) chapter when I was a member in the 1980s. In fact I’m pretty sure I have a jersey from that chapter with their name on it in a box of stuff somewhere.

Today, on the anniversary of the NAZIs genocidal acts in Kyiv, as well as the heroic resistance against those actions two years later, we have even more evidence of Russia’s genocidal acts towards Ukrainians:

Zchor Babin Yar! And Slava Ukraini!

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Ukrainians!

We continue our diplomatic activity to ensure that all partners of Ukraine and the countries of the world understand what new steps towards escalation are being taken by the terrorist state these days.

I spoke today with President of Poland Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi. I had a meeting with the President of the National Assembly of France. I am grateful to our partners for clearly condemning the Russian sham referenda, for condemning the attempted annexation of our territory, which the Kremlin is currently preparing.

I am grateful to our Polish brothers for their invaluable defense support and our cooperation for the sake of common security. And today, in a conversation with Andrzej Duda, with Mr. President, we discussed how we can further strengthen our relations.

We also discussed cross-border cooperation. We must do everything so that our nations face no obstacles for economic and any other relations.

I would like to thank Prime Minister Draghi for his principled condemnation of Russia’s steps towards escalation. We exchanged views on further steps in our bilateral relations with Italy and in multilateral relations at the EU level that could give all of us in Europe more protection.

The first ever visit to Ukraine by the President of the National Assembly of France is taking place at a truly historic time. At a time when solidarity between leaders at all levels is critical to the future of a democratic world. I thanked Mrs. President of the National Assembly of France and her fellow parliamentarians for their willingness to continue to help us defend the independence of Ukraine and the freedom of the whole of Europe.

I talked today with the university community and public figures of Switzerland on the basis of the University of Zurich. It is very important that Switzerland and its citizens do not remain neutral, and support our aspiration to live – to live freely and in peace.

Everyone in the world understands well what such an attempted annexation would actually mean. It will not mean what the Kremlin hopes for.

Today I explained this to the peoples of the Caucasus, Siberia, and other indigenous peoples of Russia. And now I repeat for everyone in this country: Russia will not get a new territory of Ukraine. Russia will annex itself to the catastrophe that it has brought to the occupied territory of our country. Russia will equate itself with the so-called “DPR” and “LPR”, and will completely finish off those institutions of normal statehood that still remained in Russia.

The occupier fills the occupied territory of Ukraine with graves, and there are more and more graves on the territory of Russia itself. The occupier sets up torture chambers in the occupied territory – and will fill the entire territory of Russia with torture chambers. This is the only way the Russian police and Russian special services will work now. The law in Russia has been obliterated. And those who brought all these deaths, torture, rape from Russia will take them home.

Everywhere in the seized territory, the occupier destroys any basis for life – economy, social sphere, culture…

Depriving the entire Russian society of a normal economy, a decent life and respect for any human value will be the price for the fact that one person in Russia wants this war to continue.

This can still be stopped. But to stop it, you have to stop that one in Russia who wants war more than life. Your life, citizens of Russia.

Today, the Russian army inflicted another vile attack on civilians in Mykolaiv – a shell exploded near a public transport stop. There are dead, there are wounded… Again shelling of Kharkiv, the Sumy region, fierce shelling in Donbas, in the south of Ukraine.

All this can be stopped in only one way: liberation. And before Russia came, there was normal life everywhere on Ukrainian land. And when Russia leaves, when we oust it, normal life will return. This is the only way. This is the way to our victory.

We cannot know how long it will take to complete this path. But we know that no Russian manipulation and no Russian crime can push us off this path.

Today we managed to release six more of our citizens from Russian captivity. I am thankful to everyone who ensures this work!

Today we have new results on the frontline.

Today we received additional elements of aid from partners.

It will continue to be so.

Tomorrow is another day of our struggle, another day on the path to victory. Will it be special for us? It will be another day that will bring us closer to security and peace, to restoration of our territorial integrity. Because millions of Ukrainians fight and work for this.

A special meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, which I convened, will take place tomorrow. There will be decisions.

We know how to react to any Russian actions.

And finally. This morning I honored the memory of all the victims of the Babyn Yar. Eternal memory to the victims of Nazism! Eternal damnation to those who repeat the crimes of the Nazis!

Glory to Ukraine!

There was a Senior Defense Official/Senior Military Official (SDO/SMO) backgrounder at the Pentagon yesterday. Just as a quick reminder, a Senior Defense Official is either a Senior Executive Service officer or a senior political appointee and a Senior Military Official is a general officer/flag officer or a very senior colonel/captain (O6). Here’s the relevant parts of the transcript:

SENIOR DEFENSE OFFICIAL: Good afternoon. Today I’d like to begin by commenting briefly on recent developments including Russia’s sham referenda in Ukraine and Russia’s ongoing mobilization. Then I’ll turn to today’s security assistance announcements to give you some additional detail on that.

So first, to underscore what President Biden said at the U.N., Russia’s sham referenda and attempt to annex parts of Ukraine is an extremely significant violation of the U.N. charter. The United States will never recognize this territory as anything other than a part of Ukraine.

Russia’s mobilization is yet another sign that Russia is struggling to salvage its illegal and unprovoked occupation of Ukraine. It’s an indication of the profound personnel and manpower problems Russia continues to face.

Russia’s challenges with troop morale, operations and logistics are compounded by Ukraine’s progress in its ongoing counteroffensive. The mobilization indicates that Russia continues to believe that it can win the long game by outlasting the Ukrainians and international support. This is yet another Russian miscalculation.

We are confident that Ukraine will continue to push back on Russian efforts to conquer its territory. The United States along with the international community will continue to support the Ukrainian people in their fight to defend their country. For that end, today the Department of Defense is announcing approximately $1.1 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative or USAI.

This USAI package underscores the U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine over the long term. It represents a multiyear investment in critical capabilities to build the enduring strength of Ukraine’s armed forces as it continues to defend Ukraine’s sovereignty in the face of Russian aggression.

Unlike presidential drawdown authority, which DoD has continued and will continue to leverage to deliver equipment to Ukraine from DoD stocks at a historic pace. USAI is an authority under which the United States procures capabilities from industry. This announcement represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide additional priority capabilities to Ukraine in the mid and long term.

So I want to now turn to each of the capabilities and I’ll give you a brief description of the capabilities in this package.

The first is the HIMARS system. And we are providing 18 of what are known as High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, again or HIMARS, and associated ammunition. HIMARS provide a highly effective precision fires capability. We’ve all seen how Ukraine has leveraged this system to push back against Russia’s war of aggression, disruption ammunition depots, supply lines and logistical hubs far behind the front lines.

This package of HIMARS, these 18 HIMARS and associated ammunition will constitute a core component of Ukraine’s fighting force in the future. One that can deter and defend against all threats. The procurement and deliver of these HIMARS systems and associated ammunition will take a few years. Today’s announcement is only the beginning of a procurement process.

Now for most of the other capabilities in this package we expect delivery timelines to be between six and 24 months. So now I’ll go through those capabilities.

First, we’re providing 150 armored Humvees, that stands for High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles. And you’ve seen us provide these before to the Ukrainians and they’re very effective at maintaining and sustaining them. These Humvees can conduct multiple missions, they can mount weapons and radar, they can transport personnel and support other maneuver functions.

We’re also providing 150 tactical vehicles to tow weapons. So these are vehicles that could be used for towing and resupplying artillery or MLRS systems, for instance.

We’re also providing 40 trucks and 80 trailers to transport heavy equipment. These trucks and trailers will be able to transport equipment up to 60 tons.

In addition, we’re providing two radars for unmanned aerial systems. Now these particular radars will enhance Ukraine’s existing unmanned aerial systems by augmenting their surveillance and employment range.

We’re providing 20 multi-mission radars. These are radars that can track a number of airborne objects and threats, including mortar and artillery fire, as well as UAS systems, Unmanned Aerial Systems.

And then we’re also providing a suite of counter unmanned aerial systems. So this suite of counter UAS capabilities will be able to detect, track, and disrupt unmanned aerial systems.

Finally, a number of items including tactical secure communications systems, surveillance systems, optics, explosive ordnance disposal equipment, as well as body armor and field equipment. And as with every package, we provide funding for training, for maintenance and sustainment of this equipment.

So this — with this package it brings the United States to approximately $16.9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration. And since 2014 the United States has committed approximately $19 billion in security assistance.

And if you’re just counting from February 24th since the invasion, it’s $16.2 billion. Through both USAI and through our presidential drawdown authority we will continue to work with Ukraine to meet both its immediate needs and as with this package some longer term security assistance needs.

We are confident that with our allies and partners our unified efforts will help Ukraine to continue to be successful today at even as we build their strength for the future. Thank you.

SENIOR MILITARY OFFICIAL: Hi, everybody. Good to be back with you on the 217th day of Russians illegal and unprovoked large scale invasion of Ukraine. Right now — and I’ll just give you a quick understanding or a quick view from my perspective on how we’re seeing the battlefield.

So we continue to see the Ukrainians consolidate gains that they’ve attained over the last several week, particularly in Kharkiv where, as you all have reported now for quite some time, the Ukrainians did a pretty amazing number on the Russian forces outside of Kharkiv to the east of Kharkiv.

They — and I’ll talk a bit about the continued gains and net in that portion of the theater. In the past several weeks we’ve seen Russian forces continue to employ precision strikes, hitting critical civilian infrastructure; dams, power generation stations at an increasing rate.

Throughout the conflict we’ve seen a general disregard for civilian infrastructure and the lives with the use of artillery and missile strikes that has not abated. And so as you all have reported, we’ve seen a number of dams, in particular, and power stations here recently.

Around the battlefield then on the ground, in vicinity of Kharkiv, as I mentioned, we’ve seen, again, over the past couple of weeks some really impressive Ukrainian gains and we continue to see them hold the northern border. So along the border with Russia to the north.

And then there have been artillery exchanges in that portion of the battle space to the southeast generally in the vicinity (inaudible). We assess that Russian forces have lost territory and the Ukrainians continue to gain. In fact, are across on the east side of the Oskil River and they continue to press east against the Russians and that portion of the battle space.

A little further south, vicinity Lyman, east of Izyum; we asses that Russian forces are continuing to cede territory there as well to the Ukrainians. And that progress, although not as lightning fast as it was at the beginning of operations in the Kharkiv AOR continue to press forward.

Further south in the Donbas region near Bakhmut we have seen in the last — in fact the last time I talked to you all we were seeing some Russian gains in that portion of the battle space. They were small incremental gains, very similar to how we’ve seen in Severodonetsk a couple of months ago (inaudible) where the Russians were making progress but at heavy expense.

That has not necessarily changed. There are some incremental gains but again, those gains are very small and a pretty expensive price for the Russians. No real adjustment or update for you in Zaporizhzhia.

And then in the vicinity of Kherson, really deliberate and calibrated operations by the Ukrainians as they continue to employ fires and hold the gains that they made about a month ago, about three and a half weeks ago in outside of Kherson and that continues.

In the maritime domain we’re seeing about a half dozen ships that are on the way in the Black Sea, about half of those that are caliber capable. And then in the air we continue to assess that the air space over Ukraine remains contested, which is a big deal.

In training, now up over — upwards of 2,000 Ukrainians that have been trained by us to include about 500 that have been trained on HIMARS.

And just to touch on it because I know folks are going to want to ask, relative to the Nord Stream Pipeline in the Baltic Sea, you know we, as is the case with the rest of the global community continue to monitor the situation and the circumstances. I think we’re as perplexed as anyone else and would — are very interested in knowing how this came about, whether it’s an accident or otherwise.

And I will hold there pending any comments or questions.

STAFF: All right. Let’s go to the phones. Lita Baldor from Associated Press.

QUESTION: Hi, thank you. For (redacted), there’s been — just two things, there’s been a lot of discussions but this was apparent sabotage. Is the — does the U.S. believe that it is — was indeed apparent sabotage and is there any evidence pointing to Russia?

And then a broader question. Have you seen or has the U.S. seen any movement of any of these new Russian conscripts into the battle space? Can you just paint us a picture of Russian force posture changes over the last week or more? Thank you.

SENIOR MILITARY OFFICIAL: Hi, Lita. So let me answer the first one. I think, you know, the jury is still out. I think think many of our partners, I think, have determined or believed it is sabotage. I’m just — I’m not at the point where I can tell you one way or the other. I think we’re very interested in figuring out what has occurred here and we’ll continue to stay connected to our partners as we proceed.

And the conscripts, and there has been open source reporting on the conscripts. I think the first portions of the — of the mobilized members of Russian society have, in fact, made it into Ukraine in small numbers. There was reporting I saw this morning that was talking about the first death of a mobilized soldier.

I think it was — and I want to say it was social media where the mother was going back and forth on social media about the loss of her son. But again that was social media reporting.

I think just to address the mobilization piece. You know this is — I mean it’s certainly something to be concerned with. You know when you about the mobilization of upwards of 300,000 people, it’s much harder to generate that force than I think folks will say.

You know we certainly have seen protest across the country and concern from the Russian population about the mobilization but just the mechanics of outfitting that size of a force is very difficult. Then when you consider the fact that the majority of the people who would train those individuals, those individuals are in Ukraine.

And you know, we know that their ability to train — in fact, the open source I saw on the individual I was talking about before said that they had reported — when they were mobilized they had reported they received one day of training, and then they had been sent to Ukraine. I just think about the level of training that we put in our own armed forces, and know that that’s far — pretty inadequate.

A bunch of other things on mobilization. I’ll just hold there, Lita.

STAFF: Thanks, Lita. Jen Griffin, Fox News.

Q: Thank you, Todd.

I just want to go back to the issue of the Nord Stream 2, and I understand that the jury is out in terms of sabotage. But can you rule out how deep were the explosions? Does it look like there were submarines involved? Can you rule out that there were divers who placed explosives? Does it look like this is a state actor who was behind this? What do you know at this point?

SENIOR MILITARY OFFICIAL: The only thing I think I know there, Jen, is that we think the water is between 80 and 100 meters at that location where the pipeline is. Other than that, I don’t know anything more. Those were all interesting things, I just don’t know anything more than the depth of the water at the location that we think there’s a leak.

Q: Can you rule out that the U.S. was involved?

SENIOR MILITARY OFFICIAL: Yeah. Absolutely not involved.

Q: Thank you.

STAFF: Thanks, Jen. Tom with National Public Radio.

Q: Yes, could you get back to the conscripts you’re seeing heading into Ukraine? Can you say where they’re heading and a ballpark on the numbers? And also for the Senior Defense Official, you know, could we get an overall breakdown, a fact sheet in how much military material has been sent into Ukraine? 105, 155 rounds, you know, MRAPs, drones, et cetera?

SENIOR DEFENSE OFFICIAL: Sure, Tom. So that’s a very lengthy answer because we’ve provided just so much equipment, and everything that we provide by a presidential drawdown authority goes into Ukraine within days or weeks. So we can certainly give you the fact sheets that we have, and I think I’ll provide those offline, because it would be so extensive. There is one fact…

(CROSSTALK)

Q: Oh, sure — no, no, that’s fine…

SENIOR DEFENSE OFFICIAL: …that’s actually posted.

Q: …that’s just — if we could at some point…

SENIOR DEFENSE OFFICIAL: Yes, OK, good.

Q: …get a fact sheet on that. So we just have a sense of how much stuff is arriving.

And again, for the Senior Military Official, conscripts, numbers, where are they going? Do you have a sense?

SENIOR MILITARY OFFICIAL: Yes, so I don’t necessarily have a sense on the numbers that have entered into Ukraine at this point. And in terms of where they’re going, I’m quite honestly, I don’t know that I’ve seen a particular location that they’ve gone as much as they’ve entered Ukraine. My guess is over the course of, you know, the next several weeks we’ll start to have an idea as to where they’re going out.

If you look at where the Russians are having problems, it’s really all over the battle space. So they’ve got a requirement to reinforce — you know, in the north near Bakhmut in the center, as well as down in Kherson. So, a tough problem for the Russians.

Q: And lastly…

(CROSSTALK)

SENIOR DEFENSE OFFICIAL: And Tom…

Q: I’m sorry, go ahead.

SENIOR DEFENSE OFFICIAL: So I just wanted to let you know, my PA colleagues just said that they actually did just update on the website our fact sheet. So that should be available to everyone. But if it doesn’t answer your question, feel free to come right back to us.

Q: And just quickly, as far as the conscripts, do you see any more armor going in, or is it just — they’re just dropping them off wherever?

SENIOR MILITARY OFFICIAL: No, I — you know, we haven’t seen an increase. And that’s part of the problem they’ve got is the Ukrainians have done a pretty good job of destroying Russian equipment over the course of the last seven plus months. And as you would guess, that equipment is in most cases irreplaceable.

I’ve seen — and this is again, open source stuff. I’ve seen them talking about — I’ve seen a report that they’re talking about using T-55 tanks, as an example. You know, the thought that you’d employ a T-55 tank in a fight tells you how bad off you are in terms of your ability to equip people.

STAFF: Thanks, Tom. Lara at Politico.

Q: Hi, thanks so much for doing this. Two questions.

For the Senior Defense Official, I just wanted to ask what is the reason for doing this through USAI? I know we’ve seen you give — transfer HIMARS through PDA previously. So what’s the reason we’re not transferring HIMARS through PDA now? It’s kind of interesting to me that these weapons are going to take two years to get to the battlefield. Does this — do we not have any available in inventory now to give the Ukrainians?

And then secondly, for the Senior Military Official, just on the conscripts. What’s your assessment whether Russia will be able to get to the goal of 300,000 conscripts for this fight?

SENIOR DEFENSE OFFICIAL: OK, hey there. So I’ll talk about the USAI question. So if we don’t invest today to procure HIMARS for the future, they won’t be there when the Ukrainian Armed Forces need them down the road. And this is a really sizable investment, it’s 18 HIMARS.

If you consider we’ve provided them with 16 to-date via presidential drawdown authority and the allies have provided another 10 equivalent MLRS systems — this is a really sizable investment and it’s intended so that down the road Ukraine will have what it needs for the long haul to deter future threats. But in no way rules out us continuing to invest in their current force with capabilities that are available today and that we can drawdown today from U.S. stocks.

SENIOR MILITARY OFFICIAL: And, Lara, on the mobilization piece, you know, so I think the thought is that they — by opening up to mobilization they had the ability to mobilize up to 300,000. I don’t know that they’ll get to 300,000, Russia is a pretty big country.

I think what’s more interesting about it is the fact that they’ve had to do this, quite honestly. I mean, they mobilized twice before this, one was in 1914 and one was in 1941. So if you think about the consequences that they kind of feel that they’re in right now and you compare that to World War I and World War II, that certainly says a lot about what the Ukrainians have been able to do to the Russian Army.

STAFF: Thanks, Lara. Ellee, CBS News.

Q: Thanks. Have you guys seen any indications that the Russians are going to try and mobilize Ukrainians in some of these areas that they’re holding the referendum?

SENIOR MILITARY OFFICIAL: We haven’t. Now, I think a lot of people are speculating that the referendum, that there are some thoughts behind why a referenda right now? But that speculation, I’d kind of turn you to the Russians, and I’m sure we’ll hear soon.

STAFF: Thanks, Ellee. Felicia, Financial Times.

Q: Thanks so much.

For (SMO), can you speak a bit more about what’s happening in Kherson right now, and maybe just kind of take a step back and say strategically why the south is important heading into winter? And I guess, if also you could just say anything about how winter will affect the fighting?

SENIOR MILITARY OFFICIAL: Sure, Felicia.

I guess, let me start with winter. So we know just because of the way that the terrain and the way that the typically the climate that in the November timeframe things gets tough in terms of mobility just based on pre-freeze. So the – it’s pretty muddy. So I think we’ll see the terrain certainly change and become very difficult for fighting on both sides. Now it doesn’t last, it freezes back up later. So anyways that on the terrain.

Why is the south important? I would tell you to the Ukrainians all of it’s important. I think that’s probably their perspective. Kherson is very important it’s kind of the gateway to Odessa. If you can control Kherson you can certainly prevent folks from getting to Odesa which I think we all believe that the Russians really wanted Odesa. That makes a lot of sense given the strategic aspect associated with the port.

And then the river certainly and the ability to where in the country and how that’s divided. So in terms of the fight, initially and I think we talked about this maybe a month ago. Some really quick gains by the Ukrainians. The Ukrainians have been setting conditions since then from our perspective.

Now the weather’s been pretty lousy for the past couple of weeks. So I think that’s impacted a bunch of folks. We know that Russian morale is very bad in Kherson. The Ukrainians did a pretty good job of isolating the Russians on the western side or the northern side, the right bank, as they call it. And as a result the Ukrainians were able to kind of inflict some damage using their artillery against the Russians.

The morale was bad already and the numbers in terms of percentages were pretty low when they started this. We do believe that the Russians have been able to reinforce across the bridge in some numbers but not to the level that would we think inflict any kind of damage on the Ukrainians.

But I’ll hold there. I probably – I don’t know if I gave you enough there, Felicia, or if I didn’t answer anything.

STAFF: Felicia, thank you.

Q: No, that was helpful.

STAFF: I appreciate it. Thanks, Felicia. Tony with Bloomberg.

Q: Hi there. For the Senior Military Official one quick question. Can you talk a little bit about Ukraine’s tank operations? Their size and scope? Are they using T-80s and T-84s indigenous to their country or have they received NATO types of tanks yet?  Just a little bit on that.

And to the Senior Defense Official, can you – have we committed and actually delivered all 16 HIMARS to date? What is the rough value to Lockheed of building these additional 18? And can you talk a little bit about how fast Raytheon is pulling together these first two NASAMS? I thought they took years to build.

SENIOR DEFENSE OFFICIAL: OK, I can start with the latter questions and then we’ll turn to Senior Military Official on the tanks. Sixteen HIMARS, yes, those were delivered earlier this year. And in terms of – I don’t have kind of value for production on your question about Lockheed. That’s not information I have available.

In terms of NASAMS it’s important to know that there are two packages here for NASAMS. And the initial NASAMS purchase via USAI tranche three, this was earlier in the summer, it just was two and it was able to be procured quickly because it was – the bulk of it had already been produced. So the later procurement under USAI tranche five will take more time because of the production timelines.

I hope that helps explain it.

Q: It does, yes. And (SMO), sir, can you talk a little bit about the tank conflict?

SENIOR MILITARY OFFICIAL: Yes, sure, Tony. I was trying to get after my – I was trying to pull up some data for you and I couldn’t find it. What I would tell you is that we know the Ukrainians have been operating Soviet style tanks. So I’ll leave the series in terms of T-80s or otherwise to the Ukrainians. But we know they’ve been employing them to pretty good effect.

We also know, as you might expect, they’re using a number of tanks that they were able to secure from the Russians. And so most recently in Kharkiv, but also before that at the beginning of the fight back in the March and April timeframe when the Russians were abandoning equipment. And some of that – and some of that equipment was abandoned because it was employed in places where the terrain didn’t support it and they literally had to leave it.

The Ukrainians, as you probably recall, four or five months ago seen some amazing pictures of them hauling tanks out of mud pits with tractors and others. So we know that they’re using that as well. And I’ll kind of leave it that. They are, as you would imagine, they are using an armored force to conduct these operations. And quite honestly doing pretty well.

Q: May I — one quickly, is there any discussion right now of sending them M1A1 tanks the U.S. Army was going to divest over the next couple years?

SENIOR MILITARY OFFICIAL: I’ve seen that in recent writing. We haven’t looked at any particular provision of M1 tanks.

Q: OK, thank you.

STAFF: Thanks, Tony. Alex, Washington Post. Hey, Alex, you there?

Q: Yes, I’m here, thanks. I was curious if there is going to be another PDA before the end of the fiscal year here in a couple days? Or if not are you leaving anything on the table? And two, when it comes to cold weather, is – are any of the future procurements coming going to be focused on things like cold weather gear and other things that will be unique to a more winter fight?

SENIOR DEFENSE OFFICIAL: Sure, I can tackle both of those. In terms of the cold weather gear, we have provided some of that, I don’t have the numbers handy. But I can also tell you that with our allies there is a considerable effort led by the U.K. to provide a whole range of cold weather gear and equipment so that the Ukrainians will have what they need this winter. That’s something that we’ve discussed in the Ukraine defense contact group meetings and our next meeting is right around the corner. So we’ll continue to push for that there.

In terms of presidential drawdown, it’s important to note this isn’t actually money to be left on the table. This is authority. So it’s authority that enables us to draw from U.S. stock. And we are very closely watching to see whether the U.S. Congress will continue to be so incredibly supportive and generous in providing us with this authority. We have requested an additional $3.6 billion in presidential drawdown authority. And certainly if that is enacted that would enable us to continue along with our drawdown process starting as soon as the very beginning of the fiscal year.

But I want to assure you that we have mechanisms to be able to continue to use the current authority should that be necessary. But again I’m very hopeful because the U.S. Congress has just been so supportive to date. Over.

STAFF: Thank you. Paul, Agence France. Paul, are you there? All right, hearing nothing I’ll move on…

Q: Yeah, I’m here, I’m here. I’m sorry, had problems un-muting. A couple of things, one is, (SMO), you mentioned that the Ukrainians are holding the border near Kharkiv well. Is there any, or is there much cross border shooting? And is that a risk?

My second question is on the nuclear issue. If Russia did use a tactical nuclear weapon in the Ukraine area, does the U.S. feel that it needs to consult with or come to an agreement with NATO on a response?

SENIOR MILITARY OFFICIAL: Let me answer the border one. So, on the border we are seeing some cross border fires between both the Ukrainians and the Russians. Is it concerning? You know, if you’re on the receiving end, it certainly is concerning. But the — we’re not seeing anything where they are firing long-range, they’re shooting their standard artillery systems back and forth, and employing those in a tactical way.

SENIOR DEFENSE OFFICIAL: And then on the nuclear issue, I think you’ve heard National Security Advisor Sullivan speak about this recently, certainly President Biden has spoken about this. We have clearly warned Moscow that any use of nuclear weapons would result in serious consequences. And you know, we’re not going to get into the specifics of what those specific responses would be.

In terms of allies, we are very much in close consultation with our allies on all matters related to Ukraine, but also certainly on all aspects of the Russian threat. But of course, the United States also has its own prerogative to employ a U.S. option.

STAFF: Thanks, Paul. Phil Stewart, Reuters.

Q: Hey there. Just back to the Nord Stream ruptures. Could you give me any sense of what U.S. military role there might be in investigating what went on here? Any undersea assets, or aviation assets, or anything being used or any U.S. military role whatsoever in investigating this?

SENIOR MILITARY OFFICIAL: We’re, like a number of other, you know, countries out there with capability that could certainly assist. But we haven’t been asked to do so. And again, there are a lot of countries out there that have underwater capability.

SENIOR DEFENSE OFFICIAL: And I’ll just say, Phil, that Secretary Austin has had the opportunity to speak with his Danish counterpart today and just offer that if there’s any support that they need, we’re there for them.

STAFF: All right. We’ve got time — we have two minutes left. Let me go to Oren at CNN and we’ll wrap this up.

Q: My question was asked. Thank you, though.

STAFF: No problem at all. Everyone, thank you very much. Let’s have a great rest of the week. Bye-bye.

Here is the British MOD’s assessment for today:

And here’s their updated map for today:

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s latest assessments on the situations in Kherson and Lyman:

And here’s The Kyiv Independent‘s defense correspondent Illia Ponomarenko’s assessment of the situation in Lyman:

Despite the apparently imminent Russian loss of Lyman, Putin is going to go ahead with his delusional announcement tomorrow:

Expect to hear a lot of bluster and threats. I would be very surprised if he doesn’t announce that Russia is really fighting a defensive war in the newly annexed oblasts and regions that are being illegally occupied. And, as a result Russia is defending itself and its citizens against a genocidally anti-Russian Ukrainian NAZI invasion. Also, keep an ear out for more threats of the use of nuclear weapons against the Ukrainian invaders. This is what happens when you stop promoting propaganda and start believing the propaganda you’ve been promoting.

We have some senatorial bipartisanship on Putin’s illegal occupation and annexation of Ukrainian territory and his threat to use Russian nukes:

I’m not sure anyone else in NATO sees it that way. With the possible exception of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland, but the Biden administration has been clear in both its public and private warnings to the Russian leadership about what using nuclear weapons in Ukraine would lead too.

Speaking of the Baltic states and Finland, now might be a good time to invade:

I kid!!!!

A bit more on the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines:

The obvious culprit in the Nord Stream explosions appears to be GUGI (Glavnoe Upravlenie Glubokikh Issledovanii) in St. Petersburg, which has mini-subs (known from Soviet submarine incursions into Sweden).

These explosions suggest that Russia is spreading the war, but just to the border of NATO (Denmark) and soon to be NATO (Sweden). This operation spreads fear that other cables and pipelines will be blown up as well. The Norwegian-Polish gas pipeline opened yesterday…

Therefore, NATO now needs to develop a response force to balance Russia’s GUGI, which will be costly. It would be far more effective to send more arms & money to Ukraine. Do that first!

More about Главное управление глубоководных исследований Министерства обороны Российской Федерации Начальник ГУГИ МО РФ, Вице-адмирал Буриличев Алексей Витальевич

The last tweet (machine) translates as:

Main Directorate of Deep Sea Research Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation Head of the GUGI of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Vice Admiral Burilichev Alexey Vitalievich

Well that’s a shame:

As the crest for the 2nd Brigade Combat Team/1st Armored Division, the Iron Brigade, reads: Strike Hard!

That was the brigade I was the cultural advisor for and deployed to Iraq with.

For those so inclined:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

The full three tweet thread that Patron’s official Twitter account is quote tweeting:

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

@patron__dsns

Знайшли тут свого Патрона?😛 #песпатрон #патрондснс

♬ original sound – Jonathan Martinez

The caption translates as:

Found your Patron?😛 #PatronDog #PatronDSNS

Open thread!

    51Comments

    1. 1.

      Frankensteinbeck

      I thought I read that Wagner Group exploits low-prestige (like conscripts) Russian units as meat shields, and basically tried to keep from being shot at.  Isn’t them taking heavy losses a really, really bad sign for Russian effectiveness?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Andrya

      About the kidnapped Ukrainian children- this is so evil that I am simply staggered.  Subjecting traumatized children to to brainwashing/Stockholm syndrome?  An then BOASTING about it, not realizing that to any decent person, what the russian government did here is worse than murder?  If these children remain in russia, what trauma will they endure repressing their longing for their families?

      The ancient Greeks said, “whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad”.   Here is the madness, pray God we soon see the defeat.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Frankensteinbeck

      As for the annexation, Putin is well into ‘boy who cried wolf’ territory.  Maybe it will have some domestic effect.  Maybe.  For everyone else it’s just more Russian mouth noises.  He’s like Trump and his ‘two weeks’ promises now.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      zhena gogolia

      I stumbled across something on YouTube today that seemed to be like “Navalny News.” It was framed as a news show, with a lovely newsreader, but up behind her was NAVALNY in lights, and she would do these little weird things, like after reporting on the mobilization, she’d say, “Don’t let them send you to war. Don’t accept any draft notices. Don’t go into any government building where you might have to show your papers.” Every news story was like that. It was like Tokyo Rose, only for the good guys.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Traveller

      Geeze, another great and content full post from Mr. Silverman…he is a fabulous talent and asset beyond compare. Of course, I have much to say with my own strong opinions, but there is no time in my life except to give real & sincere Thank You for the post yesterday of the Frida Ghitis Twitter posts of women singing Bella Ciao…I wept.

      I was unaware of this song or its power, (there is so much I don’t know…{grin})…but Adam elevated my life yesterday and I need to thank him for this. You never know what you will find here…and this is a wonderful good. Thank You again, Best Wishes, Traveller (same to all posters)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      zhena gogolia

      @zhena gogolia: Oh, and she showed a billboard they have up in the Russian-occupied area, with a picture of Joe Biden and the caption “Spasibo Dedu za nashu pobedu,” which means, “Thanks, granddad, for our victory.” They are out of their fucking minds.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      patrick II

      I watch “Reporting from Ukraine” most days on Youtube.  He has very good maps and explanations.  I am not sure who “he” is though. Is it someone you all know?

      When the Dnieper freezes this winter, how does that change Ukraine’s strategy? I assume heavy equipment will still not be able to pass.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Roger Moore

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      The annexations have all the signs of being a panic reaction.  Putin clearly wants them annexed now so he can make some ridiculous claim about Ukraine attacking Russian territory, but that wouldn’t work if Ukraine weren’t retaking the territory he claims to have annexed.  Maybe Putin can spin the whole thing into a PR win, but it seems more likely to turn against him when he can’t defend what he claims to be sovereign Russian territory from a much smaller neighbor.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Roger Moore

      @Medicine Man:

      The Nazis did the exact same thing.  They decided some children in the occupied areas of Eastern Europe were sufficiently “Aryan” to save.  They kidnapped those children and gave them to German parents in the hopes of Germanizing them.  As far as I can tell, the main difference is the Russians see all Ukrainians as being basically Russian and thus possible targets for cultural reprogramming, while the Germans only wanted ones who met their racial standards.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      hrprogressive

      Have we reached the “awaiting Mutually Assured Destruction” stage yet?

      Cuz that’s what it feels like.

      We have a Bond Villian with Doomsday Weapons, apparently willing to use them, and I can’t fathom how anyone on the world stage stops him and/or *responds to his use of any* without at least risking, if not guaranteeing, MAD.

      I thought all this stuff was consigned to history, but apparently not.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Kent

      The more I read about the NS1 pipeline attacks the more it seems like a Russian action.  Apparently there were Russian military ships in the area as well.

      At first glance one might ask why the Russians would blow up their own pipeline.  However if they were planning to shut off gas to the west this winter anyway, this way gets them off the hook contractually.  Otherwise it seems that western buyers of Russian gas who have signed contracts would be entitled to serious contractual penalties for breech of contract on the part of the Russians.  I don’t know how much we are talking about, but it would be substantial and there are a lot of seized Russian assets that could be claimed.

      But if it was an act of terrorism or war then Russia off the hook on those contracts.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      japa21

      @Adam L Silverman: So I had never heard of that song so I went to find the words in English.  Apparently, as far as most people can tell, the partisan version was actually created after WWII.  The words seem actually more appropriate in this situation than they would have back then.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Martin

      @Kent: Also sews discord among the politicians that were debating whether or not to buy gas from Russia this winter. Also tells the west that other pipelines can be blown up, and forces resources to protect them.

      I would like to hear a cogent argument why Russia can continue to violate the US Charter and remain a permanent security council member, presumably granted only because of said charter, but not really even since that was the Soviet Union. If the seat should go to a former Soviet state, give it to Ukraine.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Gin & Tonic

      @patrick II: Dnieper is the transliteration of the Russian name. Dnipro is the transliteration of the Ukrainian name. Since the river is in Ukraine, the latter is preferred.

      (Dnipro is also the current name of the city on the river that used to be known as Dnipropetrovsk.)

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Martin

      Somewhat ominous how urgently western nations are telling their citizens to flee Russia. I know the risk of a nuclear strike is low, and yet everyone is preparing for it. Doesn’t feel great.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Gin & Tonic

      I’m glad to see that song appearing again, especially as sung by the Ukrainian soldiers, but just noting that that version, sung by those women, originally appeared back in the summer. The Ukrainian words are generally attributed to Khrystyna Soloviy – here is her rendition, dating back to early March.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      JanieM

      Thanks as always, Adam. I find the Babin Yar story almost unbearable as a distillation (in my mind) of so much more, including what Russia is doing now. But for that very reason it’s good to be reminded of it. I wouldn’t have known the dates. Sigh.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Gin & Tonic

      I mentioned this downstairs, but the head of logistics for russian railways, Pavel Pchelnikov, “committed suicide.” He was found shot to death on his balcony. Frankly, I am surprised he didn’t jump off the balcony after shooting himself.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Anoniminous

      Problem with nuclear blackmail is it’s a Negative Sum Game for the blackmailed. If the EU kowtows then Russia is in de facto control of the European peninsula for the foreseeable future. This is something the Poles especially will not accept, neither will the Estonians, Lithuanians, Latvians, Sweden, Norway, and Finland. If Russia does use nuclear weapons then NATO HAS TO respond otherwise Russia wins and their in de facto control of the European peninsula for the foreseeable future.

      That’s why, ultimately, the only way to win a nuclear war is to not play.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Ksmiami

      @Gin & Tonic: my spouse and I were thinking that so much of the pathology of Russia may actually stem from generations of fetal alcohol syndrome- like an entire nation of poisoned minds.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Gin & Tonic

      @raven: You know, if you have a life abroad, it can be a tough call. I know expats in Kyiv who stayed there after February 24, and I know some who left. It’s complicated. When Covid started, and my son was in Kyiv, he was basically directed to leave, but decided to stay (we were consulted, of course.) There’s a lot to these decisions.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      hrprogressive

      @Andrya: ​
       

      Something about bunkers in the Urals? I have no idea if mountains would survive a strike like that, but.

      My concern is if we have a real life supervillian who is fine to take humanity with him if he gets to be the one to destroy everyone…

      We don’t really have a way to stop that, as far as I can tell.

      I know all the lines about “nuclear war can’t be won and must not be fought” but if Putin thinks he can win it, even if it means he dies too.

      “Game Over, Man”

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      While I understand the reasoning and the logistics, it still kinda sucks to see “we’re giving Ukraine 18 more HIMARS!” and then find out it’ll take a couple years. If only magic were real…of course, then I would just use it to make putin go poof.

      BTW, if folks are interested, here is the video Zelenskyy mentions where he “addresses the peoples of the Caucasus, Siberia and other indigenous peoples of Russia”. (English subtitles)

      What the russians are doing to these children is fucking abominable. I can’t imagine the trauma these children will internalize from this. It’s monstrous.

      Thank you as always, Adam. Your work here is more appreciated than words can say.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      patrick II

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Thank you.  As I said earlier, I looked it up on Wiki to make sure I got the spelling “right”.  It appears there is a lot of cleaning up to do on the internet.

      Reply

